These 4 Zodiac Signs Make The Best Bridesmaids

For those people who are astrologically inclined, there are potentially a lot of planetary factors at play when it comes to planning your nuptials. For example, you can use astrology to pick the most auspicious date for your wedding, help confirm that you’re cosmically ready for commitment, or even choose a compatible life partner. And once you’ve made those decisions, selecting the members of your wedding party is a huge step — as they’re essentially your chosen family when it comes to preparing for the big day. This ride-or-die crew will be at your side as you navigate the emotional rollercoaster of your upcoming union and celebrate this major milestone in life, so it makes sense to wonder if certain zodiac signs make the best bridesmaids.

The stars aside, the best choice for a bridesmaid is always going to be someone who knows you well, cares about you, and is able to support you through the many trials and tribulations of planning and hosting a wedding — and that perfect pick could be born under any of the 12 zodiac signs. Each sign is blessed with their own set of strengths that can come in handy when being the bride’s right hand. For example, pragmatic earth signs are great at helping make solid plans and think through logistics, while fun-loving fire signs are guaranteed to bring the party and make your bachelorette weekend one to remember. Meanwhile, sensitive water signs will always come through with plenty of emotional support in the tough moments, while super-social air signs will talk through just about anything with you, sharing their thoughtful and objective perspective.

That being said, there are a few standout zodiac signs that could make especially excellent bridesmaids based on their basic astrological characteristics. Read on to find out if you have any in your wedding party.

Aries Zodiac Signs (March 21 - April 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you want a bridesmaid who knows how to pump up the party, turn up the fun factor, and boost your confidence when you’re feeling low, go find yourself an Aries. Having one of these fire signs on your side is like having your own personal cheerleader and hype person, which is so valuable when dealing with the emotional and logistical pressures of wedding planning. These high-energy people are ruled by the motivated planet Mars, so you can expect them to zealously jump into action when you ask them to do something and enthusiastically rally your bridal party when things need to get done. Of course, the cosmic ram can be a little impulsive and headstrong sometimes, but their take-charge attitude can be a huge asset when it comes to slaying a stressful to-do list or being assertive on the bride’s behalf. At the end of the day, no one will defend your honor or bring the party quite like an Aries bridesmaid will.

Taurus Zodiac Signs (April 20 - May 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

As the zodiac’s fixed earth signs, perpetually chill Tauruses are some of the most reliable people around, which makes them a solid pick for anyone seeking hardcore dependability in their bridesmaid. You can always rely on the cosmic bull to show up for you when you need them and respond to your frantic texts with their pragmatic voice of reason, regardless of what time it is. And while a Taurus’ trusty sense of stability can sometimes veer into the realm of stubbornness, it also means they know how to stay calm and collected in the face of drama — so they’re guaranteed to provide some grounding perspective in stressful situations. Additionally, these tasteful earth babies happen to be ruled by the sensual and indulgent planet Venus, so they can offer valuable feedback when it comes to planning a delicious wedding menu or choosing the most luxurious-looking accouterments.

Virgo Zodiac Signs (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you’re looking for a bridesmaid who is organized, down-to-earth, and calm in the face of chaos, then your Virgo friends have the vibe you want. These grounded earth signs have an impeccable eye for detail, so they’ll make sure no I’s go undotted and no T’s go uncrossed in your plans — which is great when your bride brain is on overload trying to balance a million things at once. Naturally helpful and thoughtful, Virgos also enjoy being of service to others, so they’re always down to lend a hand with last-minute favors or logistical matters. And while Virgos may have a reputation for being nit-picky, these mutable signs are actually quite flexible and thrive under the pressure of life’s unpredictabilities. When plans change or fall through, they’re able to adjust their itineraries and fill in the gaps accordingly, without missing a beat, making them valuable bridesmaids indeed.

Libra Zodiac Signs (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Bridesmaids are involved in so many social aspects of the wedding experience — they’re with you at your bridal shower, bachelorette party, rehearsal dinner, wedding celebration, and of course, they’re on speed-dial in your group chat as you approach the big day. That’s why charming and socially-savvy Libras make such fabulous bridesmaids. These diplomatic air signs can get along with just about anyone, and they’ll work their interpersonal magic at every group gathering to ensure that social energy is flowing harmoniously. As the sign symbolized by the balancing scales, Libras are natural-born mediators, so they can quickly diffuse conflicts between friends or family members so you don’t have to deal with the drama. Because Libras are ruled by beauty planet Venus, they also have a great eye for aesthetics — so tap your Libran bridesmaid if you need a tasteful second opinion when choosing bridesmaid dresses, floral arrangements, or other decor-related matters.