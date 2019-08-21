Traveling is fun and exciting, but it can also be overwhelming. Trying to pack light while still bringing everything you think you'll need and/or want can be a challenge, and organizing your schedule so that it makes sense can feel impossible. Through the stress of everything, it's easy to forget about taking basic safety precautions. But no matter where you're headed off to, whether it's camping in the woods, visiting a new country, or just hanging in a different city for the weekend, you need to make sure you're keeping your money, credit cards, and your identity safe. And in order to do that, you need to have a good travel wallet.

The best kinds of travel wallets are ones that have plenty of compartments to hold all of your cards, money, and most important items. At the same time, though, you don't want the wallet to be too big and bulky, because then it becomes annoying to tote around when you're on your feet all day. You should also try to opt for a wallet that has some safety precautions as well, just to be on the safest side.

For example, wallets with RFID protectors might be a good option. RFID-blocking wallets are supposed to prevent someone from being able to scan your credit card through your wallet while they're standing right next to you (which allows the scammer to get all your information and use your card). They're pricier than your average wallet, but if you want more peace of mind, they may be worth it.

Below are a few great travel wallet options for any budget:

1. Vera Bradley Small RFID Wallet Lighten up RFID Small Wallet $40 | Vera Bradley Buy on Vera Bradley A lot of travel wallets tend to be quite large. This one is small and is ideal for the person who doesn't want to carry much aside from some cash and a few credit cards. It will fit in almost any size bag and is super convenient. And it also has RFID protection so that you can feel way more secure.

2. Everlane The Traveler Wallet The Traveler Wallet $120 | Everlane Buy on Everlane If you want a wallet that can hold all of your important items and act as a tiny clutch, this is the option for you. There are plenty of compartments for your money and your credit cards, there's enough room to put your phone in there if needed, there's a zipper pocket, a coin pouch, and a spot for your passport. No more rifling through your bag for the important stuff!

3. Pippa Travel Wallet Anthropologie Pippa Travel Wallet $32 | Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom If you're more concerned with style but still want something useful, check out this Anthropologie wallet. It has a slot for your passport and plenty of room for credit cards and money. It's also bright and fun, which means you won't miss it when rummaging through your bag.

4. Leatherology Travel Document Holder Travel Document Holder $90 | Leatherology Buy on Leatherology This sleek Leatherology travel wallet doesn't look or feel too bulky, but it can hold a lot: there are nine credit card slots, three cash pockets, an interior zippered pocket for coins or bigger bills, an exterior pocket perfect for your boarding pass, and a pocket for your ticket, passport, and baggage claim. You can also opt to get it for a lower price, or pay more for the RFID blocking if you prefer. And to really make it stand out, it can be personalized as well.

5. Aspinal of London Classic Travel Wallet Aspinal of London Classic Travel Wallet $175 | Orchard Mile Buy on Orchard Mile Yes, this is a pricey travel wallet, but it's also incredibly organized. Each pocket is labeled so that finding what you need couldn't be easier. There are pockets for your passport, boarding pass, tickets cash, and a zipper pocket for change. It's also really sophisticated looking, so if you're more into aesthetics, you'll really enjoy this one.

6. Calpak RFID Travel Wallet Calpak Faux Leather RFID Travel Wallet $75 | Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom When traveling, it's also nice to have something two-in-one - less to pack! This travel wallet comes with a fuzzy faux-fur handle and a slim crossbody strap so that it can also be worn and carried as a trendy wristlet or a crossbody bag. It's full of labeled pockets and slots for your passport, documents, cash, and credit cards. There's a pen loop and a key clip so that you really have everything on hand. And on top of that, it has built-in RFID technology to keep everything safe. What more could you want out of a travel wallet?

7. Zoppen Multi-Purpose RFID Blocking Travel Wallet Zoppen Multi-purpose Rfid Blocking Travel Passport Wallet $13.99 | Amazon Buy on Amazon If you're on a budget, then you will absolutely want to check out this Zoppen travel wallet. It has slots and pockets for your passport, boarding pass, sim card, ID, and cell phone, as well as three credit card slots. There's a zipper pocket, a key holder, a pen holder, and a slim pocket for the extras. It also has RFID blocking material to keep your info safe for a great price.

8. Porter Crossbody Travel Wallet Porter Travel Wallet $125 | Paravel Buy on Paravel There's no need to pack a separate crossbody bag with this Porter wallet. A removable strap allows you to use it as a large wallet or as a small crossbody. It fits your cards, phone, passport, and cash with two pockets and three card slips. It's also slim and easy to carry around.

9. Nomad Bi-Fold Charging Wallet Bi-Fold Charging Wallet $49.95 | Nomad Buy on Nomad This wallet is definitely not as full of compartments as the other ones on this list — it's a pretty basic bi-fold — but it does have one big advantage: it can be used as a portable charger to charge your cellphone battery when you really need it. This is great to carry around when you already have a separate passport holder.