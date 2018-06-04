12 Underrated Celeb Crushes That You Should Stop Overlooking

Not everyone can admit it, but we all have a celebrity crush... or you know, multiple celebrity crushes. Whether you're in a relationship or not, it's impossible not to dream about what your life would have been like if you had, in fact, married Leonardo DiCaprio like you wanted to as a kid. And the best kind to have: underrated celeb crushes, of course. Because who wants to fall in love with someone all your friends have already called dibs on?

There's nothing wrong with wishing you could date Harry Styles; we've all been there. But there's enough celeb love in everyone's hearts to go around and you should definitely consider spreading it to those men and women who clearly aren't getting the attention and the appreciation they deserve. After all, anyone can fall in love with Ryan Reynolds or Mila Kunis, but if you want to be a bit less mainstream, these are the celebrities you should go for, not to mention the fact that some of them are way more crush-worthy than the ones you always hear about.

These are some of the most underrated celeb crushes ever, and there's a good chance you'll find a few new ones here to add to your list. Happy crushing.

1. Cole Sprouse

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Some people still see him as a cute little kid from The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, but if you've been watching Riverdale, you know better. It's impossible not to have a crush on Jughead Jones, let alone the actor who plays him. You have to jump on board soon, though — he's about to blow up.

2. The Rest Of One Direction

Andrew Redington/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Everyone is obsessed with Harry Styles and Zayn Malik (and for good reason), but if they're not paying attention to the other guys from his former boy band, they're missing out. Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Liam Payne are all very crush-worthy, yet they never seem to get the same credit.

3. Kate Mara

JP Yim/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Mara is highly under-appreciated, especially for how good-looking she is — and just as importantly, the kind of career she's had. There's a good chance she won't be a low-key crush for too much longer, though, so it's time to get in the fandom on the ground floor.

4. John Krasinski

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

John Krasinski should be legitimately everyone's celebrity crush, but people just don't talk about him enough. Not only was he Jim on The Office — aka the most adorable character in the history of television — but in real life, he seems to be the sweetest husband to Emily Blunt. And have you seen him?! Add him to your list immediately.

5. Aubrey Plaza

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If you love Parks & Rec, chances are you can definitely appreciate Plaza, but the rest of the world is missing out. Not only is she cute, but she's also funny and so talented. What's not to love?

6. Adam Brody

Angela Weiss/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Back in the early 2000s, Brody wasn't an underrated celebrity crush at all... but now, years after The OC's reign, he's kind of fallen off the map. Even so, Brody's only gotten better-looking with age, and even though he's married to Leighton Meester (making everyone's teen drama dreams come true), he's still a pretty solid crush to have.

7. Kerry Washington

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Washington has been bringing iconic #TGIT superhero Olivia Pope to life on Scandal for seven seasons, but she doesn't get nearly the appreciation she deserves, especially in the crush department. Her style is unlike anyone else's, and if you follow her on Instagram, you already know she's the epitome of class at all times. How is that possible?

8. Allison Williams

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Williams might be off the radar after Girls has wrapped, but there's so much to love about her. She's so gorgeous and stylish, and it seems like she's really down to earth, too.

9. Alison Brie

Rich Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Yet another Alison who is under-appreciated. If you watched Glow, you've probably already realized what a perfect celeb crush she is. She's cute, she's funny, and she made her unlikable character, Ruth, totally likable.

10. Thomas Rhett

Rick Diamond/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Luke Bryan and Sam Hunt seem to get all the love in the country department, so a lot of people are totally sleeping on Thomas Rhett. He's handsome, he's talented, and if you aren't following his adorable family on Instagram, you're seriously missing out.

11. Mindy Kaling

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

What's not to love? She's adorable, hilarious, and her career is on fire. Read her books and watch The Mindy Project, and you will realize how impossible it is not to fall in love with her. Kaling is killing it right now, and more people need to notice — and take note of how seriously crush-worthy she is.

12. Dax Shepard

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kristen Bell's loyal husband never gets the credit he deserves. He's unconventionally good-looking and seems to have such a good heart — and it's pretty obvious he's an awesome dad on top of it.

There are so many celebrity crushes out there just waiting to be had, so why go mainstream with it? If you've found new love with anyone on this list, embrace it.