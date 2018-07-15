July 15 happens to be one of the greatest days of the year, coming in fourth after Christmas, Halloween, and my birthday. It's National Ice Cream Day — the best unofficial holiday we ever randomly came up with for no real reason other than it give us an excuse to eat more ice cream, even though we don't need one. As you likely already know, nothing really exists without being posted on social media, so here are 16 creative National Ice Cream Day 2018 Instagram captions you can impress your friends with as you treat yoself to another scoop.

Our love of ice cream continues to blossom. Our obsession knows no boundaries, and these days, flavors extend far beyond the traditional chocolate and vanilla. Halo top has peanut butter and jelly. Ben & Jerry's had a (limited edition) "One Love" flavor, which was banana ice cream with caramel, graham crackers, and fudge peace signs. Then, there was that time Angry Orchard teamed up with Davey's Ice Cream to create Pine-Apple Hibiscus Rosé Sorbet and Rosé Cream Cider.

It's not just the inventive flavors, either. Nowadays, everyone can enjoy the frozen treat — even those who prefer to eat dairy-free. Just look at Halo Top, the high protein ice cream that includes a variety of vegan options. Same goes for Haagen-Dazs, who also has dairy-free flavors.

If you scream for ice cream, jazz up your Instagram with these clever captions.

1 I'll Stop The World And Melt With You Giphy Are they the lyrics to a popular Modern English song... or a brilliant idea for a National Ice Cream Day Instagram caption? Close call.

2 Go Shawty, It's Sherbert Day Giphy Listen. Don't start with me about how sherbert isn't really ice cream and it's technically spelled "sherbet" so this shouldn't even be a caption idea. We're splitting hairs here. It's a sweet frozen dessert, so it belongs on the list. Moving on!

3 Life Is Better With Sprinkles Giphy Heck yes. Sprinkle that ish everywhere. Who cares if they don't actually taste like anything? This year, for National Ice Cream Day, you're dumping a bucket of sprinkles on your chocolate chip cookie dough, and you don't care who knows it. The crunchy, sugary goodness is one of the reasons we celebrate.

4 We Are Mint For Each Other Giphy Confession: I'm not the biggest fan of mint ice cream, but I'm down with this Instagram caption. Sidebar: don't we all just want someone to look at us the way this baby looks at ice cream?

5 Chilling Out Giphy JOKES! Get it? Chilling? Ice cream? Frozen desserts? Thank you. I'll be here all night.

6 You Are The Ben To My Jerry's Giphy No? How about the Haagen to my Dazs? The Halo to my Top? Come on.

7 I Scream, You Scream Giphy We all scream for... you know how this ends.

8 In-Cone-Ceivable! Giphy You don't have to be a Princess Bride fan to get down with this ice cream pun for National Ice Cream Day this year.

9 You Got Soft Served Giphy Soft serve ice cream doesn't get nearly enough credit. It's so smooth and creamy and, well, soft.

10 I'm A Big Softie Giphy More jokes! We all have a soft spot for soft serve ice cream.

11 Game Of Cones Giphy If ice cream was anything like the show, it'd be covered in blood and demanding that you bend the knee. Thankfully, ice cream is nothing like Game of Thrones.

12 Money Can't Buy Happiness, But It Can Buy Ice Cream Giphy And that's pretty much the same thing. It's true. If anyone tries to tell you money won't bring you happiness, you should probably remove them from your life. You don't need that toxic energy in your bubble.

13 Brain Freeze Giphy National Ice Cream Day got you feeling all Nicolas Cage-y? You're not alone. I myself have indulged in frozen treats too quickly and experienced the freezing of the brain.

14 What's Dracula's Favorite Ice Cream Flavor? Giphy Veinilla!

15 Relationship Status: Ice Cream Giphy Who needs romance when you have a tub of double fudge chocolate brownie ice cream and old episodes of Golden Girls? If that isn't love, I don't know what is.