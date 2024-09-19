The autumn equinox occurs on Sept. 22 in the Northern Hemisphere, and the astrology of fall 2024 brings exciting shifts and surprises in the love department. After the abundance and freedom of summertime, the cooler and cozier vibes of autumn could bring couples closer together and spark up some sweet new connections for singles, too. ‘Tis the season of gratitude, and for the zodiac signs most likely to have a romantic fall, there’s plenty to be thankful for.

When it comes to the astrology of romance, the amorous planet Venus is one of the most important factors to consider. Venus governs relationships, beauty, and all things related to love — so when it makes harmonious connections to other beneficial celestial bodies, it can create more opportunities for romance. It even makes it easier to attract what you desire out of love. Venus will grace a few different signs with its sweet and sensual energy throughout the autumn season, so some specific zodiac signs can look forward to cuffing season flings to deeper connections with a current lover.

If you want to look even deeper into what cosmic energies might be influencing your love life, =a couple of houses in your birth chart heavily relate to romance. One important place to consider is the flirty fifth house, which rules over sex, dating, and passion. Another major key is the seventh house, as this part of the chart is associated with partnerships, marriage, and commitments. If positive planetary aspects activate these parts of your chart, it can be another indication that romantic prospects or relationship developments are headed your way.

Ready to light some fall-scented candles to set the mood and cozy up with that special someone? Read on to see if you’re one of the zodiac signs destined to have a romantic autumn.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Passionate planet Mars is in your sign until Nov. 3, making you bolder about chasing after what you want, in relationships and otherwise. Additionally, love planet Venus hits your sex and dating sector on the very first day of autumn, too — so your fall gets off to a steamy and romantic start. A lighthearted fling could start to feel a little more serious by the end of September, so don’t be afraid to put your feelings into words and figure out where to take things. In mid-October, Venus blows a kiss to the dreamy planet Neptune, infusing your romantic life with excitement, magic, and a fantasy-like sense of wonder. Allow yourself to explore what it means to be in love.

The new moon in sultry Scorpio on Nov. 1 catalyzes a fresh start in the romance department, so set some clear intentions about what you want. The following week, Venus starts lighting up your chart’s relationship house, so commitment is on your mind as you get deeper into the cuffing season. The first week of December could bring about some unexpected sparks with a friend or perhaps a meet-cute in an unusual place, so keep an open mind and stretch your comfort zone.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Love planet Venus is hitting your romance sector starting on Oct. 17, making it easy to attract new people or bring more fun and sexiness into a relationship. Carnal planet Mars is in your sign for an extended stay starting on Nov. 3, so don’t be afraid to initiate romance or make the first move on a crush. The last week of November is an especially steamy one, as the sun is sparkling in your chart’s passion zone and blowing a kiss to lusty Mars, boosting your libido and giving you irresistible confidence. Mercury starts retrograding in that part of your chart the same week, so look out for an old flame or two sliding back into your DMs.

If there was ever “one who got away,” the first week of December could be a good time to reach out and reconnect. And once Venus starts lighting up your relationship zone on Dec. 7, look forward to even more sweetness and commitment in your romantic connections. Venus forms a perfect conjunction with enigmatic Pluto that day, infusing your partnerships with a seductive sense of mystery and intensifying any feelings you’re having. These last two weeks of autumn could be a make-or-break period for any flirtations you’ve been entertaining, and you’ll likely want to either fully commit or put up some boundaries to free up your bandwidth for something new.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Amorous Venus spends nearly the whole first month of autumn in your sign, boosting your natural allure and putting you in an especially romantic mood. Thanks to a gorgeous trine aspect between Venus and dreamy Neptune in your dating zone, mid-October is an especially lush time to get lost in a fantasy with a lover. Plan some sweet date nights and enjoy the lavender haze of it all.

A luxe Taurus full moon is rising in your partnerships zone on Nov. 15, and this lunation can illuminate deeper feelings for someone or infuse more sensuality into a current relationship. If you want to text a crush or spark up some pillow talk with a partner, the first week of December is a good time to do so, as Venus will be in your communication sector blowing a kiss to glamorous Neptune in your flirty fifth house. Your wit can charm just about anyone right now.