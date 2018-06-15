For far too long female sexuality didn't get the attention it deserved. It was assumed — and still is by some — that only men are sexual beings and women just sort of go along with it. In fact, when you look at masturbation rates between men and women or how some women feel about talking about sex-related topics, there's still some shame there. But there's nothing shameful about sex or being sexual.

"While for boys, masturbation is framed to them as natural, unavoidable, and even healthy — girls experience a very different narrative," Polly Rodriguez, co-founder and CEO of Unbound, a woman's sexual health company, tells Bustle. "Told from the get-go that their sexuality is to be controlled and contained, girls aren't taught about masturbation, so many view it as unnatural or even shameful. They're also rarely taught about their own pleasure when it comes to sex. This means that not only are they unaware about sources of pleasure, they're often too embarrassed or scared to explore them. If we were to teach young girls about their bodies, about pleasure, about the clitoris and about their sexuality (beyond how to defend against male sexuality), I think we might see more equivalent masturbation rates."

So how can you fight against a society that wants to keep female sexuality under lock and key? You can wear your sexuality proudly for all to see. Check out 11 genius sex toys that you can also wear as jewelry.

1 Simple Silver Handcuff Bangles Unbound Simple Silver Handcuff Bangles $37.00 UnboundBuy Now Because you never know when you're going to be in the situation where you might want to handcuff someone to the bed or be handcuffed yourself by someone else, Unbound created these super sleek bangles. They're perfect for those who have been into handcuffing for years or those who just decided to edge their way into a little BDSM fun.

2 Crave Vesper Babeland Crave Vesper $69 - $149 BabelandBuy Now Probably the first of its kind, at least to go fairly mainstream, The Crave Vesper really took the sex toy scene up several notches with the introduction of this gorgeous necklace. It also makes long work days that much more bearable. Masturbation breaks at work aren't just great for taking the edge off, but sparking creativity, too.

5 Two-Finger Massage Ring Unbound Two-Finger Massage Ring $32 UnboundBuy Now Whether you need to give yourself or your partner a little rub down action, this ring does the job. And don't just think it's only for clitoral stimulation! You can rub this ring along the perineum, use it to tease with some anal play, or, well, use your imagination. Seriously; I'm sure you can find many uses for this awesome ring.

6 Crave Leather Cuff Bracelet Amazon Crave Leather Cuff Bracelet $62 AmazonBuy Now If you're into handcuff bracelets, but the silver ones above aren't really doing it for you, then Crave's leather version just might fit the bill. Whoever you handcuff with these, isn't going anywhere soon.

10 Magnifique Metallic Chain Handcuff Bracelets Bijoux Indiscrets Magnifique Metallic Chain Handcuff Bracelets $35 Bijoux IndiscretsBuy Now Because you can never have too many handcuff bracelet options from which to choose, Bijoux Indiscrets offers these for anyone looking to fill the handcuff bracelet void in their life. A void a lot of us just might have, but won't realize until we fill it.