Leos are hard to miss, as you can spot the dramatic sparkle of their fiery personalities from a mile away. Born between approximately July 23 and Aug. 22, Leos are the zodiac’s sunny superstars who love to express their creative sides. While the cosmic lion has a bit of a reputation for being proud and self-centered, Leo zodiac signs’ biggest strengths easily outshine their weaknesses.

As one of the feisty fire zodiac signs, Leos are courageous and passionate, and they’re known for having big, generous hearts. They’re the singular sign ruled by the sun, which is what gives them such warm and lively demeanors. As a reliable fixed zodiac sign, you can always count on a Leo to follow through on their promises, as these lions are loyal to their pride. It’s true that glamorous Leos love being the center of attention, but they’re just as quick to compliment others and are happy to share the spotlight with the people they love.

All astrological archetypes have reputations to deal with, but ultimately, there’s no such thing as having a “good” or “bad” zodiac sign. All signs are created equally, and they’re made up of a blend of unique strengths and weaknesses that factor into everyone’s astrological birth chart. In the case of Leo zodiac signs, their playful and passionate outlook on life allows them to stand out from the crowd.

Whether you’re a Leo, you have a crush one one, or you just want to figure out how to better vibe with the Leo-ruled energy in your chart, understanding and celebrating Leo zodiac signs’ biggest strengths is a must.

1. They Always Look On The Bright Side

Leo season falls during the height of summer each year, when the sun is at its most powerful — which explains why they have a tendency to look at life from the bright side. They’re one of the most optimistic signs of the zodiac, so even in the stormiest of circumstances, they have the ability to focus on the silver lining and view their glass as being half-full.

2. They’ve Got Boundless Confidence

One of Leo’s superpowers is their boundless sense of confidence — and that’s likely thanks to the fact that they’re the sign ruled by the sun, aka the center of the solar system and astrology’s most important star. Leos exude confidence and are born with the gift of believing in themselves, even if the odds are stacked against them.

3. They Have Hearts Of Gold

Underneath a Leo’s confident and glamorous exterior lies a true heart of gold. These honorable lions are total ride-or-dies for their inner circles, and they’re passionate about making life happier for the people around them. They’re also one of the most generous zodiac signs, so they’ll always share what they have with others — and they’re excellent at choosing gifts for people, too.

4. They’re Naturally Popular

Leos have the uncanny ability to light up a room and grab people’s attention no matter where they go, so it often feels like they’re always in the spotlight. They can’t help it people gravitate to them! Their alluring sense of confidence combined with their gregarious personalities makes these fire signs naturally popular and hard to resist.

5. They Can Pull Off Any Flashy Look

“Dramatic” is a Leo’s middle name, and these glamorous zodiac signs are known for being able to pull off even the most outrageous and over-the-top looks. Whether it’s a bold lipstick color, a sequin-covered outfit, or red-carpet-worthy hairstyle (Leos definitely have great manes of hair), these fire signs are sure to make an unforgettable statement with their fashion sense.

6. They’re Loyal To Their Pack

As one of the fixed zodiac signs, Leos are known for being loyal to their crew no matter what. Building trust and reliability is important to them, and they pride themselves on being genuinely honorable people — so you won’t catch them going back on their word or turning their backs on the underdog.

7. They Boost People’s Spirits

Time spent with a sunny and authentic Leo is the perfect antidote to any bad mood. These affectionate fire signs are great at giving heartfelt compliments, gassing up their loved ones with confidence, and encouraging people see the positives in a negative situation. Their idealism and warmth can help boost even the most downtrodden of spirits.

8. They’re Young At Heart

A Leo’s joyful spirit is forever young, no matter how old they are, and it’s probably thanks to this sign’s association with the fifth house of the zodiac. This part of our charts corresponds with playfulness and children, so it’s easy for Leos have fun, follow their hearts, and embrace a sense of childlike freedom and wonder for the things they’re passionate about.

9. They Have Endless Creativity

With the influence of the life-giving sun on their side, Leos are one of the most creative signs of the zodiac, and they’re blessed with an endless flow of inspiration. Channeling their passions into art and sharing their feelings with the world is super important to these fire signs, and they often have a natural talent for performance, music, or other dramatic forms of self-expression.

10. They’re Deeply Courageous

Leos are represented by the symbol of the cosmic lion, and like their metaphorical animal counterparts, they’re regal, strong, and courageous. Leos are bold and brave when it comes to overcoming challenges, so they’ll keeping fighting for what they want, even if the going gets tough. Fear has never held back a Leo from getting to where they want to go.