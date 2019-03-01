"Morning is when I discover where my pain is — it could be in my hands, elbows, knees, feet, etc., and so I have to figure out how to adjust to it by wearing clothes that are comfortable in strategic places and easy to put on. I also carry fewer items in my workbag to lessen shoulder pain. Lately I've been wearing running shoes and changing into more professional-looking Oxfords or boots in my office. I keep a small collection of shoes under my desk!

My fatigue can be a real obstacle, often resulting from poor sleep due to joint pain. When teaching, I have to stand a lot, and I try as much as possible to take short sitting breaks and to move around so that my joints don't get too stiff as that only makes the pain worse.

My partner and I currently teach at the same university, and it is enormously helpful to have him there for carpooling and motivating me to get up and out of the house. He also does most of the dinner prep in our household. This makes my daily life significantly easier. It means that I can come home from a full day at work and, most of the time, not have to worry about having the energy to make dinner. So that's another thing that helps me get through the more difficult days."