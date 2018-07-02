Now that we're in July, it's time to think about long summer weekends, barbecues, picnics in the park, and, of course, what new sex positions should be tackled this month. Because every month is a new opportunity to try a new sex position or recall a sex position you haven't done in awhile. Besides, trying new sex positions, especially if you're in a long-term relationship, is a great way to keep things exciting and fun.

“A relationship is like a bicycle, when one of the wheels is flat, it will still go, but not well," Eric Marlowe Garrison, sex and relationship counselor, and author of Mastering Multiple Position Sex, tells Bustle. "Even if only one partner is in that sex rut, it's going to affect the relationship sexually. When you need something that your partner doesn’t need, it's difficult to understand why they don't need it.”

But you don't, necessarily, have to be in a sex rut or even in a long-term relationship to enjoy these sex positions. Like a great pizza, these sex positions are for everyone to enjoy. So before your July really gets underway, consider these 13 sex positions as something to give a try this month.

Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle How to do it: One partner gets on all fours, while the other gets behind them, penetrating with your favorite vibrator for clitoral stimulation. Either you or your partner can hold it in place. Why it's good for July: In July, sometimes the heat is too much to bear, so doggy style just becomes a great go-to in this weather.

Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle How to do it: While lying flat on your back, have your partner lift your hips so you're in line with their hips. From here, they should penetrate you, while using your hips for leverage. Why it's good for July: The butterfly isn't exactly a position you can do under the covers and July isn't exactly a month where you want to be under the covers.

Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle How to do it: With your partner on their back, climb on top and lower yourself onto them. From here, you can either lean forward or sit upright — whatever is most comfortable for you — and proceed to move in a thrust or grinding motion. Again, what motion you choose is whatever is best for you and your partner. Why it's good for July: How much attention does the reverse cowgirl get? I feel like not enough. So, as we hit the middle of the year, why not toss it in for fun?

Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle How to do it: For modified doggy, you can either start in doggy style and lower yourself down or start in the lowered position. From here, it's just like doggy, but lazier, I mean, "modified." Why it's good for July: Lazy dog days of summer anyone? This position was just made for days like that.

Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle How to do it: While standing and facing your partner, lift one of your legs and let them hold it in the crux of their arm. Next, you need to sort of wiggle your hips into place for penetration. Is this position easy? No. Also, you definitely want to be near a wall in case you tumble over — that wall could be your life line. Why it's good for July: Honestly, if you're going to risk getting a sex-related battle wound, you want to be able to show it off. No one is going to see those bruise or scratches on your arms or shoulders when you're wearing a sweater in January.

Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle How to do it: With one partner on their back, have the other straddle their face. Although we may associate this position with the woman being on the top and the guy being on the bottle, it can actually go both ways. Just be careful not to suffocate your partner, especially if you're the larger of the two. Why it's good for July: Sometimes, after a long muggy day, the last thing you want to do is have full-blown intercourse. That's why this position is perfect: oral sex without all the hoopla.

Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle How to do it: For this one, it might be easiest to start in missionary, then roll yourself back so your partner can penetrate you from that angle. If you're not much of a roller, while in this position, have your partner lift your legs and push them toward you, while they penetrate you. Why it's good for July: There are very few face-to-face positions that get as deep as this one. So, that reason alone, is good enough for why you should try it in July.

Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle How to do it: First and foremost, you need a buddy for this one, because we're now in threesome territory. Once you've procured a partner who's just as excited as you, we need one woman on her back on the bed, with a partner to lift hers hips, as in the butterfly position (see position two above), then another woman to straddle her face. Yes, there's a lot going on here. Why it's good for July: If one of your New Year's resolutions was to try a threesome and you haven't yet, then July is the month to go for it. You only have six months left of the year!

Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle How to do it: With your favorite — and most sturdy — chair as your companion, have your partner sit in it. While facing them, straddle their hips, then lower yourself into their lap. In this position, it's more of a grind motion, unless you're really tall and can do in-out in-out. You definitely need some height to do that motion in a chair. Why it's good for July: You've been having sex in bed for months, so why not go for the chair? Also, when it's really hot out and you know you're going to have sweaty sex, sometimes it's better to sweaty-up the chair as opposed to your clean sheets.

Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle How to do it: While on your side, have your partner scoot up behind you and penetrate you from here. You can reach around and pull their hips toward you for extra oomph. Why it's good for July: Because this position is all about taking it slow, it's sort of ideal for the summer. You also have that penetration from behind making it even more delicious a position.