14 CBD Products That Make Great Holiday Gifts For Your Self-Care Obsessed Friend
CBD, aka cannabidiol, has been one of the trendiest topics of 2018. And now that the gift-giving season has rolled around, there's no doubt that CBD products will make great holiday gifts for your friends and loved ones, especially if they're big on ~self-care~.
This hemp-derived compound seems to be everywhere nowadays: the BBC reported in November that the CBD industry has boomed in the U.S. over the past year into a billion dollar industry. Given the range of health benefits of this compound — which, unlike its cousin THC, will not get you high — all the buzz around CBD is well-deserved. Hailed by some as a game-changer, research has proven CBD is an anxiolytic (it relieves anxiety), potent antioxidant, and anti-inflammatory. Because of this, CBD is being researched as a treatment for an array of physical and mental health disorders, as well as chronic pain.
Thanks to the growing popularity, there's a whole lot of new and unique CBD products that will make the perfect present. From coffee beans and food, to beauty products and skincare, it's easier than ever to find CBD-infused products for everyone in your life. Whether you're holiday shopping for a tried and true CBD lover, a "Secret Santa" party with friends, or for your mom, here are 14 fun CBD products that will up your gifting game this season. Just make sure to double check your state's regulations around shipping and receiving the product before buying.
1CBD Essential Oil Roller Ball
Gift an essential oil roller ball to that one friend who is always stressed while on-the-go. This citrus-y blend, infused with 200 mg of CBD isolate, is reminiscent of summer weather, and will brighten up even the darkest of winter days.
2CBD-Infused Tea
"Peachy Dreams" CBD Ginger Peach Tea
Tea drinkers rejoice! Kickback CBD Cold Brew's peach and ginger loose leaf tea is infused with CBD, which means each cup will be extra relaxing and warming.
3A CBD Bath Bomb Kit
Bath bombs have become a staple of luxurious self-care, but this collection of CBD products will take tub time to the next level. Gift these to someone who loves to transform their home into a spa-like retreat.
4Tasty Chocolate Treats
Therapeutic Treats Sea Salted Strawberry CBD Chocolate Bar
Everyone loves treats during the holiday season, so this CBD chocolate bar is a cool spin on a classic snack. It contains 60 MG of CBD, and comes in a variety of delicious flavors — including sea salted strawberry, caramel coconut drizzle, and white chocolate.
5CBD Water Mix-Ins
Single Serving CBD Packet – 4 Pack
Your friend that loves all things health and wellness will surely appreciate Oleo's water soluble CBD powder that is formulated to help with performance and recovery after exercising. This variety pack of single serving mixes includes one packet of each flavor: coconut water, passion fruit tea, tangerine tea, and raspberry tea.
6A CBD-Infused Lotion
Longevity Full Spectrum CBD Hand And Body Cream
For the loved one that's always complaining about winter weather causing dry skin, CBD lotion contains powerful antioxidants to heal and soften skin — even in December.
7CBD Gummies
If you're shopping for someone with a sweet tooth, pick them up a bottle of Sunday Scaries! Infused with full-spectrum CBD, Vitamin B12 and Vitamin D3, Sunday Scaries put a cool twist on a classic treat. And, they may even just help you feel more relaxed throughout the day.
8A Modern Vape Pen
Dosist's modern and sleek vape pens are sure to be hit among your friends during the holidays. They're available in several different formulations, including Calm, Relief, and Sleep, though these formulations do contain THC. If you live in Florida or California, check out Dosist's website to find select stores that carry their pens.
9Soft And Silky Lip Balm
Vertly lip butter will help beat chapped lips during wintertime with its CBD and essential oil blend. It comes in three delicious scents to choose from: peppermint, rose and cocoa.
10A CBD Patch For On-The-Go
The Good Patch, formulated by wellness company La Mend, delivers a dose of 15 MG of hemp extract, menthol, and other high-quality ingredients in the form of a patch yous tick directly on your skin. Maybe throw a couple of these innovative patches in with your holiday card to a friend or family member who enjoys CBD.
11A Sleepytime Face Mask
You don't have to be a beauty connoisseur to adore this lavender and hemp face mask that will soften skin overnight. According to Kana's site, it "contains 28 active botanicals that work in synergy to heal, hydrate, and brighten your skin while you sleep."
12Hemp Extract Coffee
Update a regular old cup of Joe by gifting someone CBD-infused coffee. The Early Morning Beignet from Flow Power Coffee Co. has notes of vanilla and cream, as well as 30 MG of water soluble hemp extract.
13A Simple Tincture
For you friend that already has everything CBD, consider gifting them a simple, yet good-quality tincture. These ones created by Tasty Hemp Oil come in berry, spearmint, vanilla, and natural. Yum!
14Coconut CBD Clusters
Caramel Coconut Bites Multi-Serving
Weller's Caramel Coconut Bites are great to gift, or stuff into a stocking. Each cluster packs a delicious flavor, and contains 5 MG of CBD and 8 simple ingredients. They also come in a plain coconut flavor, and dark chocolate coconut.
CBD is definitely having its moment, and incorporating these cool products into your presents this year is a fun way to keep with the trend. Have fun holiday gifting!