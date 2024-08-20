These 3 Zodiac Signs Cause The Most Drama Around Their Weddings

If you’re engaged and planning a wedding celebration, there’s almost always of pressure on you to make your special day perfect. After all, a wedding is supposed to be a once-in-a-lifetime event that honors the love between you and your partner and allows you to commit to one another in front of all of your loved ones. NBD, right? Coordinating such a meaningful and celebratory experience is a lot of work — especially because weddings are usually quite expensive and logistically complicated — so it’s not surprising to think that someone could crack under the stress. And, depending on your zodiac sign, you might be a little more prone to stirring up drama throughout the wedding planning process.

Most people have probably heard horror stories of so-called “Bridezillas” going into full control-freak mode ahead of their weddings, unfairly taking out wedding planning frustrations on the people around them, or otherwise forgetting that their big day isn’t the center of everyone’s lives. And while astrology alone won’t dictate whether you wind up causing a lot of pre-wedding drama, it can give you an idea of how someone may react under this particular type of stress. For example, fire signs can be feisty and lose their tempers quite easily, while earth signs may be especially controlling about the logistical details. Conceptual air signs may be prone to overlooking some more practical considerations, while sensitive water signs can find themselves having a lot of emotional reactions.

It’s easy to ruffle some feathers and cause a little friction when you’re dealing with the pressure of planning your nuptials, but there are a few zodiac signs likely to cause the most drama around their weddings. If you’re one of them, you might want to be extra conscious about reeling in any Bridezilla tendencies when planning your big day.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancers are water signs ruled by the ever-changing moon, which makes them one of the most sensitive and moody signs. While they certainly don’t always let the ebb-and-flow of their powerful emotions affect the people around them, it can be difficult for them to reel in their feelings when they’re under a lot of stress — which can wind up causing drama as they plan their wedding. It’s easy for these tender-hearted signs to take things personally, so if tensions are flaring, their feelings might wind up hurt.

Additionally, Cancers are highly sentimental, so the thought of anything going wrong on their special day could feel especially devastating to them. When that much is on the line, you can almost guarantee a few emotional outbursts are in store.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Leos are the sign ruled by the sun itself, so being the center of attention comes naturally to them. And as you can imagine, these flashy and glamorous fire signs often want an over-the-top wedding celebration where they can be the glitzy star of the show.

But when a Leo is in wedding planning mode and under a lot of stress, it can be easy for them to forget that the world doesn’t revolve around them — so they might wind up acting especially bossy or coming off as self-centered when reacting to things under pressure. If something doesn’t go their way, they may be tempted to throw a fit, so they need to give themselves the occasional perspective check and keep their feet on the ground.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Mysterious Scorpios can be hard to read sometimes, but whether or not they show it, one thing they like to have at all times is control. Weddings are extraordinarily personal, and unlike your average party, this one will theoretically be documented and remembered as a one-of-a-kind event for the rest of your life. So with this much on the line and so much reflecting on their reputation, these emotionally-driven water signs may find themselves getting power-hungry and obsessive during the wedding planning process, which can result in quite a bit of drama.

They know that micromanaging the people in their wedding party and planning team can be annoying, but leaving any decisions up to chance (or someone else) is too much for these meticulous signs to bear. Plus, intense Scorpios aren’t afraid to ruffle a few feathers, so stirring up some drama due to a bad mood, a strong opinion, or a need for control could be on the table.