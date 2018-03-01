Keeping your sex life exciting can be tough, but it's important to make sure you're happy with that area of your relationship. If either you or your partner start to feel bored, it can affect your entire relationship.

“A relationship is like a bicycle, when one of the wheels is flat, it will still go, but not well," Eric Marlowe Garrison, sex and relationship counselor, and author of Mastering Multiple Position Sex, tells Bustle. "Even if only one partner is in that sex rut, it's going to affect the relationship sexually. When you need something that your partner doesn’t need, it's difficult to understand why they don't need it.”

So how do you keep the spark alive? Well, part of it involves keeping things interesting in your sex life — and one of the easiest ways to do that is by trying new locations and new positions. So here are 31 sex positions — thirty freaking one. You've got one for every single day of March if you decide to have sex all month long. But use them as you please, whether you do a month-long challenge or just want a database of sex positions to have on hand. Here's what you can try with a partner — or two — this month.

1 Modified Doggy Caroline Wurtzel for Bustle How To Do It: Start in doggy and then lower down onto your elbows — or start laying on your stomach and lift up slightly. Either way, a pillow under your hips can help make it more comfortable. Why It's Worth A Try: It's a favorite — it's got the intensity and G-spot stimulation of doggy, but it's a more intimate variation.

2 In A Chair Caroline Wurtzel for Bustle How To Do It: While your partner sits in a chair, lower yourself down while facing them. You can bounce or grind on them, and it's a great position for dirty talk. Why It's Worth A Try: An easy way to mix things up, this position has a kinky feel while still being super easy.

3 Cowgirl Caroline Wurtzel for Bustle How To Do It: Straddle your partner and slowly lower yourself down. You can lean forward and rest your weight in your hands or lean back instead, whichever is more comfortable. Why It's Worth A Try: You get to be in total control in this one. You can go for some clit play or just enjoy setting the pace.

4 Reverse Cowgirl Caroline Wurtzel for Bustle How To Do It: Lower down onto your partner but facing their feet. It's a sexy position but, because you can't see your partner's face, make sure that they're comfortable too — things can get messy, real quick. Why It's Worth A Try: It's got all of the benefits of cowgirl, but with a kinky twist.

5 The Voyeur Caroline Wurtzel for Bustle How To Do It: It's just doggy style, but with an edge — a third partner playing with themselves. And of course, you can switch up the positions so everyone gets a try. Why It's Worth A Try: Hey, if you're going to mix it up, mix it way the hell up. A third party totally changes the dynamic.

6 Weak In The Knees Caroline Wurtzel for Bustle How To Do It: One parter straddles the other's face and lowers down onto them. You can take turns controlling the pressure and play around with fingers and toys, as well as oral. Why It's Worth A Try: Just go for it. This is a position that is carnal in all the best ways. It's really intimate but also really sexy.

7 X Marks The Spot Caroline Wurtzel for Bustle How To Do It: Laying toward the edge of the bed while your partner stands, rest your legs on their chest. Cross at the ankle or the knees, whichever is more comfortable. Why It's Worth A Try: It's an unusual position where you both get a great view of what's happening. Plus, by playing around with how your cross your legs, you can mix up the intensity.

8 Doggy With Vibrator Caroline Wurtzel for Bustle How To Do It: Go for doggy but add your favorite toy into the mix. You can control it or let your partner take the reins. Why It's Worth A Try: It's all of the G-spot stimulation and all of the clitoral stimulation all at once.

9 Three-Legged Dog Caroline Wurtzel for Bustle How To Do It: Face your partner with your feet slightly apart and then, slowly, lift one leg over your partner's hip while you guide them inside of you. If you're new to this position, stay close to the bed or to a wall for balance. Why It's Worth A Try: It's a tricky position, so you'll feel great when you nail it. Plus, once you get the hang of it, it will be perfect for quickies.

10 The Bridge Caroline Wurtzel for Bustle How To Do It: With your feet flat on the bed, lift your hips into the air. Your partner should be on their knees and can use their hands to help guide you. Why It's Worth A Try: A great view, clitoral stimulation, and a glute workout — what more do you need?

11 Missionary Caroline Wurtzel for Bustle How To Do It: With your partner on top of you, you can play around with different leg positions or even put a pillow under your lower back to change the angle. Why It's Worth A Try: It's the old standby — and it deserves a spot on your sex bucket list for March. Intimate, intense, and plenty of ways to mix it up, there's a reason it's a favorite.

12 Spoon Caroline Wurtzel for Bustle How To Do It: Lay in the classic cuddle position, with your hips slightly higher than your partner's. If it's too tight of a fit, lube or lifting your top leg a bit can make all of the difference. Why It's Worth A Try: It's a great position for the morning or when you're feeling lazy — it's cozy and intimate, but you can still get G-spot and clitoral stimulation.

13 The Butterly Caroline Wurtzel for Bustle How To Do It: Laying close to the edge of the bed, rest your legs on your partner's chest. Both of you should have your hands on your hips — and you can use your ankles to brace as they lift you just slightly off the bed. Why It's Worth A Try: It's unusual and it offers a great view for both of you. Plus, your partner does most of the work.

14 Doggy Style Caroline Wurtzel for Bustle How To Do It: You're on all fours with your partner behind you, where you can experiment with how far apart your legs are to find a nice fit. Why It's Worth A Try: If a vibrator isn't your thing, there's no reason you can't just stick with plain, ol' doggy. It's still intense and amazing.

15 Woman On Top Caroline Wurtzel for Bustle How To Do It: With your partner leaning against the couch or wall, you'll want to climb on top them. They can lift their knees up for a more intimate feel. Why It's Worth A Try: You're still in control, but it's a quieter and more intimate option than traditional cowgirl.

16 Coital Alignment Technique Caroline Wurtzel for Bustle How To Do It: It's almost like missionary, but hike your knees up and wrap your legs around your partner — it should move your pelvises more in line with each other. Why It's Worth A Try: It's a great position for orgasm, making sure that you get clitoral stimulation in a missionary-type position.

17 Sideways Straddle Caroline Wurtzel for Bustle How To Do It: Facing away from your partner, straddle one of their legs while they lift their knee up. Slowly lower yourself onto them, using lube if necessary. Why It's Worth A Try: It's a great way to mix things up — you get to be in control and they get an amazing view of you.

18 Doggy Oral Caroline Wurtzel for Bustle How To Do It: This position is similar to doggy, but performing oral instead. Of course, you'll want to make sure you both get a turn. Why It's Worth A Try: Enjoying some oral sex can be just as intense as penetration.

19 69 Caroline Wurtzel for Bustle How To Do It: You know the drill. You both perform oral — but this version, lying on your sides, is a lot more comfortable than having one of you on top. Why It's Worth A Try: You're both enjoying yourself but, in this 69 variation, you can stay there way longer.

20 The Cross Caroline Wurtzel for Bustle How To Do It: While your partner lays on their side, you should lay perpendicular to them with your knees over their hips. Why It's Worth A Try: It's a relaxing option that's still unusual. Once you get it lined up properly, you can both just lay back and enjoy.

21 Lotus Caroline Wurtzel for Bustle How To Do It: Your partner should sit down cross-legged, and then you can lower yourself onto them. Once you're comfortable, then you can wrap your arms and legs around them for a more intimate feel. Why It's Worth A Try: Once you get into it, it's a relaxed and comfortable position that's perfect for grinding and deep penetration.

22 Advanced Crab Walk Caroline Wurtzel for Bustle How To Do It: While your partner sits in the crab position, you should crab your way over to them. Once you're comfortable, lift one leg at a time over their shoulders. Take your time. Why It's Worth A Try: This is a totally wild position with a really unusual twist. If you can nail it, you'll feel like a rockstar — or at least a professional gymnast.

23 The Splitter Caroline Wurtzel for Bustle How To Do It: Starting in missionary, your partner can sit back on their heels and then rise up while you rest one leg on their chest. Why It's Worth A Try: It's a great twist on missionary that should feel intense and still give you room for clit play.

24 Face-To-Face Caroline Wurtzel for Bustle How To Do It: Lay facing each other on the bed and make sure your hips are slightly higher than your partner's. Then, hike one leg over their hip while you guide them inside of you. Why It's Worth A Try: It's an incredibly intimate position that feels like a hug and, once you get it right, you should be able to relax into it for as long as you like.

25 The Plow Caroline Wurtzel for Bustle How To Do It: While in missionary, lift your knees onto your partner's shoulders. If you're not very flexible, then take it one leg at a time. Why It's Worth A Try: It makes missionary so, so much more intense.

26 Double Dip Caroline Wurtzel for Bustle How To Do It: Think of it like doggy style, but with an added partner laying underneath. Make sure you mix it up so everyone gets some attention. Why It's Worth A Try: If two is good, three is better. The person in the middle gets a great time, and the other two get great views.

27 Sofa Brace Caroline Wurtzel for Bustle How To Do It: On a sofa, rest your weight on the arm while your partner comes up behind you. Why It's Worth A Try: It's like doggy, but more snug. Plus, the support of the sofa can make it feel less intense.

28 Crab Walk Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle How To Do It: It's missionary — but with a toy to really intensify the feeling. Try a vibrating cock ring or couples toy, like Dame Products' Eva. Why It's Worth A Try: Because using a sex toy is a great way to have more orgasms during sex with a partner.

29 Bent-Over Standing Caroline Wurtzel for Bustle How To Do It: Legs slightly apart, bend over while your partner enters you from behind. It's another position where you might want to stay near the wall or a bed so you don't to topple over. Why It's Worth A Try: If you get it right, it should be really intense, with great G-spot stimulation.

30 Backwards In A Chair Caroline Wurtzel for Bustle How To Do It: Back to the chair. This time, face away from your partner and lower down — they can help guide you — and play around between bouncing and grinding. Why It's Worth A Try: It's a kinky twist on the chair option and it can feel like a more controlled version of reverse cowgirl. Plus, you can play with your clit while having your G-spot stimulated.