CBD, aka cannabidiol, has been one of the trendiest topics of 2018. And now that the gift-giving season has rolled around, there's no doubt that CBD products will make great holiday gifts for your friends and loved ones, especially if they're big on ~self-care~.

This hemp-derived compound seems to be everywhere nowadays: the BBC reported in November that the CBD industry has boomed in the U.S. over the past year into a billion dollar industry. Given the range of health benefits of this compound — which, unlike its cousin THC, will not get you high — all the buzz around CBD is well-deserved. Hailed by some as a game-changer, research has proven CBD is an anxiolytic (it relieves anxiety), potent antioxidant, and anti-inflammatory. Because of this, CBD is being researched as a treatment for an array of physical and mental health disorders, as well as chronic pain.

Thanks to the growing popularity, there's a whole lot of new and unique CBD products that will make the perfect present. From coffee beans and food, to beauty products and skincare, it's easier than ever to find CBD-infused products for everyone in your life. Whether you're holiday shopping for a tried and true CBD lover, a "Secret Santa" party with friends, or for your mom, here are 14 fun CBD products that will up your gifting game this season. Just make sure to double check your state's regulations around shipping and receiving the product before buying.

3 A CBD Bath Bomb Kit Mini Bath Bomb Collection $29.99 Kush Queen Bath bombs have become a staple of luxurious self-care, but this collection of CBD products will take tub time to the next level. Gift these to someone who loves to transform their home into a spa-like retreat. Buy at Kush Queen

5 CBD Water Mix-Ins Single Serving CBD Packet – 4 Pack $14.99 Oleo Your friend that loves all things health and wellness will surely appreciate Oleo's water soluble CBD powder that is formulated to help with performance and recovery after exercising. This variety pack of single serving mixes includes one packet of each flavor: coconut water, passion fruit tea, tangerine tea, and raspberry tea. Buy at Oeo

7 CBD Gummies Sunday Scaries Gummy Bears $39 Sunday Scaries If you're shopping for someone with a sweet tooth, pick them up a bottle of Sunday Scaries! Infused with full-spectrum CBD, Vitamin B12 and Vitamin D3, Sunday Scaries put a cool twist on a classic treat. And, they may even just help you feel more relaxed throughout the day. Buy at Sunday Scaries

8 A Modern Vape Pen Calm Pen $40 Dosist Dosist's modern and sleek vape pens are sure to be hit among your friends during the holidays. They're available in several different formulations, including Calm, Relief, and Sleep, though these formulations do contain THC. If you live in Florida or California, check out Dosist's website to find select stores that carry their pens. Buy at Dosist

9 Soft And Silky Lip Balm Hemp CBD-Infused Lip Balm $22 Vertly Vertly lip butter will help beat chapped lips during wintertime with its CBD and essential oil blend. It comes in three delicious scents to choose from: peppermint, rose and cocoa. Buy at Vertly

10 A CBD Patch For On-The-Go The Good Patch: Be Calm $12 La Mend The Good Patch, formulated by wellness company La Mend, delivers a dose of 15 MG of hemp extract, menthol, and other high-quality ingredients in the form of a patch yous tick directly on your skin. Maybe throw a couple of these innovative patches in with your holiday card to a friend or family member who enjoys CBD. Buy at The Good Patch

11 A Sleepytime Face Mask Lavender Hemp Sleeping Mask $55 Kana Skincare You don't have to be a beauty connoisseur to adore this lavender and hemp face mask that will soften skin overnight. According to Kana's site, it "contains 28 active botanicals that work in synergy to heal, hydrate, and brighten your skin while you sleep." Buy at Kana Skincare

12 Hemp Extract Coffee Early Morning Beignet $15 Flower Power Coffee Co. Update a regular old cup of Joe by gifting someone CBD-infused coffee. The Early Morning Beignet from Flow Power Coffee Co. has notes of vanilla and cream, as well as 30 MG of water soluble hemp extract. Buy at Flower Power

14 Coconut CBD Clusters Caramel Coconut Bites Multi-Serving $14.99 Weller Weller's Caramel Coconut Bites are great to gift, or stuff into a stocking. Each cluster packs a delicious flavor, and contains 5 MG of CBD and 8 simple ingredients. They also come in a plain coconut flavor, and dark chocolate coconut. Buy at Weller You