It only takes a quick glance at Twitter to see that people are, well, in love with Netflix's adaptation of Jenny Han's YA novel To All the Boys I've Loved Before. From gif-sets and quotes to scene analyzations and many new crushes on both Peter Kavinsky and the actor who plays him, Noah Centineo, it's undeniable that the rom-com has made a huge impression on viewers. And surprisingly, it's not the first one of 2018 to do it. Admiration for Becky Albertalli's Love, Simon which was released in March 2018, is still going strong and Kevin Kwan's Crazy Rich Asians had a mammoth box office opening this past weekend. The rom-com is back and clearly, many of us are in desperate need of more both on page and on screen.

And when it comes to both, we're blessedly in luck. Not only have a couple of sure to be squeal-worthy rom-coms been announced for on-screen adaptations — Sophie Kinsella's Can You Keep A Secret? and Sally Thorne's The Hating Game — there are a healthy handful of YA rom-com novels making their way to shelves in the second half of 2018 and early 2019. From New York City meet-cutes to falling in love in small towns, there is something here that will get those butterflies in your stomach fluttering around. And, hopefully, will get the attention of the next Hollywood exec looking to bring YA love stories to the big screen.

'Kiss Me In Paris' by Catherine Rider (Sept. 4) Serena has just flown all the way to Paris for a special pre-Christmas weekend with her sister, Lara. They plan to retrace the steps of their parents' honeymoon in Paris, and create a scrapbook for their bereaved mother to remember it by. Until Lara takes off with her boyfriend instead. Jean-Luc is Serena's Plan B, a friend of a friend of Lara's, who has a place where Serena can stay. At first they can't stand each other, but soon they're setting out on a Parisian adventure. Click here to buy.

'The Seven Torments of Amy and Craig (A Love Story)' by Don Zolidis (Oct. 2) The worst thing that's ever happened to Craig is also the best: Amy. Craig and Amy should never have gotten together. Craig is a Dungeons and Dragons master with no life skills and Amy is the fiercely intelligent student body president. Yet somehow they did —until Amy dumped him. Then got back together with him. Seven times to be exact. Over the course of their senior year, Amy and Craig's exhilarating, tumultuous relationship is a kaleidoscope of joy and pain as an uncertain future — and adult responsibility — looms on the horizon. Click here to buy.

'What If It's Us' by Becky Albertalli & Adam Silvera (Oct. 9) Arthur is only in New York for the summer, but if Broadway has taught him anything, it’s that the universe can deliver a showstopping romance when you least expect it. Ben thinks the universe needs to mind its business. If the universe had his back, he wouldn’t be on his way to the post office carrying a box of his ex-boyfriend’s things. But when Arthur and Ben meet-cute at the post office, the universe might just have something in store for them. Click here to buy.

'Hearts Unbroken' by Cynthia Leitich Smith (Oct. 9) When Louise Wolfe’s first real boyfriend mocks and disrespects Native people in front of her, she breaks things off. She’d rather spend her time working on the school newspaper. The editors pairs her up with Joey Kairouz, new photojournalist, and in no time they have a major story to cover: the school musical director’s inclusive approach to casting The Wizard of Oz has been provoking backlash in their Kansas town. As tensions mount at school, so does a romance between Lou and Joey — but as she’s learned, “dating while Native” can be difficult. Click here to buy.

'This Is Kind of an Epic Love Story' by Kheryn Callender (Oct. 30) Nathan Bird doesn’t believe in happy endings. Playing it safe to avoid a broken heart is his MO, but his best-friend-turned-girlfriend-turned-best-friend-again, Florence, is set on making sure Nate finds someone else. And in a twist that is rom-com-worthy, someone does come along: Oliver James Hernández, his childhood best friend. After a painful mix-up when they were little, Nate finally has the chance to tell Ollie the truth about his feelings. Click here to buy.

'The Resolutions' by Mia Garcia (Nov. 13) Jess, Lee, Ryan, and Nora have always been inseparable. But now, with senior year on the horizon, they’ve been splintering off and growing apart. And so, as always, Jess makes a plan. Reinstating their usual tradition of making resolutions together, Jess adds a new twist: instead of making their own resolutions, the four friends assign them for each other. As the year unfolds they each test the bonds that hold them together. And amid first loves, heart breaks, and life-changing decisions, beginning again is never as simple as it seems. Click here to buy.

'Love a la Mode' by Stephanie Kate Strohm (Nov. 27) Rosie Radeke never expected that she would be accepted to celebrity chef Denis Laurent's school in Paris, the most prestigious cooking program for teens. Henry Yi grew up in his dad's restaurant in Chicago, and his lifelong love affair with food landed him a coveted spot. Desperate to prove themselves, Rosie and Henry cook like never before while sparks fly between them. But as they reach their breaking points, they wonder whether they have what it takes to become real chefs. Click here to buy.

'Famous in a Small Town' by Emma Mills (Jan. 15) For Sophie, small-town life has never felt small. She has the Yum Yum Shoppe, with its famous 14 flavors of ice cream; her beloved marching band, the pride and joy of Acadia High; and her four best friends, loving and infuriating, wonderfully weird and all she could ever ask for. Then August moves in next door. A quiet guy with a magnetic smile, August seems determined to keep everyone at arm's length. Sophie in particular. Click here to buy.

'Fame, Fate, and the First Kiss' by Kasie West (Feb. 5) Lacey Barnes has dreamt of being in a movie for as long as she can remember. However, while her dream did include working alongside the hottest actor in Hollywood, it didn’t involve having to finish up her senior year of high school at the same time. As Lacey struggles to juggle her burgeoning career, some on-set sabotage, and an off-screen romance with the unlikeliest of leading men, she quickly learns that sometimes the best stories happen when you go off script. Click here to buy.

'Comics Will Break Your Heart' by Faith Erin Hicks (Feb. 12) The first novel by graphic artist Faith Erin Hicks will follow the story of two teenagers who find out that their families are the authors on opposite sides of a legal battle over the creation of a comic that's about to be turned into a big-budget Hollywood movie. Click here to buy.