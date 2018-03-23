March 22 was the first day of spring, but you wouldn't know it by looking outside. The East Coast was just pummeled by another nor'easter, with more snow potentially on the way. Meanwhile, sunny southern California has been hit with heavy rainfall, leading to flash flood warnings. And the Midwest is about to get more snow, that will eventually make its way east. Spring? What spring? Yet while it's easy to feel down with the winter doldrums, remember that warm weather is on the way — and these 11 movies about spring will make you even more excited for the sunny days to come.

With the many different streaming services that exist these days, it's possible to get a taste of spring by watching some great movies. So even if you are stuck inside this weekend with a blanket and hot chocolate (which might've been really cozy in say, December, but not so much at the end of March), you can find a welcome touch of spring in a bunch of your favorite films. These run the gamut from classic musicals to '90s nostalgia, and all feature a bit of warmth. From blooming flowers, to spring holidays, to baseball, to sunny vacations, here are 11 movies that will warm you up while you wait for springtime to actually kick in.

1. The Secret Garden (1993)

Warner Bros.

What could be more warming than the literal act of springtime blooms coming to life via the magic of classic literature? Based on the 1911 book by Frances Hodgson Burnett, The Secret Garden tells the story of a young girl named Mary Lennox, her ill cousin Colin, their friend Dickon, and the neglected garden they help bring back to life. And not only are you getting some springtime warmth out of this one, but it's from a female director to boot. (On Amazon, iTunes, Vudu, Google Play, YouTube)

2. A League of Their Own (1992)

For some people, nothing is more indicative of spring than the start of baseball season. But instead of popping in Field of Dreams or The Sandlot, opt for one of the few movies that celebrate women in sports. Watch Geena Davis, Lori Petty, Madonna, and Rosie O'Donnell sweat it out and hit some homers while Tom Hanks yells drunkenly from the sidelines and the snow will practically melt off your windowsill. (On Amazon, Vudu, Google Play, YouTube)

3. Ferris Bueller's Day Off (1986)

Speaking of baseball, the iconic trio of Ferris Bueller's Day Off do attend a game in the classic '80s movie. The whole film has a "first warm day of the year vibe," with the characters driving with the top down and attending street parades. As Ferris says, "How could I possibly be expected to handle school on a day like this?" When the weather is warm enough that all you need is a sweater vest, it's time to get outside. (On Amazon, iTunes, Vudu, Google Play, YouTube)

4. Easter Parade (1948)

MGM

"In your Easter bonnet, with all the frills upon it," sings Judy Garland to Fred Astaire in this old Hollywood classic. The storyline follows performers who go head to head and eventually fall in love, as happens a lot in these old musicals. Plus there's plenty of springtime serenading to the bouncy music of Irving Berlin. (On Amazon, iTunes, Vudu, Google Play, YouTube)

5. Spring Breakers (2013)

Harmony Korine's Spring Breakers provides some serious edge for those who aren't into classic musicals. Vanessa Hudgens and Selena Gomez star as misbehaving college students who hold up a restaurant in order to pay for their spring break vacay. Spring Breakers proves that when it gets just a little bit warm, everyone aches for some action. (On Amazon, iTunes, Vudu, Google Play, YouTube)

6. Tuck Everlasting (2002)

A young Alexis Bledel stars as Winnie Foster in this adaptation of Natalie Babbit's classic YA novel. The teen stumbles upon the Tuck family who have discovered a natural spring that acts as the fountain of youth. Not only does the family live forever, but the surrounding forrest and all of its plant and animal inhabitants reap the benefits as well, making for some gorgeous scenery that feels in the throes of an eternal spring. (On Amazon, iTunes, Vudu, Google Play, YouTube)

7. 10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

What happens every spring in high schools across America? The prom. And what's one of the best movies ever about going to the prom? That would be the '90s favorite 10 Things I Hate About You. This modern-day take on Shakespeare's Taming of the Shrew is beloved not only for its great leading turn by Julia Stiles, but because we all really, really miss Heath Ledger. (On Amazon, iTunes, Vudu, Google Play, YouTube)

8. State Fair (1945)

Twentieth Century Fox

Another classic, State Fair is the Rogers and Hammerstein musical you probably performed at some point in middle school. Thankfully, this version is much better. It can be a little cheesy at times, but practically the whole movie takes place outdoors in the sunshine or the warm night air (or at least, the old Hollywood sound stage version) and is also pretty hilarious. (On Amazon, iTunes, Vudu, Google Play, YouTube)

9. Bridge To Terabithia (2007)

Children's lit teems with nature and lush with spring metaphors. Much like The Secret Garden and Tuck Everlasting, Bridge to Terabithia uses the rebirth of nature and the growth of spring as a gateway into our own blossoming. This flick, adapted from the Katherine Paterson novel, tells the story of best friends Jesse and Leslie who create for themselves a paradise set in the woods. (On Amazon, iTunes, Vudu, Google Play, YouTube)

10. Bambi (1942)

We all know that the worst part of this beloved movie happens in the winter, but the two springs, one in which the titular baby deer meets Thumper and Flower, and the next, which reveals Bambi as a strapping lad with antlers, are a breath of fresh animated air. (On Amazon, iTunes, Vudu, Google Play, YouTube)

11. Pride And Prejudice (2005)

If the sight of a sexy Mr. Darcy walking across a giant field in a form-fitting duster coat in the wee sunrise hours of an early spring morning isn't enough for you, then I don't know what is. Between the continuous chirping birds or the quaint English countryside living, this adaptation of Pride and Prejudice has a distinct spring feel, and the swoon-worthy (yet proper) romance doesn't hurt either. (On Amazon, iTunes, Vudu, Google Play, YouTube)

Hopefully, at least a few of these movies will help keep you warm until spring-like weather actually hits.