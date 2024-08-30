These 2 Zodiac Signs Have The Worst FOMO

Imagine you’re cozy at home on a Friday night after choosing to spend the evening watching shows and relaxing. Suddenly, you’re scrolling through Instagram stories and seeing your friends out having a good time — and you’re plunged into a depressing hole of anxiety, jealousy, sadness, and the irrational but persistent idea that everyone else’s social life is way better than yours. We’ve all been there. FOMO is super real, and it’s a bummer to feel like life is passing you by and you’re being left out of all the fun. Of course, some people are more susceptible to the “fear of missing out” trap than others, and astrology may have something to do with it.

There are tons of factors that can contribute to how much FOMO people experience, including how much time they spend consuming social media or certain insecurities that have developed throughout their lives. But there are a few zodiac signs that may be more likely to feel anxious at the thought of people’s social lives carrying on without them. In general, the fire and air signs tend to be more extroverted, outgoing, and outwardly focused. Social time can be something they crave more of — and being left out of or missing certain events can be especially frustrating for them. Conversely, earth and water signs tend to be more introverted, so they may be more likely to want to spend time at home or prioritize being alone.

Your zodiac sign alone isn’t necessarily going to dictate whether or not you’re cool with skipping out on plans with friends or accepting that you won’t be at every fun social event ever. But if you’re born under one of the following two signs, I wouldn’t be surprised if you get hit with the sting of FOMO a bit more often than most.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Leos are popular, confident, and charismatic, and these natural-born stars have no problem stealing the spotlight. After all, they’re the only sign of the zodiac ruled by the sun, so being the center of attention comes naturally to them! Leos are also fire signs, so they’re bold and passionate, and like to act on their impulses.

That all said, you may not think they’d be very prone to FOMO, as Leos may seem like the life of the party, and their egos often appear impenetrable. But sometimes Leo’s confidence is a little shakier than it appears. If these gregarious cosmic lions feel like they’re being left out of social plans, or if hear about something fun happening that they’ve had to miss out on, then FOMO can hit them really hard. They may seem super self-assured on social media and in public, but sometimes insecurities about being liked can get the better of them.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Libras are true social butterflies, which is part of why their FOMO can flare up more easily than most. As air signs, they’re naturally social and communication-minded, and they love to meet new people and show off their diplomacy, charm, and sharp conversational skills. Libras are also ruled by sweet Venus — the planet of relationships — so they’re more inclined to seek partnerships than just about any sign.

Because of all this, some Libras have a difficult time being alone, as they tend to feel more like themselves when they have the mirror of another person to reflect their identity back to them. As a result, they may pack their calendar with social engagements — but inevitably, they’ll find themselves having a solo night in at some point, and during those times it can be hard not to feel like they’re missing out on something important.