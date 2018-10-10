With autumn in full swing, it’s an ideal time for getting to know someone and cozying up to your date in the process. After all, fall is the season of pumpkin spice lattes, cooler temperatures, and Halloween — all followed up by finally using the fireplace and building a nice fire afterwards. Plus, just by looking outside, you can get inspired and come up with many fun fall date ideas.

“I think fall is a great time for dates because everyone seems to love the fall, so there are a lot of activities, festivals, and events going on this time of year,” David Bennett, counselor and relationship expert with Double Trust Dating, tells Bustle. “And, fall is the start of the major holiday seasons, so there is plenty to do related to big holidays like Halloween and Thanksgiving.”

Even outside of Halloween and Thanksgiving, there are still plenty of fall-themed things you and your date can do, whether you just started seeing each other or have been in a relationship for a while. Below, you’ll find 11 fun fall date ideas to try out with your date this month, from festive picnics on the beach to picking out and carving pumpkins.

1 Go For A Walk Or Hike Poprotskiy Alexey/Fotolia Fall is the perfect time for seeing the leaves change color, and a walking or hiking date is a great way to see this — you can either just pick a local park or find a formal hiking trail. “When the weather cools off, walking and hiking trails become so much more appealing,” Kat Haselkorn, a matchmaker who runs the dating blog Unemployed Kat, tells Bustle. “If you’re in a region where the leaves start to change color, fall is truly the most beautiful time to be outdoors.” She also says that walking and hiking dates are great date options because they encourage conversation without having to awkwardly sit across from each other at a restaurant or bar. “They’re wholesome activities that show a more casual side of you,” Haselkorn says.

2 Picnic In The Park Or At The Beach bokan/Fotolia After going for a walk or hike, you can picnic in the park or at the beach — and if you happen to sit under a tree that’s a rainbow of autumn colors, even better. Even though it may be cool outside, it’s a great reason to break out your fall sweaters and watch the fall leaves or sunset together while eating, too.

3 Go Apple Picking skyNext/Fotolia A few years ago, I went on an apple picking date in the fall and it made for a really fun — and different — kind of date idea. “Doing an activity that allows for teamwork and a goal can help you enjoy each other’s company in a non-date-like setting,” Stef Safran, matchmaking and dating expert, tells Bustle. Plus, it will decrease any pressure you may have going into the date, which is another plus.

4 Go Through A Corn Maze soupstock/Fotolia With Halloween in the air, it’s hard not to find a city without a corn maze right now. “Depending on where you live, corn mazes are popular,” Bennett says. “They are something fun and unique, especially when combined with the crisp fall weather.” And, you’ll naturally be able to see how your date is at problem-solving, how they are under stress, and you’ll be able to help each other get to the end while in close quarters.

5 Take A Hay Ride SKYDIVECOP/Fotolia Hay rides, too, are springing up more these days since Halloween and Thanksgiving are coming up. “If you are in the Midwest, you can probably find a farm where you can go on a hay ride,” Safran says. Among other things, Safran says this is a good exercise in teamwork.

6 Visit A Brewery Or Cidery TheAuthenticImages/Fotolia While wine-tasting may be a popular summer date activity, finding a local brewery or cidery seems to fit right in with the fall months. “These tend to be fun spots for fall,” Haselkorn says. “You can usually take a tour of the facility and then sample some of the offerings —which means lots of sharing and plenty of things to talk about with your date.”

7 Attend A Fall Festival ondreicka/Fotolia Who doesn’t like sipping warm apple cider and seeing fall decorations, from pumpkins to scarecrows? Plus, many festivals have hands-on craft sections, so you and your date can go home with a scarecrow you made together. Safran says fall festivals are perfect date venues — and also a great way to get to know your date more, and in a unique setting. “Fall is the time of year that there are carnivals, pumpkin carving contests, and other events,” she says.

8 Find A Farmers’ Market AYAimages/Fotolia Aside from cooler weather, fall also means a wide assortment of fall foods, and there’s no better place to go taste-testing than at a farmers’ market. Whether you go to one farmers’ market or a handful, it’s bound to be a fun, festive time. “Farmers’ markets are full of harvest foods, crafts, and more,” Bennett says. “It could be a fun way to spend some time together and shop for some fall produce, too.” Of course, you can also pick up a couple of pumpkins while you’re at it (see #9).

9 Pick And Carve Pumpkins vectorfusionart/Fotolia While you’re at a fall festival or farmers’ market, it’s a great time for you and your date to pick pumpkins, then go home and carve them together. “Find a local pumpkin patch and spend an afternoon picking out some pumpkins and gourds,” Bennett says. “It’s a good way to spend some low-key and relaxing time with your date away from the busy city.” And, later on, you can carve and decorate them. “One of my favorite fall memories is carving pumpkins and decorating for fall and Halloween,” Bennett says. “Carve some pumpkins together and make your place all ready for fall.”

10 Go On A Ghost Tour Or To A Haunted House Sascha Burkard/Fotolia Some places have formal ghost tours while other cities, like Ventura, CA, give you ghost-hunting tips. Or, you can opt for a local haunted house. “It’s ghost and haunted house season — and nothing brings a couple closer together physically than needing someone to hold onto when they are scared,” Bennett says.