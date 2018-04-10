13 Disney Princess Mugs For Grownups That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud
A fair number of kids went through a princess phase growing up, or heck, even right now — it is not hard to see why when you look at the likes of Megan Markle. And does princesses better than Disney? No one. (Well, except Megan Markle, but nobody can compete at this point.) The likes of Belle, Jasmine, and Tiana frequented everything from television screens to clothing for generations of kids. But now, as most of these kids grow up, how do you balance inner royalty with the need to do real human adult things? Incorporating princesses into your life as an adult is a subtle art, but it can be done. First step: Take your coffee like a princess. Drink it from one of these 13 Disney princess mugs for grownups.
Disney had undoubtedly cornered the market on all things princess-y. Even they realize their demographic is growing up, and have luckily kept that in mind as they release new products. Last month, Disney released a line of millennial pink Mickey Mouse ears. Plus, they keep adding to their new Oh My Disney line, which aims to combine adult fashion with fairy dust. But, sometimes you need to eschew the saccharine nature of the Disney princesses and look for something a little more sassy — you know, for those of us who don't travel by pumpkin carriage. Here are mugs perfect for that vibe.
1Taco Belle
My Disney Princess Name is Taco Belle Mug, $13.99, Etsy
Princesses only eat the best food, and what is the best food? Tacos, of course.
2Louboutin Princess
I Only Wear Louboutins Mug, $15, Etsy
The Cinderella and Cardi crossover you didn't know you needed. Alternatively, who says glass slippers can't be blood shoes?
3Defeat the Buns
Let's Get Down To Business To Defeat the Buns Mug, $12.99, Look Human
Mulan cut all her hair off and posed at a man to defend her family and fight. Naturally, she's a beast in the gym.
4Princess Shuri Mug
Power to the Princess Mug, $12.99+, Etsy
Princess Shuri may not be technically a Disney princess, BUT Disney owns Marvel, so she could be (IF SHE WANTED). That aside, she's a brilliant scientist, a devoted sister, and a warrior princess all piled into one. Who could resist?
5Part of Your World
I Want to Be Where the Coffee Is Mug, $10, Etsy
Up where they walk, up where they run, up where they stay all day in the sun, up where they have ... an espresso machine? This mug captures the mindset of all those who need to be caffeinated before they can act like royalty.
6Kinda Pissed
Kinda Pissed About Not Being A Princess Mug, $15, Etsy
This one's for the realists out there. You may not be an actual princess, so it's okay to be little salty about it.
7Punk Tiana
Pink Tiana Mug, $12.99, Look Human
Have you ever wondered what your favorite princess would look like with a chest piece and a Monroe piercing? This line of punk princee mugs will give you some idea.
8Bippity Boppity Back Off Mug
Bippity Boppity Back Off Mug, $12.99, Look Human
The royal way to say "Don't touch me until I've had my morning cup of coffee."
9Damsel in Distress
Megara Mug, $16, Etsy
Not only does this mug reference one of the most underrated Disney Princesses of all time, it is COVERED IN PINK GLITTER.
10Antisocial Ariel
I Don't Want To Be Where The People Are Mug, $12.99, Look Human
Not everyone can be as social as Ariel is, so let your mug speak for you.
11You Can't Swim With Us
You Can't Swim With Us Mermaid Mug, $11.63, Etsy
Now, Ariel is in no way as mean as the plastics, but who doesn't love a good crossover?
12Punk Leia
Punk Leia Parody Mug, $12.99, Look Human
In one of the best events of the last few years, since Disney acquired the Star Wars franchise, Princess Leia is now technically a Disney Princess.
13Beauty and Dat Boi
Beauty and Dat Boi Mug, $12.99, Look Human
The pièce de ré·sis·tance: a meme-worthy mug you need to add to your cupboard.