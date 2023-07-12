Admit it: You’ve already got your future proposal all figured out. Maybe you envision the unforgettable moment taking place in a garden surrounded by your favorite flowers, or perhaps you want it all to go down while on your dream vacation. Even if you want to keep the moment private, you’ve probably imagined yourself getting engaged over a nice dinner at home just like Harry and Meghan. If that sounds a lot like how you’ve pictured the big event in your head, your desire for a simple proposal may have something to do with your zodiac sign.
Flashy proposals are great and all, but don’t underestimate the power of an intimate engagement, either. After all, weddings are showy enough as it is, and keeping the occasion between you and your partner can help make the moment that much more special. But that’s not the only reason why people prefer to pop the question on the DL. According to astrologer Brandyn Lee (aka @brandynlee1 on TikTok), the three zodiac signs who want to keep their proposal lowkey are either known for being mysterious, unemotional, or just plain shy. So the next time your bridesmaids-to-be give you a hard time for your private proposal aspirations, you can blame it on your birth chart — if your sign is on this list, that is.