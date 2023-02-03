These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Get An Ego Boost During The February Full Snow Moon

Aquarius season is in full effect, enabling our abstract minds and rebellious hearts. The powerful energy of the season gets even more real as the February 2023 Full Snow Moon on Feb. 5 moves into passionate Leo, setting our collective hearts ablaze and inspiring us to love ourselves a little more. Generally, this lunation is a major confidence boost for everyone, but it’s here to seriously fluff up the egos of the zodiac signs most affected by the February 2023 Full Snow Moon.

In astrology, full moons complete the lunar cycle. Spiritually, they signify letting go of energy and situations that don’t serve your best interests. They also represent bringing projects full circle. February’s full moon in self-assured Leo focuses on confidence and creativity. Those who feel the lion’s passionate energy the most may be forced to face their own insecurities in order to grow into their best selves. They may also be motivated to finally wrap up certain creative projects.

“It is within the Leo energy that we find our deepest insecurities. From our physical traits to our innate creativity, this moon asks us: how are you holding back from showing up boldly?” astrologer Amy Tripp, LMSW, tells Bustle. “This is when the let go and release messages we often see come into play, It is an ideal time to shed the weight of self-doubt.”

Those who will be impacted the most by this lunation may feel the brunt of an intense transit between the love planet Venus and aggressive Mars. This could cause them to notice shortcomings or impulses in their relationships, but it could also be a wake-up call for their creative endeavors.

February’s full moon is all about artistry and self-value, but it’s especially true for those who will feel the most power of this lunation. Keep reading to find out if you’re one of the zodiac signs most affected by the February 2023 Full Snow Moon.

Taurus Zodiac Signs (April 20 - May 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Grab a tissue or two, Taurus — things are about to get personal. Domestic matters, like your home and family, are being spotlighted right now, and the emotional revelations could be extremely intense as you try to maintain balance. You may be letting go of familial cycles or trying to find a peaceful middle-ground with a loved one. Either way, allow these emotions to ebb and flow. “Spend the weekend decluttering what is taking up empty space in your home, move furniture around, and bring in new fun inspiring decorations,” Tripp suggests.

Leo Zodiac Signs (July 23 - Aug. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Who are you, really, Leo? The full moon in your native sign is putting your entire persona on full display. If you haven’t been feeling 100% lately, it’s a great time to check in emotionally and indulge in things that empower your authentic self. Tripp explains that this lunation is asking you to visit your personal convictions about who you are at your core, “bringing [you] to question your self-development and actualizations. It’s a great time to incorporate a new exercise routine that can spearhead your days.”

Scorpio Zodiac Signs (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Feeling restless in your professional life, Scorpio? The full moon in fun-loving Leo is reminding you that work isn’t your entire life, nor does it reflect your character. You may feel compelled more than ever to finalize projects and deadlines, but rest is necessary right now. “You are incredibly invested in the outcomes of your career, which is entirely normal!” Tripp explains. “Take this time to give yourself a break, relaxation creates neutral time, which is the zone of genius. Your next big idea is around the corner!”

Aquarius Zodiac Signs (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Margaret Flatley/Bustle The full moon in your sister sign Leo is asking you to go beyond your comfort zone in your personal relationships, Aquarius. This lunation is asking you to open yourself up emotionally and allow for delicate conversations with your lover or potential partners. Is your relationship empowering you to be yourself? “It’s time to let your crush know just how you feel,” says Tripp. “Some vulnerability may be the conversation that lands your next relationship.”

Expert:

Amy Tripp, LMSW, astrologer