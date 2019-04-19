Are you ready to elevate your social media game to the next level? Cause Lizzo's Cuz I Love You album is here and it's legitimately perfect for your Instagram captions. The new album dropped Friday and Lizzo's Cuz I Love You lyrics are full of empowering badass gems that feel tailor-made to accompany your next selfie. And even if you won't be utilizing these lyrics on your social media, they can act as your personal mantras. Because we should all channel Lizzo and let Cuz I Love You be a reminder of why you love you.

Music can inspire us and there's no one more inspiring right now than rapper, flautist, singer, actor, writer Lizzo. Sure, she might be the only rapper/flautist you know. But despite her unique skill set, you'll find a kindred spirit in Lizzo since her lyrics are super relatable and cut right to the core. So while you may not always feel as self-assured as her — like when she rocked the stage at Coachella — her music will still provide you with the confidence boost that everybody needs now and then.

At only 33 minutes, listening to the 11-track Cuz I Love You could easily become part of your morning routine. And based on these lyrics, you'll walk away feeling like you're ready to take on the world — or simply slay on Instagram.

1. "Woke Up Feelin' Like I Just Might Run For President" Lizzo kicks off "Like a Girl" with a line that will have you ready to throw your hat into the ring for the 2020 presidential election.

2. "I'm Like Chardonnay, Get Better Over Time" People have already heard the lyrics to "Juice" since Lizzo released it in January. But with Cuz I Love You officially dropping, lines like these are worth a revisit.

3. "Only Exes That I Care About Are In My F*cking Chromosomes" Let your ex know you don't care about them with this science lesson, courtesy of "Like a Girl."

4. "I Know I'm A Queen, But I Don't Need No Crown/Look Up In The Mirror Like 'Damn, She The One'" Be like Lizzo and be your own "Soulmate."

5. "Take Your Ass Home And Come Back When You're Grown" You don't need immaturity in your life.

6. "I'ma Marry Me One Day" Who knows how to treat you right better than yourself?

7. "If You Feel Like A Girl, Then You Real Like A Girl" Lizzo proves again that she's a true ally to the LGBTQ community with this "Like A Girl" lyric.

8. "I'm Sorry, 2 A.M. Photos With Smileys & Hearts Ain't The Way To My Juicy Parts" Never settle for subpar sexts and DMs.

9. "Us Big Girls Gotta Cry" Take that, Franki Valli and The Four Seasons.

11. "Love Me Or Hate Me/Ooh, I Ain't Changing" Lizzo may be articulating exactly how you feel on "Exactly How I Feel." And if not, use this song as a self-acceptance rallying cry.

12. "Bitch, Don't Label Me" No one can define you.

13. "If You Think You Got Me Dickmatized/I Need To Get You Out Of My Life" Lizzo can absolutely get an amen for this line from "Heaven Help Me."