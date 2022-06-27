If you’re the type of person who gets caught up in their big ideas or strives to connect with others on a deep level, your zodiac sign may fall under the air element. The free-spirited socialites are known for their tendency to challenge ideas and for being the change-makers of the zodiac. When these visionaries aren’t busy picking brains, they’re organizing the next big social event or protest. This guide to air signs digs deep into the inner workings of the zodiac’s intellectuals.

The 12 zodiac signs are categorized into four different elements: fire, earth, air, and water. Elements represent the zodiac sign’s motivations behind their actions and how see the world. “For air signs, what motivates them to take action is logic,” Tik Tok astrologer Astrodim tells Bustle. “They rely on objectivity and if something doesn’t make sense to them, they will not move forward.”

When you understand the motives behind your actions, you can better understand yourself and how to play to your strengths. But you don’t need to have air placements in your birth chart to appreciate and understand the social bunch. Read on for your ultimate guide to air signs.

What Are The Three Air Signs?

Three zodiac signs fall under each element group, since there are 12 zodiac signs and four elements. The three air signs in the zodiac are Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius.

Gemini zodiac signs (May 21 - June 20) are mutable air signs. They’re flexible, inquisitive, and chatty signs who are all about expressing themselves and expanding their knowledge. Geminis, symbolized by the twins, are known for being dynamic, but the Mercury-ruled signs have a reputation for waffling back and forth and struggling to commit to things.

Libra zodiac signs (Sept 23 - Oct 22) are cardinal air signs. Sociable, diplomatic, and romantic, Venus-ruled Libras love the finer things in life. On the flip side, they tend to be indecisive, and their natural tendency to take on a mediator role can come off as playing both sides.

Aquarius zodiac signs (Jan 20 - Feb 18) are fixed air signs. The quirky and eccentric water bearer, ruled by chaotic Uranus, is about defying conventions and progressing society forward. But their aloof disposition tends to manifest as being emotionally unavailable.

Air Sign Traits

Air Signs Are Intellectuals

Air signs use their brainpower to probe and analyze in order to get to the bottom of things. These smart cookies are always using their logic and reason to find a deeper meaning to things and unravel the secrets of the universe. “Air signs are known for their intelligence because they focus on the facts or close to it,” says Astrodim. “It’s easy for them to tap into their logical side because they always ask ‘why?’ until they get an answer that makes sense to them.”

Air Signs Are Social Butterflies

Whether it’s throwing a party or organizing a protest, air signs value their social lives and love to know what makes others tick. They’re often the glue of their inner circle, keeping each other connected through a common goal or interest. “The way to an air sign’s heart is meaningful and exciting conversation,” explains Astrodim. “They love learning and teaching with like-minded people. They also love learning about why people do the things they do as it fascinates them.”

Air Signs Are Open-Minded

Air signs are all about connection, which requires hearing out the views and thoughts of others. Fundamentally, they aim for mutual understanding to find a common ground. “Just like air, the thoughts of air signs are everywhere,” explains Astrodim. “Their thought process runs on turbo, allowing them to be open to learn and open to hearing perspectives that may be different from their experiences. This is why they seem unique and ahead of the curve.”

Air Sign Compatibility

When looking at astrological compatibility, it’s worth considering how the elements behave with each other in nature. When air and water get together, for example, you could anticipate a rainstorm — and they might struggle to find common ground or understand where the other is coming from entirely.

Are Air & Air Signs Compatible?

It’s almost as if air signs have their own language, so connecting on a deep level with another air sign is effortless. However, since they will operate in a similar way, an air-air relationship run the risk of creating an echo chamber and might struggle in the emotional department. “Although their approach may be different, they all base their approach to life on the same thing: what makes the most logical sense!” explains Astrodim. “They speak to each other the way they like to be spoken to — talking about any and everything except for emotionally sensitive personal issues.”

Are Air & Water Signs Compatible?

Air signs use their brains over their hearts, which can cause friction when it comes to relating to a water sign, who tend to wear their heart on their sleeves. “When water and air are usually around each other as their own independent elements, it can be indicative of a storm,” explains Astrodim. “Water can negate logic in order to feel and air would rather set aside their emotions for reason. This can be a tough match due to misunderstandings.”

Are Air & Fire Signs Compatible?

When an air sign has a big idea, they need a fire sign’s dedication and excitement to carry it out to completion. Both signs have the potential to uplift one another and elevate their missions. “Air is what encourages fire to grow and that is the same when it comes to their synastry. Air is seen as the objective partner that connects fire’s passion with facts and data,” says Astrodim. “These two together elements are known for open and exciting energy — they will never bore each other.”

Are Air & Earth Signs Compatible?

On paper, an air sign’s logical disposition is an obvious fit for a pragmatic earth sign. But their analytical ways can clash when it comes to their underlying needs. “Air and earth signs are often attracted to each other at first because they both appreciate the common-sense approach to life, using practicality and logic to guide them. However, order is a needed function to earth signs and air signs crave freedom. Air finds earth too restrictive and earth finds air too in the clouds,” explains Astrodim.