There are bad dates, then there are really effing bad dates. And if you want a big helping of the later, Twitter has come to the rescue. With the trending hashtag #TheDateWasGreatUntil, people are sharing the exact moments their dates took a turn for the worse. From true dates from hell to horrors that you really hope aren't true, this is the hashtag just keeps on giving.

So if you've ever had a bad date that's taken a sharp turn into terrible territory, it's time to sleep a little easier, because you are not alone. And if you're on a date that goes wrong, please remember that you don't have to stay there.

"The overall philosophy should be that dating is an exploration of yourself and other people," John Keegan, dating expert, tells Bustle. "It's about two people coming together, connecting and creating experiences together." If you're not connecting or enjoying the experience, there's no need to stick it out. There are ways to remove yourself without being rude, so don't be afraid to make your goodbyes.

Plus, as this hashtag shows, first (or second or third) dates can get oh-so-bad. How low can they get? Well, here are some of the top #TheDateWasGreatUntil tweets. You can start cringing now.

1 When You're Related I mean, that's pretty distant — right? OK, maybe not right.

2 When It's Summer I FEEL FOR THIS PERSON. FLAT SHOES IN SUMMER ARE A TRAP THAT SMELL LIKE ANGRY EGGS AND REGRET. It's not your fault, whoever you are.

3 When They're A Little Too Seroius A bit keen there, hey? Surely conversation and meeting the grandmother are second date topics.

4 When They're An Idiot At least unprompted criticisms of feminists are a good way to weed out the jerks right from the very beginning. In a way, it's actually helpfully efficient.

5 When It Gets Messy I have been that guy. Sorry, everyone.

6 When They're Wrong This is the most offensive tweet on this list. End of story.

7 When A Girl Needs Her Chew When they say "hiding" — hiding how? Holding it under the table all night? Leaving it on the floor and having good enough aim to spit into it? I want some details on this one, please.

8 When You Get Very, Very Lost This sounds like a genuinely sketchy date. Although my first boyfriend drove us three hours away from home because, in his words, "ALL ROADS LEAD TO A HIGHWAY." Spoiler alert: No, they really don't.

9 When He's A Mama's Boy To be honest, I feel like this is 90 percent of millennials right now. Why you have to be so harsh? This is our lives.

10 When They Are Scientologists It happens to the best of us.

11 When He's Incorrect *Vegans and vegetarians of the world sigh in unison.*

12 When You Can See The Future I don't know who you are, Julie, but you are a wordsmith and a scholar.

13 When He Just Needs To Move Some Supplements He has a garage full of blue green algae and broken dreams — are you happy now, Rachel?

14 When People Are The Worst Seriously, people are idiots.

15 When He Makes The Greatest Faux Pas Waitstaff and former waitstaff of the world salute you, Dawna.

16 When You've Misunderstood The Assignment Yikes. That burns.