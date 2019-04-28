With Mother's Day around the corner, many of us are thinking the same thing: "Hmm... What am I going to buy Mom with all the money I don't have?" If you're operating on a tight budget this year, I've put together a list of 11 free Mother's Day 2019 gift ideas that are so good, they'll have you wondering why you've ever paid for a gift in your life. Kidding! Sort of.

We like to say that "it's the thought that counts," but that sentiment goes out the window when the gift completely sucks. Even your mother couldn't hide her disappoint this past Christmas when you gave her socks, and to make matters worse, you got them from the dollar bins at Target. And let's face it: You've given her "coupons" for free back rubs the last four Mother's Days in a row. It's about time to retire that homemade gift.

So, is it even possible to give Mom a gift that's free and simultaneously awesome? I'm about to make you a believer.

If you want to make this Mother's Day memorable and treat her to something that's thoughtful without breaking the bank, here are 11 free gift ideas to get you started.

1. Breakfast In Bed Giphy Man oh man. Who wouldn't want to lose themselves in a plate of pancakes soaked in butter and syrup while enjoying the morning news and then not have to do the dishes after? This Mother's Day, treat your mom like the queen she is. Whip up her favorite breakfast and bring it to her while she's still in her jammies. She'll be so thrilled that she won't know what to do with herself.

2. Quality Time With The Family Giphy Everyone's always so busy. Your brother is away at college. You work, like, 26 hours a day. Your dad plays a lot of golf. (Snooze-fest!) All your mom ever talks about is wishing the family could all be together again for just one day. And you know what day would be absolutely perfect for that? (WINK.) Prepare a cozy dinner at home and even a movie night — with her favorite flick, obviously.

3. A Spotless Car Giphy Your mom has this adorable habit of going through the drive-thru once a week, and then little pieces of fries somehow make their way into the tiniest cracks of her car and just rot there until they grow hair. Grab the glass cleaner, the vacuum, a hose, a blowtorch, a hazmat suit, and about 20 rolls of paper towel, and get to work. Make that car sparkle until it hurts your eyes.

4. A Photo Collage Giphy Whether you end up printing it out or keeping it digital, your mom would absolutely adore a collection of photos of the people who matter most to her. It's a gift she'll cherish for years to come.

5. A Customized Wine Label Giphy Is it wine o'clock? Add a little pizzazz to your mom's favorite bottle of red with a label you create yourself.

6. A Heartfelt Letter Giphy Notes! Everybody loves notes! Mom's always talking about how all you young ones ever do is text, and something about how texting is for the devil. Handwritten letters are more her style, so pour your heart out on your favorite stationery and tell her how much she means to you.

7. Ask Her To Teach You Something Special Giphy Is there a cookie recipe that has been passed down through the generations? Or maybe your mom loves to crochet. (Dope!) Asking her to teach you how to do it not only shows that you're interested in the things that make her happy, but it helps form new traditions and keep the old ones going.

8. Join Her For Her Favorite (Free) Activity Giphy Has your mom been asking you to hit the courts with her lately? Or maybe she'd enjoy a nice stroll through the park. Whatever activity brings her joy, schedule a day date and go enjoy it with her. She'll be so tickled.

9. Do All Her Daily Chores For Her Giphy Well, the house certainly doesn't clean itself. Give your mom the day off from dish duty and errands and take care of everything for her. Being a mom is a full-time job that you don't get paid for. Isn't it about time she enjoyed one vacation day?

10. Make Her A Book (Or Movie Or TV Show) List Giphy Ever heard of Hoopla? It's a digital media service you can get through your local library. You get to "borrow" movies, music, audiobooks, shows, and more, and it's basically the greatest invention ever.