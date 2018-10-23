For many women going through breast cancer treatment, looking good means feeling better overall. And while some may view focusing on style during such a serious time as frivolous vanity, many women who are actually going through this journey see this as an opportunity to boost their spirits and engage in something that makes them feel like the person they were before they entered this new chapter of their lives.

A review of international studies published in 2016 showed that for breast cancer survivors, specifically younger women (under 54-years-old), body image had a major impact on aspects of cancer survivorship. The research found that mastectomies and chemotherapy treatment can affect one's confidence and femininity, contributing to low body image and a poorer quality of life. The review concluded that in order to support a healthier quality of life, more interventions would be needed to help cancer survivors address specific body image issues — and some organizations have taken on that task. Programs like the American Cancer Society's Look Good Feel Better workshop, which offers free in-person beauty classes, addresses the psychosocial needs of patients, filling an important gap in treatment by helping women to restore their identity.

For black women specifically, the connection between cancer treatment and beauty can be incredibly complex. But business coach Monique Bryan, appellate attorney Shondriette Kelley, as well as paralegal and certified life coach Natalie Wilson all relied on fashion and beauty products as a means of therapy throughout their breast cancer treatments. Here are 10 of their go-tos that helped them to look and feel their best throughout their journeys.

Azure Skies Cosima Kimono Bryan was diagnosed with triple positive breast cancer one week after she turned 36. For treatment, she went through eight rounds of chemotherapy, 21 rounds of radiation, and had a lumpectomy to remove any remaining cancer cells. Thankfully, she has just celebrated one year of being in remission, and is now taking a daily dose of Tamoxifen to prevent the cancer from returning. Nathalia Allen During treatment, the Toronto native says kimono robes were her go-to throughout the process. "They were really light [and] because the chemotherapy gives you crazy hot flashes, I needed something that would breathe," she explains. Kimonos not only look great, but they're also flexible enough to easily put on post-surgery, when many aren't able to fully raise their arms, and they also leave enough room for drainage tubes as well. Bryan says she frequented Zara and Aritzia for her fashion fix. Azure Skies Cosima Kimono $29.99 Aritzia Buy Now

Oyin Handmade Whipped Pudding Maryland-based Kelley was diagnosed with stage IIA breast cancer four months before she turned 40. An aggressive course of treatment was prescribed, consisting of a lumpectomy, followed by a lymphadenectomy, eight rounds of chemotherapy, 30 sessions of radiation, and a brief stint in the ICU after going into a diabetic coma. Courtesy of Shondriette Kelley Now at 41, Kelley receives monthly injections of Zoladex and takes Tamoxifen daily. She also visits her oncologist every three months, and can now say, "So far, so good" when asked if she's still in remission. While she was going through her journey, Kelley notes that severe dry skin was one of the side effects she experienced during chemo, but she was able to find relief by using Oyin Handmade's Whipped Pudding — a thick, shea butter-based hair and body cream that keeps the dry skin at bay. Whipped Pudding $13.99 Oyin Handmade Buy Now

Amoena Annette Non-Wired Mastectomy Bra At 35, Toronto-based Wilson began her fight with breast cancer, with the disease returning two more times after her initial diagnosis. The licensed paralegal, certified life coach, and motivational speaker initially battled ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS), a non-invasive form from of the disease, when her journey began in 2008 — undergoing a double nipple-sparing mastectomy followed by a challenging breast reconstruction. A few years later in 2013, she was diagnosed with Paget's disease, a cancer that affects the nipple, then got hit with the news that the DCIS had returned. But despite her ongoing battle with the disease, Wilson reigned triumphant and is now cancer-free and undergoing breast reconstruction once again. Irene Dominguez During her multiple reconstruction processes, Wilson has had to use custom bras and swimsuits that worked with prosthetic breasts, finding great options with brands like Amoena and American Breast Care. With a wide range of options, both of these brands have all kinds of beautiful bras and lingerie made for women who have undergone mastectomies and other related breast surgeries. But while she was happy to find some things that worked for her, she did wish the prosthetics she was provided with were a bit more diverse. "The prosthetics came in flesh tones and even had a nipple," Wilson shares. "The pet peeve I had was that I never saw dark-skinned, flesh-toned prosthetics." Unfortunately, exclusion is a problem that is all too common for black women across the spectrum. Annette Non-Wired Mastectomy Bra $56 Amoena Buy Now

Dermablend Professional Leg And Body Makeup After her mastectomies, reconstruction surgeries, and fat grafting procedures, Wilson notes that she was left with several scars on her chest and legs. She shares that body makeup by brands like Dermablend Professional helped her to cover scars and blemishes, giving her a more even skin tone. Leg and Body Makeup $34 Dermablend Professional Buy Now

Thrive Causemetics Pink Lips + Lashes Set Having a fresh, glowing face can be a great pick-me-up for a lot of people, and for anyone going through cancer treatment, it can be even more meaningful. Thrive Causemetics was one of Bryan's favorite tools to maintain her glow during treatment — and for good reason. The company offers luxury cosmetics that are vegan, cruelty-free, and made without latex, parabens, or sulfates. Latex is considered a carcinogen, and other studies have linked parabens to breast cancer cell growth. Also, women undergoing cancer treatment tend to be more sensitive to certain chemicals, so sulfate exposure can lead to a host of complications. Thrive was founded by Karissa Bodnar in memory of her friend Kristy, who passed away from cancer. And for every product purchased, Thrive donates the same product to a woman in need — who is either experiencing cancer, homelessness, or domestic violence. So not only will this brand having you looking and feeling great, you'll also be doing something good for another woman as well! Pink Lips + Lashes Set $84 Thrive Causemetics Buy Now

Warby Parker Light Responsive Lenses "With chemo came extreme sensitivity to light — all light, indoor and outdoor. I would get these crazy headaches," Bryan reveals. So she decided to invest in fashionable sunglasses with photochromic lenses — glasses that transition in sunlight — to protect not only her eyes, but to also help cover her bare brows. Warby Parker's Light Responsive Lenses helped Bryan to see comfortably, stay stylish, and protect her sensitive eyes during treatment. Light Responsive Lenses $100 Warby Parker Buy now