If I had to name one subgenre of Instagram post I’d consider my favorite, I’d probably go with food Instagram. The captions are usually as notable as the photos themselves — and never is that truer than around the holidays. Need some inspiration? You can’t go wrong with these Thanksgiving 2018 food Instagram caption ideas, whether you’re into deep, philosophical thoughts or clever witticisms. Your pumpkin pie never had it so good.

There’s no doubt that we’re living in… uh… interesting times, as the saying goes. Even when things are at their most dire, though, there’s still plenty to be thankful for — and I’ll always consider sharing a good meal with my favorite people one of those things. And although I’m not generally a “pics on social media or it didn’t happen” kind of person, sometimes I do enjoy documenting a good time with a well-timed photo and a few choice words.

If you, too, are already planning out your Thanksgiving 2018 social media activity (because, yes, we live in a world where that is a thing), these caption ideas might be just what you’re looking for. Those turkey jokes aren’t going to make themselves, after all!

1. “I come from a family where gravy is considered a beverage.” – Erma Bombeck

2. “Do you know what I dream about when I dream about Thanksgiving? I dream about eating so much deliciousness that all the blood rushes to my head and I pass out at the table. Please don’t deny me that.” – Seth Cohen (Adam Brody), ﻿The O.C.

3. “After a good dinner, one can forgive anybody, even one's own relations.” – Lady Caroline, A Woman of No Importance by Oscar Wilde

4. “I have made a lot of mistakes falling in love, and regretted most of them, but never the potatoes that went with them.” – Nora Ephron

5. “I love Thanksgiving because it's a holiday that is centered around food and family, two things that are of utmost importance to me.” – Marcus Samuelsson

6. “Oh. My. Gourd.” – Everyone on social media ever

7. “I just think of a turkey as a large chicken — it's not that complicated.” – Ina Garten

8. “First we eat, then we do everything else.” – M.F.K. Fisher

9. “Basically, I make a stunt turkey for display. I show everybody the turkey with the little paper booties on it and the stuffing inside, and they all go ‘ooh’ and ‘aah!’! – Anthony Bourdain

10. “Life is uncertain. Eat dessert first.” – Ernestine Ulmer

11. “There is no such thing as a little garlic.” – Anonymous

12. “If you wish to make an apple pie from scratch, you must first invent the universe." – Carl Sagan

13. “It's not too much food. This is what we've been training for our whole lives. This is our destiny, this is our finest hour.” – Lorelai Gilmore (Lauren Graham), Gilmore Girls

14. “Small cheer and great welcome makes a merry feast.” – Balthasar, The Comedy Of Errors by William Shakespeare