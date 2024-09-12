3 Manifestation Ideas To Start Your Fall Off Right

If you’re beginning to feel a refreshing fall chill in the air that makes you want to curl up with a Gilmore Girls episode, get out your fuzzy sweaters, and start adding some pumpkin spice to your morning latte, it’s probably because the autumn equinox is coming up. This solar event occurs on Sept. 22 this year, and it marks the first official day of fall in the Northern Hemisphere and the exact midpoint between the longest and shortest days of the year. There’s also a lot of astrological symbolism and spiritual meaning attributed to this special date, so you should consider harnessing its power for some autumn equinox manifestation rituals.

Cultures around the world celebrate the autumn equinox, and many spiritual practices honor the magic of this transitional time of year. It’s an important date in astrology too, as the autumn equinox always aligns with the sun's ingress into the sign of Libra — so it marks the start of Libra season as well as the astronomical season of fall. Libra zodiac energy is all about balance and moderation, and these themes are important to focus on in your equinox manifestations, too. Now’s a time to reign in the excesses of summer and prepare for the winter, and it’s an opportunity to find your footing and maintain a healthy equilibrium.

If your spiritual practice includes dabbling in some witchy spells and rituals, you may have seen the autumn equinox being referred to as Mabon, a term used by some modern pagans and practitioners of witchcraft about the celebration of this seasonal shift. While plenty of ancient civilizations held harvest festivals aligning with the autumn equinox, this contemporary version of the holiday is named after a figure in Welsh mythology who symbolized the harvest. It’s typically celebrated by feasting with friends and family, giving thanks for the bounty of abundance provided by the earth through the summer months, and sharing your resources to create a stronger sense of community that’ll get you through the harsher winter months to come.

Whether you’re trying to get witchy with a Mabon celebration, align with the balanced vibes of the Libra season, or have some autumnal harvest fun, having some manifestation ideas for the autumnal equinox is a good idea.

Host A Harvest Party

Autumn is the earth’s last hoorah before the darkness of winter sets in, so getting together with friends and family to enjoy the fruits of summer’s abundance and the bounty of fall’s harvest is a popular way of celebrating this equinox. Hosting a harvest party of your own is a fun way to ring in the new season — so cook up a feast or do it potluck-style, and incorporate some traditional autumn foods such as apples, squash, or pumpkin. Cornucopias are another meaningful autumn equinox symbol representing the season’s abundance, so putting one together is a fun way to enhance the vibe.

What’s great about hosting a harvest party is that you can also turn it into a magical group manifestation session! Provide pieces of paper to each of your guests on which they can write out their goals for the season, then light a seasonal candle to send your collective autumn wishes into the ether. Go around the circle and have everyone share one thing they’re grateful for, and one thing they’re manifesting. It can be helpful to invite friends who know and trust one another to create a safe space where everyone feels comfortable sharing their hopes for the season ahead, but if there’s a mixed crowd, you can always plan activities that allow people to keep their intentions private instead.

Create A Gratitude Practice

If your manifestation practice doesn’t already include a solid foundation of gratitude, now’s the time to change that, because the autumn equinox is an important time to give thanks and show appreciation for what you have. Gratitude is a major manifestation hack, as a grateful mindset sends out the energetic message that you truly value the blessings you receive — which in turn helps the law of attraction work in your favor and makes the universe want to reward you with even more magic. When you manifest from a place of abundance and wholeness instead of a place of lack, you’re much more likely to be a magnet for positive things.

To up your manifestation game, commit to incorporating a gratitude practice into your everyday life starting on the date of the autumn equinox. One easy way to do this is by starting a daily gratitude list. You can either handwrite these in a journal, type them out in a note on your phone, or record them as a voice memo, but it all works the same way. List out at least three things you’re grateful for daily and take a moment to ensure you feel appreciative with your whole heart. Some days it’ll be easy, but on more mundane or miserable ones, you may find that you’ll have to think a little harder — but you’ll always be able to come up with something. Taking time out of your day to focus on your blessings helps make gratitude a habit, creating more magnetism that’ll help you attract what you desire.

De-Clutter To Make Space For Magic

Summer’s excess and indulgences can make life a little messy — especially for those who embraced the brat summer trend this year — so the balanced energy of the Libra season and the autumn equinox makes it a fabulous time for decluttering your life. You can do this literally, by cleaning out your closets and getting rid of anything you no longer need.

But you can also do this mentally and emotionally, too. Take care of any lingering tasks that have been weighing down your to-do list for too long, or focus on letting go of a past love you’ve been holding onto despite their toxicity. If you want to manifest, ensure there’s adequate space in your life to accept the new opportunities.

Once you’ve done some magical de-cluttering, you can hop into manifestation mode! Grab some crystals for the autumn equinox and program them with your fall intentions, or create a witchy autumnal altar (complete with baskets, apples, fall foliage, pumpkins, or other special symbols of the season) where you can light candles alongside your intentions for the next few months or display a vision board of what you’re trying to attract into your life.