13 Bookish Accessories That Rep Your Favorite Female Authors

I'm no stranger to literary merchandise — just a quick look through my wardrobe and accessories will reveal at least a few book quote t-shirts, a couple of bookish enamel pins, and at least one piece of literary jewelry. I'm almost as much of a sucker for bookish swag as I am for a brand new hardcover. But one tier of lit-merch I recently discovered that I have woefully overlooked is author-based products.

I might have bookmarks that feature quotes from Austen's books, but I don't have a t-shirt emblazoned with her name. I definitely have a The Bell Jar necklace, but I don't have a Sylvia Plath enamel pin. The 13 items of authorial merch on this list are about to change all that. If you're looking to add some more author love to your wardrobe and accessories, you're in luck. T-shirts, tote bags, pillows, candles — they're all here and they're paying homage to all the writers you love the most:

A College-Style T-Shirt That Reps The School of Austen

Jane Austen T-Shirt

$26.95

Etsy/exploringwithwords

A Tote Bag That Proves Classic Authors Can Be Punk AF

Punk Rock Authors Tote Bag

$20

$14

Out of Print

A Virginia Woolf T-Shirt That Will Help You Face The Day

Virginia Woolf T-Shirt

$20.88

Literary Emporium

A Sylvia Plath Enamel Pin Set That Will Add Some Angst To Your Denim Jacket

Sylvia Plath Enamel Pin Set

$15.99

The Literary Gift Company

A Bronte Sisters Cushion That Was Just Made For A Reading Chair

Brontë Cushion

$35.99

The Literary Gift Company

A T-Shirt That Embodies The Ultimate Literary Squad Goals

Queens of African American Literature Women's Chiffon Top

$29.61

RedBubble/thefilmartist

A Quote Necklace That Celebrates Maya Angelou's Lasting Legacy

Maya Angelou Quote Necklace

$98

Dogeared

A Calligraphy Mug That Shouts Out Chimanda Ngozi Adichie, Ursula K. Le Guin, Margaret Atwood & More

Feminist Book Author Mug

$15.60

RedBubble/Tall Mugs

A Cherry Blossom & Ivy Candle That Pays Homage To The 'Little Women' Author

Louisa May Alcott Candle

$20

Paddywax

A Minimalist Print That Will Look Great In Any Room

Famous Female Authors Print

$5

Etsy/EllameePrintables

A Dickinson Journal Made For Deep Introspection

Emily Dickinson Hardcover Journal

$20.30

RedBubble/sydneybrookeart

A Mary Shelley Tote Bag That Will Add Fearlessness To Any Ensemble

Mary Shelley Tote Bag

$20

RedBubble

A Perfect Pouch For Fans Of Modern Luminaries Like Zadie Smith & Jhumpa Lahiri

Iconic Female Writers Pouch

$12

RedBubble/AnAliensArt