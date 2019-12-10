11 Best Bluetooth Sex Toys Your Long-Distance Partner Can Control

The idea of having a sex toy controlled from afar might seem very futuristic and a little like robot sex. But hey, it's almost 2020 and I'm pretty sure its the year for horizon expansion. If you're in the mood for a little excitement, the best bluetooth controlled sex toys are the way to start — quite literally — cultivating your pleasure vibes. So, let's talk a little about how they work.

Angela Watson, a sex therapist who reviews sex toys with her husband at Doctor Climax, tells Bustle that bluetooth toys are controlled via smartphone or tablet and because of this, you'll have much more control over the speed of vibration, settings, etc. This is what makes them special. If you've ever struggled with the speed button on a sex toy, you know the unique pain of things not working as planned.

Smartphone apps typically give the user much more control and allow you to have a more tailored masturbation experience.

"Since Bluetooth sex toys are controlled typically via smartphone app," Watson says, "anyone with a smartphone can control your toy, it doesn't have to be you. This allows you to hand the controls over to a partner and allow them to control your orgasm."

Yowza! Look below for some top-tier recommendations.

1. The Lovense Max + Nora Combo Max and Nora Set by Lovense $160 | Lovense See On Lovense "These two toys are great on their own but where they really shine is while connected with one another," Watson says. They connect via Bluetooth or Wifi and can be controlled via app or they can also be controlled by moving the opposing toy. The airpumps and vibration of the Max can be controlled by the moving speed and vibration speed of the Nora, while the rotating motion and vibration of the Nora can be controlled by the speed of thrusting into the Max. "The Lovense Nora is a rabbit vibrator which is quite popular and has many raving fans," Watson says. "It's an automatic masturbator which uses air pumps to stimulate a penis." As far as rabbit vibrators go for oneself, the Nora is Watson's favorite. It does a fantastic job of stimulating your clit and g-spot at the same time, which feels, she says, "tremendous."

2. The Lovense Lush 2 Lush 2 $99 | Lovense See On Lovense The new Lush 2 has a stronger vibration, making it all the better. "The new Lush 2 improves on many of the main complaints which users had of the original model (not being strong enough vibration being the main one). The Lush 2 is a wearable vibrator and the Lovense app makes controlling the toy very easy," Watson says. Give it a try!

3. The Kiiroo Onyx 2 + Pearl 2 Combo KIIROO® ONYX2™ PEARL2™ Couples Set $289 | Kiirroo See On Kiirroo The Kiiroo Onyx 2 is one of the most popular automatic masturbators, Warson says. It has 10 rings inside the toy which contract and expand to mimic the sensation of a blowjob for those with a penis. "The toy can sync to pornographic content to mimic whats being performed within a particular video," Watson says. The Pearl 2 is a standard Bluetooth vibrator which is great on it's own but much better when used in conjunction with the Onyx 2, Watson says. The Pearl 2 can be stroked to control the Onyx 2 and the Onyx 2 can also be used to control the Pearl 2. It's like you're there with one another!

4. OhMiBod Krush OhMiBod Esca 2 G-Spot Vibrator $179 | Ella Paradis See On Ella Paradis This is a great G-spot vibrator that can truly be controlled from anywhere in the world. Your lover could be talking dirty to you in Brazil while you're home in Tulsa, OK. This has three speeds and four vibration patterns and is super easy to use alone or with someone else. It really does give the LDR so many new possibilities, doesn't it?

5. The We-Vibe Sync We-Vibe Sync $199 | https://we-vibe.com/sync Se on We-VIbe We-Vibe has a variety of products that can be controlled via bluetooth, and this Sync is a delightful toy that stimulates both the G-spot and the clitoris. It can also fit to your body and is adjustable, because, you know, all our bodies are different! It also makes it a lot easier to change positions, so the possibilities for pleasure are pretty darn endless.

6. Bloom by We-Vibe Bloom By We-Vibe Vibrating Kegel Balls $199 | https://we-vibe.com/bloom See On We-Vibe We-Vibe really pulls out the possibilities when it comes to bluetooth control, and that even includes strengthening your pelvic floor muscles. Yup, the dream is real and exercise can be seriously pleasurable. Imagine doing reps until you orgasm? That's the reality here, people. And the vibrations are all controlled via bluetooth app, so you, or even a partner, can get all kegel bootcamp instructor.

7. MysteryVibe Crescendo MysteryVibe Crescendo-Vibrator $111.66 | Amazon See On Amazon This one comes recommended to Bustle by Kayla Lords a sexpert for JackandJillAdult.com. This is a particularly special one, as it is adaptable vibrator so you can figure out all the shapes and patterns that make you most pleased. There are a healthy six speeds and patterns, and it can all be controlled via a Mystery Vibe app. They point out that it's "universal and unisex" and is perfect for singles, couples, and all genders and orientations. The best toys are toys for all, don't you think?

8. Motor Bunny And Link Bluetooth Bundle Motor Bunny and Link Bundle $999 | Motor Bunny See On MotorBunny Then there is the possibility of going really next level with this — and it doesn't come cheap. But this wild piece called the Motor Bunny is very well reviewed, straddle-style "personal pleasure machine" that has so many different types of attachments and vibration possibilities, and yes, it's controllable via an app so the experience can all feel wonderfully out of your control. Despite the price-tag, the people say run don't walk when it comes to investing in one of these.

9. Ohmibod Wearable Vibrator Ohmibod Wearable Vibrator $129 | Amazon See On Amazon Yes, the fact that it's wearable means you can wear this Ohmibod vibrator anywhere. You could be driving, waiting for a plane, or on line at the grocery store. For all the people around you know, you could be scrolling Instagram as you control the vibes of a very sensational experience. Or perhaps you can keep it on and wait for a partner to surprise you.

10. Hush By Lovense Hush by Lovense $99 | Lovense See on Lovesense And of course, there is always the butt plug to try long distance! Lovense also has a great one called the Hush, a 1.5 or 1.75 inch plug, which they claim to be the most powerful butt plug on the market! You or your partner can vibe on a powerful three speeds for up to 2 hours of good times with this toy, which they've also designed to be both easy to insert and easy to remove.