These 3 Zodiac Signs Always Accidentally Cause Drama

Certain members of the zodiac live for drama. If they have some juicy gossip, they’re going to share it, and if they have a strong opinion, they’re going to say it loud every time. Their goal? To spice up an evening out or spark a lively debate in a group chat. They love nothing more than sitting back and watching the chaos unfold.

Meanwhile, other members of the zodiac also stir up drama, but it’s often completely accidental. They might accidentally share someone’s secret or stir the pot without meaning to. These signs might not even like drama, and yet they still seem to bring it wherever they go.

For some, it’s because they’re blunt as can be. They might share an opinion that ruffles some feathers or blurt out an observation that other people would have politely kept to themselves. Their desire to “tell it like it is” is written in the stars, and that means it’s in their nature to be brutally honest.

Other signs might stir up drama because they overshare, while some like to rope friends into their personal lives, all without realizing how dramatic they’re being. Here there are three zodiac signs who stir up the most drama — often without even meaning to.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19)

Many Geminis will claim that they “hate drama,” and yet they always seem to be in the middle of it. As a sign ruled by analytical Mercury, they tend to be super observant and in-the-know, and that means they often have the juiciest gossip to tell

When a Gemini becomes privy to fun information, it’s only a matter of time before they share it with the class. That’s their gossipy air sign energy at work. Since they love to talk, they often get on a roll when sharing details and spilling tea — and just like that, they say too much.

They’re like the official newsfeed for their friend group, but also want to hear other people’s drama. It’s why they can take a relaxed Sunday morning brunch and turn it into a rant session in 10 seconds flat. Suddenly, everyone’s yelling and venting and getting in each other’s business, and it does make for a great time. There’s never a dull moment when a Gemini’s around.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20)

Sagittarians are laid-back, philosophical folks who like to travel, meet new people, and try new things, but they’re also one of the bluntest members of the zodiac. This is why they can accidentally stir up drama with a single sentence.

A Sag’s desire to “tell it like it is” is rooted in friendliness and a desire for everyone to feel close and connected. They get comfortable with people really easily, and sometimes overshare or go a bit overboard. They like to feel close to people and bond over drama, but it might not occur to them that others aren’t quite there yet.

As a fire sign, Sagittarians can also get heated when they’re going through a breakup or having a fight with a partner, and that’s when they might blow up your phone. In an instant, you can find yourself in the middle of their drama.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17)

Aquarians might find themselves mixed up in some drama, and it’s usually because they aren’t following social rules or checking in with friends. On a night out, they might disappear on a side quest and not answer anyone’s texts. While their friends are busy having a meltdown, the Aquarius is off having a good time — or sleeping peacefully at home.

As a sign ruled by Uranus, people with Aquarius placements tend to be independent and slightly unconventional, and that can occasionally rub people the wrong way. They won’t bother to match the vibe of an event — think being too talkative at a wedding or too quiet at a birthday party — and it can sometimes get them in hot water.

An Aquarius might also post something cryptic on their social media or like an ex’s Instagram post, without even realizing it could stir up drama. Because they don’t mean anything by it, they’re often quickly forgiven, and then go on to cause even more drama the next day.