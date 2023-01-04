3 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Be Single

From cherishing your alone time to bucking society’s expectations, there are plenty of reasons why people pass on dating. For some zodiac signs, being single is totally a choice — they prefer it. A deep dive into your astrological birth chart might unearth a deeper sense of what your needs are and why you might be one of the zodiac signs most likely to be single.

Your birth chart is much more than your big three. While your sun sign is typically an amalgamation of your quirks and strengths, there are many different elements that can speak to your love life, including your penchant for singlehood. Your Venus sign, for example, shows you all things romance, including your love languages. If Venus is stationed in introverted Aquarius in your birth chart, you might prefer friendships over romantic relationships.

Another place you can look to discern your preference for being single is your Mars placement. Mars rules your impulses and aggression, so whether you take action (or not) when it comes to your carnal desires will be reflected here. Your second house of values and self-worth is a good indication of what’s important to you, so if your second house is in a zodiac sign that pulls more to a sign that’s more interested in self-preservation than romance, it’s likely you enjoy living life solo.

We’re all on our own journey of love, but that doesn’t always require a devoted partnership. Read on to find out if you’re one of the zodiac signs most likely to be single.

Virgo Zodiac Signs (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Nobody’s standards are as high as Virgo’s: it’s perfection or bust. The practical earth sign is all about self-preservation, so they’ll do what they can to protect their energy, even if it means opting out of a relationship. “Virgos are notoriously single because they are afraid of losing their identity in a partnership,” Desiree Roby Antila, astrologer and author of Sun Signs In Love tells Bustle. “In their heart, they would rather be alone than be with the wrong partner.”

Sagittarius Zodiac Signs (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Notoriously noncommittal, Sagittarius zodiac signs get easily restless. They need to constantly be evolving, which isn’t always convenient when in a relationship. Plus, the idea of anything serious puts off a fun-loving fire sign like Sag, so they’d rather be on their own than take on the responsibility of a relationship. “Sagittarius is the free spirit of the zodiac, forever looking towards the expansive horizon,” explains Antila. “Being held in one place anywhere for too long goes against their philosophy of how to live life, which requires them to find a partner who gives them the freedom to broaden their horizons.”

Aquarius Zodiac Signs (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Aquarius’ independence is extremely valuable to them. They’re content with doing things solo and prefer a life that doesn’t hinge on the expectations of a relationship. Known for being a little unorthodox, Aquarians tend to question and defy the status quo, including when it comes to love. “Aquarius enjoys doing whatever they see fit without really needing a conventional relationship until the end of their days,” explains Antila. “With zany Uranus as their ruler, they are hard to predict and even harder to lock down. Their air element also requires someone intelligent and low-pressure.”

Source:

Desiree Roby Antila, astrologer