Schitt’s Creek arrived on Netflix earlier this year, where it garnered a cult-following among viewers on the streaming service. The Canadian sitcom, which premiered on CBC in 2015, changed the landscape of the pop culture lexicon as fans introduced Alexis Rose’s “ew, David!” and Moira Rose’s “bebe”( in lieu of “baby”) into their vernaculars. After a five-season run, Schitt’s Creek was renewed for a sixth and final season; the final season will air on CBC in Canada and Pop TV in the US in 2020. So, to fill the inevitable hole in your hearts, consider adding these 21 shows to watch if you Schitt’s Creek to your queues.

The series follows the Roses, a wealthy family of four who lose their entire fortune after being defrauded and must relocate to their only remaining asset: the small town of Schitt’s Creek, which the family had purchased years before as a joke. Father-son duo Dan and Eugene Levy created as well as star in the series as David and Johnny Rose, alongside entertainment veteran Catherine O’Hara as Moira and newcomer Annie Murphy as Alexis. The series also features Chris Elliott, Emily Hampshire, and Jennifer Robertson as the zany locals of the endearingly quirky town.

Are you in desperate need of another binge-session to tide you over until 2020? Much like Schitt’s Creek, these 21 options put family — or, those who become family — front and center in hilarious or insightful ways. Whether a comedy or a drama or everything in between, these streaming options all accommodate the heart (and silliness) that we all fell in love with in Schitt's Creek.

1. Arrested Development

Much like the Roses, the Bluths — an eccentric and wealthy bunch — find their lives turned upside down when patriarch George Bluth Sr. (Jeffrey Tambor) is sent to prison for fraud. George's son, Michael (Jason Bateman), is then left to contend with the family real estate business amid the fallout of his father's incarceration. Remember: There's always money in the banana stand. It's currently streaming on Netflix.

2. Kim’s Convenience

This endearing Canadian sitcom follows the Kims, a Korean-Canadian family of four — patriarch Appa (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee), matriarch Umma (Jean Yoon), photography student Janet (Andrea Bang), and Handy Car Rental employee Jung (Simu Liu) — dealing with the misadventures of life's oddities while running a convenience store in Toronto. If you loved the quirky locals of Schitt's Creek, you'll love the eccentric patrons of Kim's Convenience. It's currently streaming on Netflix.

3. Grace & Frankie

Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin. That's it. That's the pitch. At the center of this offbeat comedy are Grace (Fonda) and Frankie (Tomlin), two women who form an unlikely bond when their husbands decide to leave them — for each other. With an all-star cast that includes Sam Waterston and Michael Sheen, fans will recognize the heart and humor that also reside within the world of Schitt's Creek. All of the show's episodes are streaming on Netflix

4. Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

In this eccentric series from Tina Fey, Kimmy Schmidt (Ellie Kemper) must re-learn how to navigate the world after she's rescued from cult captivity — where she spent 15 years living in an underground bunker. With help from her roommate Titus (Tituss Burgess) and employer Jacqueline (Jane Krakowski), Kimmy experiences a rebirth that can be paralleled to the Roses' character evolutions. The entire series — from start to finish — is available to stream on Netflix.

5. Shameless

Adapted from a British series of the same name, Shameless airs on Showtime and follows the misadventures of a dysfunctional family led by patriarch Frank Gallagher (William H. Macy). A single father of six, Frank’s alcoholism leaves his fiercely independent children to contend on their own in this unorthodox dramedy that provides a nuanced take on family life.

6. Transparent

Transparent follows divorced father-of-three Mort Pfefferman (Jeffrey Tambor) who comes out as transgender to his three adult children. Set against the backdrop of Los Angeles, more and more layers of family secrets are unraveled following Mort’s (later known as Maura) life-changing revelations in this offbeat dramedy about family. It's streaming on Amazon Video.

7. Atypical

This coming-of-age series follows Sam Gardner (Keir Gilchrist), a teen on the autism spectrum, as he navigates the murky waters of romance and dating. While Sam explores his own independence, his mother Elsa (Jennifer Jason Leigh), father Doug (Michael Rapaport), and sister Casey (Brigette Lundy-Paine) must contend with their own self-realizations in a series that — much like Schitt’s Creek — explores coming into one’s own. The series is currently streaming on Netflix.

8. Raising Hope

Raising Hope follows Jimmy Chance (Lucas Neff), a 23-year-old who discovers he shares a child with one-night stand that just so happened to be a convicted serial killer. When she’s sentenced to death, Jimmy is left to raise their daughter, Hope, with help from his eccentric parents and grandmother in this sitcom that embraces the perplexing oddities of life, love, and family. The series is available to stream on Hulu.

9. Workin’ Moms

This Canadian sitcom follows four working moms who form a strong friendship after meeting at a mommies’ support group. Set in Toronto, Workin’ Moms was inspired by the experiences of creator and star Catherine Reitman, who stars as PR executive Kate Foster. The series offers a hilarious and modern take on attempting to balance motherhood, career, love, and life. You can stream the series on Netflix

10. Parks & Recreation

If you enjoyed the zany locals of Schitt’s Creek, you’ll enjoy the offbeat citizens of Pawnee, Indiana. Parks and Recreation follows the misadventures of impassioned government employee Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) as she strives for the betterment of her town. With its ongoing gags and lovable characters, this political satire comedy series possesses the same heart and humor that also resides within the small town of Schitt’s Creek. The series is available to stream on Netflix and Hulu.

11. The Good Place

Created by the same minds of Parks and Recreation, The Good Place follows afterlife architect Michael (Ted Danson) in an unorthodox series packed with themes of mortality and philosophy. Eleanor Shellstrop (Kristen Bell) dies and finds that she’s made it into the Good Place — only, nothing is quite as it seems. What does it mean to good? Who’s to say, but the evolution of our four afterlife heroes calls to mind the clever evolutions exhibited by the Roses. The final season of the NBC series airs this fall.

12. Champions

From comedy connoisseur Mindy Kaling, Champions follows manchild Vince (Anders Holm), whose bachelor lifestyle is turned upside down when he discovers he has a 15-year-old son, Michael (Josie Totah), with his high school fling Priya (Kaling). With help from his brother Matthew (Andy Favreau), Vince must now contend with what it means to support a family. The entire series' run is streaming on Netflix.

13. Santa Clarita Diet

This horror comedy follows Sheila (Drew Barrymore) and Joel (Timothy Olyphant), married realtors whose lives are upturned when Sheila undergoes a bizarre transformation into a zombie. The two must navigate suburban life (raising a teenage daughter, dealing with pesky neighbors) as they get to the root of the condition. Whether you lose your fortune and end up in a town you bought as a joke, or perhaps join the realm of the undead with cravings for human flesh, one thing’s for certain: families gotta stick together. The recently cancelled series is available to steam on Netflix.

14. One Day at a Time

In this remake of Norman Lear's 1975 sitcom of the same name, One Day a Time follows Penelope Alvarez (Justina Machado), an independent single mother of two raising her teens with help from her traditional mother Lydia (the legendary Moreno) and intrusive neighbor Schneider (Todd Grinnell). A feel-good family sitcom, the series is strengthened by its narratives of mental health, identity, and the immigrant experience. Unfortunately, the series was canceled, but you can re-watch the episodes on Netflix.

15. Everybody Hates Chris

Based on the life of comedian Chris Rock, Everybody Hates Chris follows teen Chris (Tyler James Williams) as he navigates the ups and downs of life in 1980s Brooklyn, New York. Along with the misadventures of attending an all-white school, Chris must contend with his eccentric family composed of dad Julius (Terry Crews), mom Rochelle (Tichina Arnold), sister Tonya (Imani Hakim), and brother Drew (Tequan Richmond) in this sitcom narrated by Rock himself. The series is available to stream on CBS and Hulu

16. Weeds

Jenji Kohan’s dark dramedy follows Nancy Botwin (Mary-Louise Parker), a widowed mother-of-two who begins selling marijuana in order to support her family. After her husband’s death leaves her in debt, Nancy enlists brother-in-law Andy (Justin Kirk) and pothead city councilman Doug (Kevin Nealon) for her new business venture in this dramedy that features a hilarious take on suburban life. You can stream the series on Netflix

17. Community

This cult-favorite series follows Jeff Winger (Joel McHale), a lawyer forced to enroll at a community college after his degree is revoked. Under the initial guise to get closer to a co-ed, Jeff forms a study group that results in an eclectic mix of students turned friends in this comedy that features an ensemble cast with Gillian Jacobs, Donald Glover, Ken Jeong, Alison Brie, Chevy Chase, and Yvette Nicole Brown. The comedy is streaming on Hulu.

18. 30 Rock

Based loosely on Tina Fey’s experiences on Saturday Night Live, 30 Rock follows the misadventures of Liz Lemon (Fey), the head writer of a sketch comedy series that films in 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York, and her cast and crew. A satire of the entertainment biz, the zany characters (brought to life by TV veterans Tracy Morgan, Alec Baldwin, and Jane Krakowski) and humor parallel to the oddities and warmth brought to life in Schitt’s Creek. The series is available to stream on Hulu.

19. Veep

This political satire follows the misadventures of Selina Meyer (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), vice president of the United States, as she navigates the unpredictabilities of public office and her personal life. Along with her fellow zany public servants, Selina finds that the role of VP isn’t quite as she expects it to be in this stellar satirical comedy that also stars Tony Hale, Anna Chlumsky, and Matt Walsh. You can stream the series on HBO Go or HBO Now.

20. Modern Family

This ABC mockumentary comedy arrived on screens to massive fanfare for good reason. Offering a contemporary take on the family sitcom, Modern Family follows the misadventures of three families led by patriarch Jay Pritchett (TV veteran Ed O’Neill). The series explores the hijinks of Jay and his new wife (Sofía Vergara) along with the respective families of his two adult children, Claire (Julie Bowen) and Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Ferguson), in this inclusive series.

21. Dead to Me

Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini shine in this dark comedy about two women who form an impermeable bond after meeting at a grief support group. Jen (Applegate) is a recent widow and Judy (Cardellini) is an enigmatic artist who has also experienced a loss of her own. The dry wit and humor in this smart and unpredictable series — which explores grief and loss through a nuanced lense — recalls the dry humor that made us fall in love with Moira and David Rose. You can stream the series on Netflix.

With Schitt’s Creek coming up on its last season, these 21 streaming options will be sure to tide over appetites for heartfelt, humorous examinations of family — or, those who become family — against strange, turbulent odds. Happy streaming, bebes.