9 Health Issues That Are Affecting Way More Women Than You Realize

Our society is undergoing a major women’s health crisis. Illnesses that disproportionately affect women are under-researched and poorly understood, doctors doubt women’s pain, and women are generally in poorer health than men. Due to stereotypes that women are prone to exaggerating physical health problems and misogynistic myths that women's bodies are designed to suffer, many of the issues they face are normalized. But while it may be common, feeling unwell is not normal, and women will not enjoy gender equality until they achieve the same level of physical health as men.

"Conditions that disproportionately affect women — particularly chronic, non-life-threatening but disabling conditions with subjective symptoms, like pain and fatigue — have been woefully neglected in the research realm," Maya Dusenbery, author of Doing Harm: The Truth About How Bad Medicine and Lazy Science Leave Women Dismissed, Misdiagnosed, and Sick, tells Bustle. "Consequently, they remain very poorly understood — and therefore poorly treated. A large proportion of women's disproportionate burden of illness is attributable to autoimmune disorders, chronic pain disorders, and other relatively under-researched female-predominate conditions. On top of that, there are also many women suffering from conditions that have been studied primarily in men — like heart disease or ADHD — and so often have 'atypical' presentations that go undiagnosed — and, again, therefore poorly treated."

For example, autoimmune diseases are more common among women, which could stem in part from differences between men's and women's immune systems, but only 30 percent of risk for autoimmune disorders is genetic. "So, to what extent is women's higher rate of autoimmune disease due to our higher rates of chronic stress? Or due our greater use of chemical-laden cosmetics and beauty products and household cleaning supplies?" Dusenbury says. "Historically, medicine has often treated women's illness as if it's innate and inevitable. But even if women have a predisposition to certain conditions (while men likewise have a predisposition to others) for sex-based reasons, there are also clearly environmental factors responsible for triggering these conditions — at least some of which are intimately connected to the gender-based oppression women experience."

Here are some illnesses primarily affecting women — and a lot of them — that you should know about, according to experts.

1 Fibromyalgia Stock-Asso/Shutterstock The most distinctive symptom of Fibromyalgia is pain in the joints throughout the body, but it can also involve fatigue, mood issues, and cognitive impairment. Its possible causes include genetics, infections, or injuries, according to the Mayo Clinic. Up to 90 percent of people with it are women. “Even though Fibromyalgia is a disease that affects everyone, women are singled out and treated with skepticism," Dr. Bruce Gillis, CEO of EpicGenetics, which developed the first diagnostic blood test for Fibromyalgia, tells Bustle. "Women with Fibromyalgia in the 21st century are treated like the 18th-century Salem witches. I frequently hear from women of their relief at having objective proof of their disease after being dismissed by their doctors and family, who thought they were hypochondriacal.”

2 Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome Natalia Lebedinskaia/Shutterstock The one to three million Americans with Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS) experience a sharp rise in heart rate when they stand up or otherwise change position. Eighty percent of people with it are women. According to Dysautonomia International, "POTS patients are often misdiagnosed as having anxiety or panic disorder, but their symptoms are real and can severely limit a person's ability to function." POTS can stem from many illnesses including autoimmune diseases, Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, heavy metal poisoning, and Lyme Disease.

3 Lupus Poprotskiy Alexey/Shutterstock Lupus is an autoimmune disorder in which the immune system attacks healthy tissue. Symptoms vary from person to person, but they can include fevers, joint pain, rashes, hair loss, and fatigue. Women of childbearing age are the most likely to develop it. Perhaps most famously, Selena Gomez has opened up about struggling with Lupus, which led her to get a kidney transplant from her friend Francia Raisa. Lupus can be treated with medications, chemotherapy, and lifestyle changes.

7 Hashimoto's Thyroiditis Natalia Lebedinskaia/Shutterstock You might have heard of Hashimoto's from Gigi Hadid, who attributed her weight fluctuations to the autoimmune disorder while calling out trolls who speculated about her body. In people with Hashimoto's, nearly 90 percent of whom are women, the immune system attacks the thyroid so that it doesn't produce enough thyroid hormone, which can lead to weight gain, fatigue, slow heart rate, and constantly feeling cold. Treatments include medications and supplements that help with hormone regulation.