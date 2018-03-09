11 Signs You Might Be More Invested In Your Relationship Than Your Partner

Relationships are often more complicated than we give them credit for, and if sometimes it feels like you love your partner more than they love you, that's totally OK. "No two people will love each other with perfect equality and that’s fine," certified counselor Jonathan Bennett tells Bustle. It's typical for one person to be a little more invested, or a little more head-over-heels — especially in the early days of dating. "However, the problem comes when there is a clear imbalance of love within the relationship."

When that happens, it might feel like you're the only one putting in any effort, or like you're the only one taking the relationship seriously. And that's when things can become unfair — and really unhealthy. "At that point, both partners need to look at the reasons for the imbalance and try to correct them," Bennett says. "For example, perhaps one partner has been overly-stressed and emotionally distant. However, if there has been a long-term imbalance of love, then both partners need to determine if the relationship is worth saving. Sometimes people just fall out of love and it’s time to end the relationship and move on."

While a little imbalance is OK, and more extreme imbalances can be corrected, you always want to make sure your relationship is working for you. If it feels like you're more invested than your partner, talk to them about it. If you can work things out and figure out a plan so both your needs are being met, great. But if you can't, don't be afraid to look for a partner who can give you the love you deserve.