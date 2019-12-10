Bustle

11 Best Bluetooth Sex Toys Your Long-Distance Partner Can Control

By Annakeara Stinson
The idea of having a sex toy controlled from afar might seem very futuristic and a little like robot sex. But hey, it's almost 2020 and I'm pretty sure its the year for horizon expansion. If you're in the mood for a little excitement, the best bluetooth controlled sex toys are the way to start — quite literally — cultivating your pleasure vibes. So, let's talk a little about how they work.

Angela Watson, a sex therapist who reviews sex toys with her husband at Doctor Climax, tells Bustle that bluetooth toys are controlled via smartphone or tablet and because of this, you'll have much more control over the speed of vibration, settings, etc. This is what makes them special. If you've ever struggled with the speed button on a sex toy, you know the unique pain of things not working as planned.

Smartphone apps typically give the user much more control and allow you to have a more tailored masturbation experience.

"Since Bluetooth sex toys are controlled typically via smartphone app," Watson says, "anyone with a smartphone can control your toy, it doesn't have to be you. This allows you to hand the controls over to a partner and allow them to control your orgasm."

Yowza! Look below for some top-tier recommendations.