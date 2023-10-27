These days, it seems like no one knows how to keep to themselves. Between witnessing the latest celeb divorce drama unfold in the tabloids and watching strangers overshare about their lives online, it’s hard not to get invested in other people’s affairs. But thankfully, you can always count on these three zodiac signs to mind their own business, even when the tea is piping hot.

We all need a friend who knows when to get involved and when to stay out of it. A friend that won’t hesitate to offer their support when you need it, but won’t ask any nosey questions, either. As long as you have one of these placements in your social circle, you can rest assured knowing you won’t have to explain yourself every time you call your bestie crying.

One of these signs has mastered the art of minding their business because it helps them remain neutral in chaotic situations, while the rest simply aren’t that invested in other people’s lives. Yes, getting involved in drama can be tempting, but these signs recognize that privacy is a two-way street, and the only way to keep people out of their affairs is by staying out of everyone else’s.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Represented by the scales of justice, Libras seek to achieve equilibrium in every aspect of their lives. When disputes happen in their groups, they often play the role of the peacemaker and use their uniquely unbiased lens to consider both sides of the argument. That said, they’re also conscious of the fact that their involvement may disturb the delicate balance between feuding friends or family members. As a result, the air sign chooses to refrain from picking sides or engaging in the chaos as much as possible.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Margaret Flatley/Bustle To be frank, the only person a Capricorn is worried about is themself. It sounds selfish, but it’s true. As a goal-oriented sign, Caps are far more concerned with their career aspirations than your personal business, and honestly, they wouldn’t mind if you felt the same way about them. In fact, they’d probably prefer it.