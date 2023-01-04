3 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Be Single

From cherishing your alone time to bucking society’s expectations, there are plenty of reasons why people pass on dating. For some zodiac signs, being single is totally a choice — they prefer it. A deep dive into your astrological birth chart might unearth a deeper sense of what your needs are and why you might be one of the zodiac signs most likely to be single.
Your birth chart is much more than your big three. While your sun sign is typically an amalgamation of your quirks and strengths, there are many different elements that can speak to your love life, including your penchant for singlehood. Your Venus sign, for example, shows you all things romance, including your love languages. If Venus is stationed in introverted Aquarius in your birth chart, you might prefer friendships over romantic relationships.
Another place you can look to discern your preference for being single is your Mars placement. Mars rules your impulses and aggression, so whether you take action (or not) when it comes to your carnal desires will be reflected here. Your second house of values and self-worth is a good indication of what’s important to you, so if your second house is in a zodiac sign that pulls more to a sign that’s more interested in self-preservation than romance, it’s likely you enjoy living life solo.
We’re all on our own journey of love, but that doesn’t always require a devoted partnership. Read on to find out if you’re one of the zodiac signs most likely to be single.