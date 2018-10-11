11 YA Books Like 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' To Read If You Need More Teen Witch Vibes

The creators of CW's Riverdale are taking their creepy comic book reimaginings to Netflix with The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which will be available to stream on Oct. 26. And fans of the beloved '90s series Sabrina the Teenage Witch, beware: this definitely isn't the lighthearted comedy you remember. The Netflix series, which stars Kiernan Shipka in the titular role, is inspired by the comic book series of the same name, which has been published by Archie Horror (an imprint of Archie Comics) since 2014. You'll recognize all of the same characters: Sabrina Spellman and her aunts Hilda and Zelda; Sabrina's boyfriend Harvey Kinkle; and their feline familiar, Salem. But this time Sabrina lives in the spooky town of Greendale, and on her 16th birthday she begins to reckon with demons, the occult, and her own morality.

If you just can't wait until the horror-inspired new Sabrina hits Netflix — or if you already know that you'll be in major need of more witchiness once you've marathoned the series — you're in luck! Ahead, check out 11 YA books about witches, for whether you're looking for reads about teen witches that will scare you, empower you, entertain you, or just make you seriously rethink your choice not to take on witchcraft as a career choice.

'Undead Girl Gang' by Lily Anderson When Mila Flores' best friend Riley and two other girls die under suspicious circumstances, Mila uses a tube of lip gloss and an ancient grimoire to bring them back to life. Now, they must work fast to discover their murderer before the killer strikes again.

'Strange Grace' by Tessa Gratton Long ago, a village made a bargain with the devil: To ensure their prosperity, when the Slaughter Moon rises, the village must sacrifice a young man. Mairwen, a spirited witch; Rhun, the expected saint; and Arthur, a restless outcast, will each have a role to play as the devil demands a body to fill the bargain.

'Bruja Born' by Zoraida Córdova When a bus crash kills her boyfriend Maks, bruja Lula is determined to use her powers to bring him back to life. But magic that defies the laws of the Deos is dangerous. And when the dust settles, Maks isn't the only one who's been brought back.

'The Graces' by Laure Eve Teen witches Fenrin, Thalia, and Summer Grace are captivating, wealthy, and glamorous. They've managed to cast a spell over their entire town. And the new girl at school, River, wants to be a Grace more than anything. But are the Graces really what they seem?

'Salt & Storm' by Kendall Kulper Avery Roe wants to claim her birthright as the witch of Prince Island, but instead she is held prisoner by her mother in a magic-free life of proper manners and respectability. As time runs out to unlock her magic and save herself, Avery discovers that becoming a witch requires unimaginable sacrifice.

'The Wicked Deep' by Shea Ernshaw In a town where witches return each summer to steal the bodies of three girls, 17-year-old Penny Talbot sees what others cannot. And this year, on the eve of the sisters' return, a boy named Bo Carter arrives, and Penny will be forced to choose: save Bo, or save herself.

'The Bone Witch' by Rin Chupeco When Tea accidentally resurrects her brother from the dead, she learns that she's a bone witch, a title that makes her feared and ostracized by her community. Dark forces are approaching, and in the face of danger, Tea will soon have to make a powerful choice.

'Truthwitch' by Susan Dennard Young witches Safiya and Iseult have a habit of finding trouble. Safi [IS THIS SAFIYA?] must avoid capture at all costs, as she's a rare Truthwitch, able to discern truth from lies. Many would kill for her magic. But with war coming, treaties breaking, and a magical contagion sweeping the land, the friends will soon have to fight emperors and mercenaries alike.

'How to Hang A Witch' by Adriana Mather Salem, Massachusetts, is the site of the infamous witch trials and the new home of Samantha Mather. A descendent of Cotton Mather — one of the men responsible for the trials — Sam becomes the enemy of a group of girls whose ancestors were the Salem witches. Soon, Sam discovers she is at the center of a centuries-old curse affecting anyone with ties to the trials.

''Akata Witch' by Nnedi Okorafor When 12-year old Sunny befriends Orlu and Chichi, she is plunged into the world of the Leopard People, where your worst defect becomes your greatest asset. Together, they form the youngest-ever Oha Coven. Their mission is to track down Black Hat Otokoto, the man responsible for kidnapping and maiming children.