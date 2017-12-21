12 'How The Grinch Stole Christmas' Details You Totally Just Never Noticed

He might be as cuddly as a cactus and as charming as an eel, but Christmas wouldn't be the same without the Grinch. No matter how many times you've seen the animated special or the movie, as a kid you probably didn't notice some How The Grinch Stole Christmas details. As it were, it took a lot to bring the two holiday classics together — though some people will still grumble that the book is better.

The original 69-page 1957 Dr. Seuss book has definitely withstood the test of time. Save "A Visit From St. Nicholas," the 1823 poem by Clement Clark Moore that starts "'Twas the night before Christmas, when all thro' the house....", you'd be hard pressed to find a more beloved rhyming story that everyone knows the words to. Watching the animated and live-action versions of the story has become a tradition for many families — and, OK, single adults who are just feeling nostalgic.

When you gather your buddies for your annual Whobilation celebration, in which you chow down on roast beast while watching either version of the iconic story, have these facts in your back pocket. You'll be more knowledgeable about Whoville than even Cindy Lou Who.

1. The Grinch Wasn’t Always That Signature Green

In the original children’s picture book, the Grinch was drawn in black and white with pink eyes. Yet, in both the animated and live action versions, he is green with yellow (or sometimes blue) eyes.

2. The Person Singing "You're A Mean One, Mr. Grinch" Was Also The Voice Of Tony The Tiger

His name is Thurl Ravenscroft, and he was gr-r-r-eat! Sadly, Ravenscroft died in 2005 at the age of 91.

3. The Lyrics "Fahoo Fores" Are Definitely Not Latin

And yet you probably were convinced it was as a kid. As soon as you start to type in “Fahoo Fores” into Google, the search suggestion "Fahoo Fores meaning” comes up, with many fans admitting to assuming it was Latin. The song "Welcome Christmas" might remind you of "Angels We Have Heard On High," a song with English lyrics and a Latin chorus, but that's just part of the magic — really, it's just nonsense.

4. Actually, All The Songs In The Original Movie Have Lyrics Written By Dr. Seuss

Only Theodor “Dr. Seuss” Geisel could create the fun wordplay like the kind found in the special. The music was composed by Albert Hague, who played the music teacher in the '80s TV series Fame.

5. The Grinch’s Heart Condition Sounds Dangerous

I’m no scientist, but a heart “two sizes too small” would definitely not circulate the amount of blood necessary to keep a grown creature alive. Then, suddenly, it “grows three sizes” in one day? Organs should not do that. Yes, it was metaphorical, but, as a child, did you realize that?

6. Little Cindy Lou Who Is A Future Gossip Girl

The actress playing the live-action role is none other than Taylor Momsen. Imagine her a few years older with some heavy eyeliner and a bit of an attitude, and you’ve got Jenny Humphrey.

7. The Grinch’s Makeup & Costume Is More Awful Than You Realized

You’ve probably heard by now that it took a lot of makeup to transform Carrey into the Grinch. But did you also know that, in order to deal with it, he received training from the same person who trains C.I.A. operatives to withstand torture? No, really.

8. There Are Hidden Dr. Seuss References Throughout The 2000 Movie

Universal Pictures

Universal Pictures

Keep your eyes peeled for an elephant Horton Hears a Who statue and a special helping of green eggs and ham.

9. The Grinch's Acrobatics Are The Work Of Stunt Doubles From Cirque Du Soleil

While Jim Carrey’s face might have plenty of elasticity, his whole body isn’t quite as flexible. In order to achieve those whimsical, cartoon-like moments when it seemed like the Grinch and the Whos in Whoville have rubber bodies, the production called on stunt doubles with Cirque Du Soleil experience, including stunt coordinator Terry Notary.

10. When The Grinch Directs His Dog Max, He's Channeling Movie Director Ron Howard

Don’t believe me? Just look at that hat and the hand motions compare it to Tom Hank's impersonation of the famed director.

11. Six Different Dogs Played Max

But the main one, the pooch that appears in all the close-ups shots, is a female dog named Kelley.

12. The Grinch’s Parents May Have Been Swingers

When you were just a child watching the live-action movie for the first time, you likely thought it was a little odd that the baby Grinch was so perplexed by the first holiday party he ever witness from his bassinet outside of Whoville. What you didn’t notice, as Buzzfeed points out, is that the grown-up Whos were all putting their keys in a glass jar. So, in other words, his parents didn't notice their new bundle of joy because they were having a key party.

Well, now you know the secrets of Whoville, which means you're ready to bring Christmas joy to your fellow watchers. Unless, of course, you feel like being a greedy Grinch about it.