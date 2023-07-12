Admit it: You’ve already got your future proposal all figured out. Maybe you envision the unforgettable moment taking place in a garden surrounded by your favorite flowers, or perhaps you want it all to go down while on your dream vacation. Even if you want to keep the moment private, you’ve probably imagined yourself getting engaged over a nice dinner at home just like Harry and Meghan. If that sounds a lot like how you’ve pictured the big event in your head, your desire for a simple proposal may have something to do with your zodiac sign.

Flashy proposals are great and all, but don’t underestimate the power of an intimate engagement, either. After all, weddings are showy enough as it is, and keeping the occasion between you and your partner can help make the moment that much more special. But that’s not the only reason why people prefer to pop the question on the DL. According to astrologer Brandyn Lee (aka @brandynlee1 on TikTok), the three zodiac signs who want to keep their proposal lowkey are either known for being mysterious, unemotional, or just plain shy. So the next time your bridesmaids-to-be give you a hard time for your private proposal aspirations, you can blame it on your birth chart — if your sign is on this list, that is.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Mysterious Scorpios don’t appreciate it when people get all up in their business, so if you’re dating the water sign, you might want to rethink that extravagant proposal you’ve been planning. Lee says of the sign, “Drawing attention to themselves is not their thing. Scorpios are also pretty private and don’t want that boundary encroached up, especially by strangers.” Fair enough.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Margaret Flatley/Bustle According to Lee, pragmatic Capricorns already struggle to get in touch with their emotional side so a big showy proposal will likely make the sign more detached than excited. Not to mention, they would never do anything to put their stoic reputations in jeopardy, either. “Caps are very selective and have no time for games so they prefer it short, sweet, and to the point!” shares Lee.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Though Aquarians like to love out loud, they’re much too shy for a high-profile proposal. Instead, Lee tells Bustle that the air sign prefers to keep things “cute and cordial,” saying, “They don’t really care for all the flashy stuff; Aquas would rather be in the company of people they’re most comfortable with so they can freak out fully about being proposed to without feeling judged for it.” Sounds like everyone else is going to have to wait until the pics are posted on IG.

Source:

Brandyn Lee, astrologer and TikTok creator