Between Making a Murderer, Wild Wild Country, and Tiger King, Netflix has a knack for creating true crime shows captivating enough to pique the interest of the entire internet. But after a really long day (or week), sometimes the last thing you want to do is sit through eight-plus hours of a dark story, and you might instead finding yourself scouring Netflix for lighthearted movies and shows that will help you kick back, relax, and disconnect a bit from reality — rather than staying up all night thinking about it.

Sure, the feel-good shows and movies on Netflix may not be the ones that get the most attention, but that doesn't mean they don't exist. In fact, Netflix has a show literally called Feel Good — which is admittedly still somewhat dark, but will definitely make you laugh. And there are a number of other options that will help you to really veg out and shut your brain off, whether you're into comedies, cooking shows, or just want to spend some time looking at cute animals. Read on for the 17 best lighthearted movies and shows Netflix currently has to offer. All you have to do is grab some snacks.

1. 'The Great British Baking Show' PBS on YouTube UK treasure The Great British Baking Show is charming, funny, and filled with close-ups of the most delicious looking baked goods. Win, win, win. — Carolyn Steber

2. 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' Created by 30 Rock's Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt follows 29-year-old Kimmy (Ellie Kemper) as she builds a new life in New York after being rescued from an underground bunker where she was held as part of a doomsday cult. It's a little bit wacky and over the top, but full of nonstop jokes. — Carolyn Steber

3. 'Jane The Virgin' Part comedy, part soapy telenova, Jane the Virgin stars Gina Rodriguez as a young Catholic woman who discovers she was accidentally artificially inseminated — making her, as the title suggests, a pregnant virgin. — Carolyn Steber

4. 'Gilmore Girls' Nothing can chill you out quite like spending a few hours with the charming small town residents of this mother-daughter dramedy — even if they do talk alarmingly fast. — Carolyn Steber

5. 'Portlandia' IFC on YouTube This much beloved sketch series is full of eclectic characters and ever-changing skits for every kind of comedy fan. — Carolyn Steber

6. 'Lady Dynamite' Comedian Maria Bamford plays a fictional version of herself in this surrealist comedy series about a woman attempting to rebuild her life in Los Angeles after spending six months in treatment for her bipolar disorder. (Bamford also voices a dog in the show, if that tells you anything). — Carolyn Steber

7. 'Arrested Development' You can stream the original three seasons plus the two rebooted ones of this oddball family sitcom. — Carolyn Steber

8. 'Hurricane Bianca' Hurricane Bianca stars the hilarious Bianca Del Rio from RuPaul's Drag Race as a school teacher who re-embraces his drag persona and uses it to seek revenge after getting outed and fired from his job. — Carolyn Steber

9. 'New Girl' Watching Nick, Jess, Schmidt, and Winston mismanage their lives will make you feel a lot better about your own. Plus, there are a lot of sweet friendships and relationships to fall in love with on the show. — Carolyn Steber

10. 'Schitt's Creek' Pop TV on YouTube This warm-hearted Canadian comedy is a pure delight, tracing the fish out of water tale of a wealthy family who loses all their money, gets stuck in a small, rural town, and slowly grow into better people. — Rebecca Patton

11. 'Always Be My Maybe' Chances are you've already seen To All the Boys I Love Before and its sequel. If that's the case, then you'll want to watch Randall Park and Ali Wong's Netflix rom-com, Always Be My Maybe, in which they play childhood friends Marcus and Sasha. You'll laugh, you'll cry, and you'll squeal at the Keanu Reeves cameo. — Rebecca Patton

12. 'Bolt' This adorable Disney movie focuses on the life of Bolt, a dog who plays a superhero on TV. He has no idea that he isn't actually a superhero, until he has to leave the set and complete a mission in real life. — Carolyn Steber

13. '72 Cutest Animals' Over the course of 12 episodes, this show examines the lives of the 72 cutest animals in the world — as well as what, exactly, makes them so adorable. Need we say more? — Carolyn Steber

14. 'Nailed It!' This is the perfect TV show for anyone who's ever tried to recreate an elaborate baking recipe, only for it to end in utter disaster. — Carolyn Steber

15. 'Dogs' Netflix on YouTube Each episode of Netflix's 2018 doguseries (sorry not sorry) features a different inspirational story about doggos. — Rebecca Patton

16. 'Dumplin' Based on Julie Murphy's eponymous YA novel, Dumplin' follows Willowdean "Dumplin'" Dickson (Danielle Macdonald) as a plus-size teen whose mother (Jennifer Aniston) runs the local pageant. Will decides to sign up for the competition as a form of protest, and other girls follow suit. Come for the inspirational story, stay for the Dolly Parton soundtrack. — Rebecca Patton