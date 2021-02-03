We already knew that this year's Valentine's Day wasn't necessarily going to be an easy one to navigate — but finding out that it would also be a Mercury retrograde Valentine's Day seemed to seal our achey-hearted fate. It's true, a retrograde will indeed be raining on some of the romance come Feb. 14, but that doesn't mean we can't have some memorable moments with our partners. However, if you're one of the zodiac signs most affected by Mercury retrograde Valentine's Day 2021, you'll want to proceed with extra caution.

The first Mercury retrograde period of the year began on Jan. 30 and will carry on through Feb. 20 — giving us three long weeks of communication mix-ups, tech glitches, and scheduling snafus. This retrograde takes place entirely within the airy, detached sign of Aquarius, where it'll share space with several other planets that form the 2021 Aquarius stellium. This cluster of Aquarian planetary action amplifies the retrograde's power — so if it's hitting one of the love-related areas of someone's astrological birth chart, they're definitely going to feel its effects.

Will this Valentine's Day cause your heart to backspin through some love dramas? Read on to find out if you (or your partner) are one of the zodiac signs affected by Mercury retrograde Valentine's Day 2021 most intensely — and how to deal if so.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The retrograde snags all seem to feel extra personal right now, Cancer. That's because Mercury is backspinning through your house of intimacy. You're coming face-to-face with your boundaries in love, and possibly unearthing some trust issues that you've tried to suppress. Opening up to your partner now can help you strengthen your bond — prioritize deep and vulnerable conversations where you can get real. This is also a helpful time to strengthen your sexual connection with more communication and openness. Plan a sexy night in on Valentine's Day where you can talk, connect, and explore each other's bodies (or your own, if you're spending the evening solo).

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Mercury is backspinning through your house of partnerships, Leo, which means you may feel the rocky retrograde drama in your love life more than any other sign this Valentine's Day. If you're single, you may be dealing with some past relationship drama, so it's a good time to have heart-to-hearts with friends who can help give you some perspective. If you're in a committed relationship, this could definitely mark a rough patch — but it's nothing that you can't solve with dedication and focus. Clear your schedule for Valentine's Day to allow for lots of communication and one-on-one time. Giving yourself lots of space to hear each other's points of view will help you solve any retrograde conflict with ease.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

With Mercury retrograde in the pleasure and dating sector of your chart, you can count on some love drama bubbling up to the surface, Libra. If you're single, expect for miscommunications, mismatches, and maybe even a few ex-lovers to pop up everywhere you turn. If that's the case, make an ultra-chill Valentine's Day plan, knowing that not everything will go according to schedule. If you're linked up, it may feel hard to express yourself clearly within your relationship lately or like you're losing your spark. You can counter this by celebrating Valentine's Day doing something creative together, like having a silly craft night or baking an elaborate dessert to share.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Because there's a stellium of planets in your sign right now, Aquarius, there's a lot of cosmic emphasis on your own wants, needs, and desires. But with the retrograde hitting your house of self-expression, knowing exactly what you want/need/desire could get confusing. You might be so caught up in a Mercury-retrograde-induced identity crisis that it's hard to see how to show up in your romantic relationship. In fact, it's probably hard to figure out what you want out of a relationship right now at all. The best way to handle the potential Valentine's Day confusion is to take it easy and be open about your feelings. Don't push yourself to put on a show or say things you don't mean. Listening to your heart and being authentic with the ones you love will ensure you get through the final week of this retrograde unscathed.