It's the hap-happiest season of all. You know why? It's because all the advent calendars are coming out, which means we get to have a little bit of extra fun every single day leading up to Christmas (or if we're talking about a wine advent calendar, have a lot of extra fun and maybe throw up a little too). People are starting to get creative, and chocolates don't cut it anymore. These 11 advent calendars for grown-ups are so joyful that you'll completely forget about how much money you're going to have to spend on presents this year.

Most of us know advent calendars to be these amazing boxes where you open tiny drawers and there's a present waiting inside for you, but there's a whole history behind them. According to Mental Floss, "advent" (Latin for "the coming") is the four-week span that starts on the closest Sunday to the feast day of St. Andrew the Apostle — which is November 30 — through the next three Sundays. It's something people have been celebrating since the fourth century. While its history has a religious foundation, these days, we more commonly know it as the days in December leading up to Christmas, when you... buy these amazing boxes where you open tiny drawers and there's a present waiting inside for you!

Advent calendars — which, as Mental Floss points out, don't *technically* follow Advent — go all the way back to the mid-19th century. Back then, German Protestants would leave marks on their doors with chalk or light candles for each day leading up to Christmas. Gerhard Lang created what's considered the first advent calendar, and Richard Sellmer continued the tradition after World War II.

This year, the stores are really kicking it up a notch. We've got advent calendars for candy lovers, calendars that will make your home smell heavenly, and even an advent calendar for your dog (woof!). Get in the holiday spirit with one (or all) of these 11 advent calendars for grown-ups.

1 Bonne Maman Advent Calendar Bonne Maman Advent Calendar $0 Bonne Maman Based on their website, the 2018 calendar doesn't have a release date yet, but 2017's sold out FAST. Get on that waiting list and keep an eye on your inbox, because everyone is waiting to get their hands on one of these.

2 Yankee Candle Wreath Advent Calendar £24.99 Yankee Candle Yankee Candle is offering not one, not two, but three different advent calendars this year. While it looks like they're only listed for sale in the UK at this point, those of us across the pond are waiting on the edge of our seats.

3 Aldi's Wine Advent Calendar Wine Advent Calendar $0 Aldi This calendar was previously available only in the UK, but this holiday season, Aldi is going to ~bless~ the U.S. with its wine advent calendar. How did they know I love to drink every day?!

4 Sugarfina's Candy Advent Calendar Advent Calendar $38 Sugarfina Each day features one of Sugarfina's favorite candies, like "Party Penguins," "Cinnamon Crunchies," and "Pumpkin Pie Caramels." Keep the dentist on speed dial. This December is going to be off the hook and filled with cavities. Bring it!

5 Vinebox's 12 Nights Of Wine 12 Nights of Wine $129 Vinebox Sample the most delicious vino from regions across Italy, France, Spain, and beyond. It's available now for pre-order, and you better be thirsty.

6 Cheese Advent Calendar Cheese Advent Calendar $20 So Wrong It's Nom Sweet dreams are made of cheese, and this November, you can head to your local Target and get this delightfully dairy advent calendar. It's too gouda to be true!

7 Funko Harry Potter Calendar Advent Calendar: Harry Potter $0 Funko Celebrate the season with the witches, wizards, beasts, and ghosts from the greatest franchise ever created in the history of the human race.

8 A Calendar Of Tea 24 Days of Tea $49 DAVIDsTEA Sip on flavors like apple cider, candy cane, caramel shortbread, and red velvet cake. You'll be able to stay warm all season long.

9 Beer Advent Calendar BoozeBud $99.99 Beer Advent Calendar 2018 Sip on the *best* craft beers, including 10 new exclusive brews. FYI, BoozeBud also has advent calendars for cider, white wine, red wine, whisky, gin, and rum.

10 Beef Jerky Advent Calendar $49.99 Man Crates This calendar contains a combination of jerky and candy — because why wouldn't you pair the two together? Jerky flavors include classic, root beer, ghost pepper, and whiskey maple. As for the candy, you'll get egg nog taffy, single malt scotch caramels, and peppermint nougat.