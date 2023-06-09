The 4 Zodiac Signs With The Messiest Homes, According To An Astrologer

Let’s face it: we all can be a little messy sometimes. Not in the gossipy, live-for-the-drama way, but in the “can’t be bothered to take my dishes out of the sink” kind of way. But for some people, having a messy home isn’t just a phase or an act of laziness — it’s a habit that, try as they might, they can’t quite shake. Believe it or not, a person’s tidiness may be tied to their zodiac sign, so if you don’t mind a little chaos under your roof, your birth chart might be the reason.

According to astrologer Catherine Gerdes, just because you have one of these placements doesn’t mean you’re dirty, per se. It just means you live an active, adventurous, and eccentric life that keeps you out of the house most days. And if you’re never home, you’ll never have time to put away your laundry or throw out those takeout boxes you’ve had for months. So the next time someone calls your space “messy,” you can blame it on your zodiac — if you’re one of these four signs, that is.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Aquarians don’t mean to leave their homes a mess — they’re just too caught up in their imaginations to notice the piles of laundry building up. As a result, tidiness tends to get pushed aside, but there’s another reason why an Aquarian’s space may be overwhelming. “[Aquarians] are also known for their eclectic taste,” explains the expert. “They favor things, home goods, and tchotchkes from around the globe, and this affinity can make their spaces ‘busy.’”

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Margaret Flatley/Bustle As the adventurer of the zodiac, Sagittarians are rarely home long enough to give their space a proper deep cleaning. So if your roommate is a Sag, be prepared to scrub the bathroom all on your own. “This fire sign is far too ambitious and booked to be constricted by the pressures of keeping their home perfect,” Gerdes shares. “Life moves quickly and, sometimes, their brisk pace keeps them on their feet and out and about in the world.”

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Geminis are always bouncing from one thing to the next, and their cleaning style is no exception, per Gerdes. “This air sign keeps packed schedules and devotes energy into either solo creative projects or busy social plans,” explains the astrologer. “As a result, their cleaning style can be a bit... scattered. They can get wrapped up in activities and may clean the bathroom, but stop right there.” Hey, it’s better than nothing.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Ahh, Aries. You probably have a hard time sitting still, which is why boring tasks like cleaning aren’t exactly top priorities for you. But it’s not your fault you’re always bursting with energy! “Similar to Sagittarius, this fire sign moves briskly through life,” Gerdes tells Bustle. “All that fire can make for a speedy cleaning session, but Aries is usually exerting their energy through workouts, entrepreneurial projects, or socializing.”

Source:

Catherine Gerdes, astrologer