3 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Stay With A Partner Who Cheated During Quarantine

You've suspected that your partner has been cheating on you for some time, and now you finally have proof: flirty DMs and sexy text exchanges that started all the way back in March when you first started quarantining together. For some, cheating is the biggest deal breaker. In fact, some zodiac signs wouldn't hesitate to end a relationship, especially if they found their partner cheating while they isolated together. But, according to an astrologer, there are three zodiac signs who would most likely choose to stay with a partner who cheated on them during quarantine.

Every zodiac sign handles infidelity differently. For example, Scorpios would never tolerate cheating in a relationship. They're loyal and expect the same from the partner. They're slow to open up, so if a partner breaks their trust, that's it. As astrologer Elisa Robyn, PhD tells Bustle, Scorpios tend to hurt deep. "They feel emotions so very intensely that they might choose to never love again, deciding that sexual liaisons are better than relationships," Robyn says. The same goes for Virgo and Aquarius.

Deciding whether to stay with your partner or leave is never easy. It can be even more complicated now if you've been social distancing together. Ultimately, the choice is up to you.

1 Taurus (April 20 — May 20) Taurus is a Fixed earth sign, which means they can be slow to get into a relationship and even slower to get out of one. When they love, they love with all their heart. So, they tend to cling onto people long after a relationship is over. Taurus will take the betrayal very personally, and it will cut deep. They definitely won't make their partner's life easy during quarantine. However, Robyn says they don't like to be rushed or pushed. If they want to end the relationship, they'll do it in their own time. Chances are, it'll be too much change all at once for this slow and steady sign.

2 Capricorn (December 22 — January 19) Capricorns are very level-headed and practical. They will choose to stay in the relationship because there's no other option right now. They understand that we're in the middle of a pandemic, and trying to find another place to stay may be more trouble than it's worth. They can be OK with living with a partner who cheated for now because they can push their feelings aside. However, according to Robyn, Capricorns hate failure of any type and may see infidelity as a failure on their part. "Accepting endings is difficult for this sign, and they will often try to fix the relationship rather than accept that it's over," she says.