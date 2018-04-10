13 Disney Princess Mugs For Grownups That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

A fair number of kids went through a princess phase growing up, or heck, even right now — it is not hard to see why when you look at the likes of Megan Markle. And does princesses better than Disney? No one. (Well, except Megan Markle, but nobody can compete at this point.) The likes of Belle, Jasmine, and Tiana frequented everything from television screens to clothing for generations of kids. But now, as most of these kids grow up, how do you balance inner royalty with the need to do real human adult things? Incorporating princesses into your life as an adult is a subtle art, but it can be done. First step: Take your coffee like a princess. Drink it from one of these 13 Disney princess mugs for grownups.

Disney had undoubtedly cornered the market on all things princess-y. Even they realize their demographic is growing up, and have luckily kept that in mind as they release new products. Last month, Disney released a line of millennial pink Mickey Mouse ears. Plus, they keep adding to their new Oh My Disney line, which aims to combine adult fashion with fairy dust. But, sometimes you need to eschew the saccharine nature of the Disney princesses and look for something a little more sassy — you know, for those of us who don't travel by pumpkin carriage. Here are mugs perfect for that vibe.

1 Taco Belle My Disney Princess Name is Taco Belle Mug, $13.99, Etsy Princesses only eat the best food, and what is the best food? Tacos, of course.

2 Louboutin Princess I Only Wear Louboutins Mug, $15, Etsy The Cinderella and Cardi crossover you didn't know you needed. Alternatively, who says glass slippers can't be blood shoes?

3 Defeat the Buns Let's Get Down To Business To Defeat the Buns Mug, $12.99, Look Human Mulan cut all her hair off and posed at a man to defend her family and fight. Naturally, she's a beast in the gym.

4 Princess Shuri Mug Power to the Princess Mug, $12.99+, Etsy Princess Shuri may not be technically a Disney princess, BUT Disney owns Marvel, so she could be (IF SHE WANTED). That aside, she's a brilliant scientist, a devoted sister, and a warrior princess all piled into one. Who could resist?

5 Part of Your World I Want to Be Where the Coffee Is Mug, $10, Etsy Up where they walk, up where they run, up where they stay all day in the sun, up where they have ... an espresso machine? This mug captures the mindset of all those who need to be caffeinated before they can act like royalty.

6 Kinda Pissed Kinda Pissed About Not Being A Princess Mug, $15, Etsy This one's for the realists out there. You may not be an actual princess, so it's okay to be little salty about it.

7 Punk Tiana Pink Tiana Mug, $12.99, Look Human Have you ever wondered what your favorite princess would look like with a chest piece and a Monroe piercing? This line of punk princee mugs will give you some idea.

8 Bippity Boppity Back Off Mug Bippity Boppity Back Off Mug, $12.99, Look Human The royal way to say "Don't touch me until I've had my morning cup of coffee."

9 Damsel in Distress Megara Mug, $16, Etsy Not only does this mug reference one of the most underrated Disney Princesses of all time, it is COVERED IN PINK GLITTER.

10 Antisocial Ariel I Don't Want To Be Where The People Are Mug, $12.99, Look Human Not everyone can be as social as Ariel is, so let your mug speak for you.

11 You Can't Swim With Us You Can't Swim With Us Mermaid Mug, $11.63, Etsy Now, Ariel is in no way as mean as the plastics, but who doesn't love a good crossover?

12 Punk Leia Punk Leia Parody Mug, $12.99, Look Human In one of the best events of the last few years, since Disney acquired the Star Wars franchise, Princess Leia is now technically a Disney Princess.