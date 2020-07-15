3 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Stay With A Partner Who Cheated During Quarantine

You've suspected that your partner has been cheating on you for some time, and now you finally have proof: flirty DMs and sexy text exchanges that started all the way back in March when you first started quarantining together. For some, cheating is the biggest deal breaker. In fact, some zodiac signs wouldn't hesitate to end a relationship, especially if they found their partner cheating while they isolated together. But, according to an astrologer, there are three zodiac signs who would most likely choose to stay with a partner who cheated on them during quarantine.
Every zodiac sign handles infidelity differently. For example, Scorpios would never tolerate cheating in a relationship. They're loyal and expect the same from the partner. They're slow to open up, so if a partner breaks their trust, that's it. As astrologer Elisa Robyn, PhD tells Bustle, Scorpios tend to hurt deep. "They feel emotions so very intensely that they might choose to never love again, deciding that sexual liaisons are better than relationships," Robyn says. The same goes for Virgo and Aquarius.