Getting over a breakup is different for everyone. Some people know how to get through a breakup relatively unscathed — they practice effortless self-care, focus on the positive, and move on. But other people prefer to go into hibernation and listen to the best breakup playlist on repeat while watching Law and Order. And that's OK too.

"There is an art to breaking up with someone," Audrey Hope, a celebrity relationship expert, tells Bustle. "If you do what needs to be done, you can sail through it." So how do you know what needs to be done? Well, that's up to you, but there are a few reliable places to turn to.

For example, music can do us a lot of good when we're in emotional pain. In the words of Elton John, "If someone else is suffering enough oh to write it down/When every single word makes sense/Then it's easier to have those songs around." In other words, listening to angsty songs when you're heartbroken can be the best kind of therapy.

If you're struggling to get over someone or deal with a breakup, don't be afraid to do some musical exploration — there is an endless amount of amazing music out there that might be able to speak to just how you're feeling. Here are 11 of the best breakup playlists, no matter what your post-split mood is.

1 When You Don't Know WTF To Feel Are you angry? Happy? Sad? Relieved? Not sure? This playlist has it all, if you don't know WTF to feel. From old school TLC to Bruno Mars, this playlist will help you go through the catharsis of an emotional rollercoaster.

2 When You're Ready To Move On OK, you're ready to feel big and strong? These songs will remind you how great you are — and why you're better off alone.

3 When You Need An Expert Who knows breakup music better than Spotify? Here's the 30-song list they curated to help you get over your ex, with everything from Maroon 5 to Jill Johnson.

4 When All You Want Is Your Dog And Your Pickup Truck I'm not a huge country music fan, but who am I to judge? If you're feeling down in the dumps and love a little country, this playlist has your number.

5 When You're Pissed The Hell Off How pissed are you with your ex? Very pissed? Then this is the playlist for you. Let that anger out.

6 When You Need Some R&B To Move On Hip hop and R&B? I'm in. Thing playlist has almost 100 songs of R&B and Hip hop classics ready to help you to move on.

7 When You Just Need Girl Power If you want the musical version of all your friends sitting around telling you how amazing you are, this is it — from "Shout Out To My Ex" to "Survivor", you're going to be fully pumped.

8 When You're Weirdly OK With Your Split Breakups aren't always the worst thing in the world — if you're finding the whole thing a little bittersweet, this list will sort you right out.

9 When They Weren't Even Yours To Begin With With this weirdly specific title of "Break up music even if you didn't break up with someone", this playlist caters to the breakups of relationships that never were. How do you get over someone you never had to begin with? This playlist knows how.

10 When You Want To Go Big — And Scream This playlist is all about the anthems. Get ready to sing at the top of your lungs and work out some of that frustration.

11 When You're Ready For All The Emotions Nicki Minaj meets Florence + The Machine meets Ed Sheeran meets Rascal Flats? This playlist keeps an up-to-date account of all the major breakup songs, so you can get a little bit of everything.