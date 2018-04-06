Science has yet to invent a time machine to allow you go back and erase a crappy day from existing. Bad days happen, and we just have to live with them. Right now, the closest thing to a cure is Netflix. There's nothing a good movie or television show can't make you forget about, even an insanely horrible day. And these 17 things to watch on Netflix when you're having a crappy day are guaranteed to do the trick.

Naturally, not every feel good movie or show on this list will work for everyone. Crappy days are like snowflakes, no two are exactly alike. Some people need a mindless action movie to decompress, others prefer a classic romantic comedy. Some want Disney movies, while others want R-rated comedies (the dirtier the better). But whether you've had a bad day at work or a horrible first date, one of these gems on Netflix should be able to do the trick and help turn your frown upside down, for at least a little while. Forget Netflix and chill, times like these call for Netflix and escaping the dark, dark world with these 17 movies and shows to watch on Netflix during especially bad days.

1 '13 Going On 30' polniaczek/tumblr 13 Going On 30 is what I imagine sunshine in a movie to be like. Jennifer Garner plays Jenna Rink, a 13-year-old girl who wakes up as her 30-year-old self, rekindles a relationship with her best friend Matt Flamhaff (Mark Ruffalo), and is generally adorable.

2 'Queer Eye' television/tumblr Netflix's Queer Eye reboot is the perfect reality show. Every episode finds the Fab Five — Karamo, Jonathan, Bobby, Tan, and Antoni — making over a man's entire life, and each hour is more delightful than the last.

3 'How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days' scream1996/tumblr How to Lose A Guy in 10 Days is one of the best rom-coms of the early '00s, and for good reason. Stars Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey excel as two people with ulterior motives who keep up a 10-day relationship. Also, there is a love fern.

4 'Ocean's Eleven' jingyos/tumblr If rom-coms aren't your thing, then a good heist movie should do the trick. The George Clooney-starring remake Ocean's Eleven is funny, clever, diverting, and exceedingly entertaining. In other words, it's the perfect escape.

5 'Mulan' horsesaround/tumblr Mulan, Disney's classic about a woman who pretends to be a man so she can fight in the army for China, won't just distract from a bad day. It will inspire you to keep pressing on and to find that self-confidence you might be low on.

6 'Forgetting Sarah Marshall' lesnainsdejardin-blog/tumblr Forgetting Sarah Marshall sometimes gets lost in the shuffle when talking about the R-rated comedy wave of the late '00s, but it really shouldn't. The movie stars Jason Segel as a recently dumped composer who goes on a romantic trip to Hawaii by himself, only to come face to face with his ex and her new beau.

7 'Men In Black' whymywriteriscrying/tumblr There has never been a bad mood a little Will Smith couldn't cure. Press play on Men in Black and you'll be ready to forget this life and join the alien cause if it means getting to meet Smith IRL.

8 'The Good Place' thegoodplacesource/tumblr The Good Place is forking great, and you should all be watching it regardless of what kind of day you've had.

9 'Beauty And The Beast' skywlkeranakin/tumblr Disney's live action Beauty and the Beast isn't just a great new take on the classic, it's also full of delightfully fun moments perfect to lift your mood. The performance of "Gaston" by Josh Gad and Luke Evans is especially charming.

10 'Ghostbusters' classichorrorblog/tumblr When you've had a crappy day, and you don't feel good/ Who you gonna call?/ GHOSTBUSTERS!

11 'Bring It On' queendaenerys/tumblr "I said, Damn, This day sure sucks/I said there must be some movie I can watch tonight!" (OK, I tried.)

12 'Captain America: Civil War' restlesstymes.com Captain America: Civil War isn't the most lighthearted movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it is the one with the most superheroes and this excellent shot of Chris Evans' bicep.

13 'America's Sweethearts' nickmillerturtleface/tumblr America's Sweethearts isn't the greatest Julia Roberts film out there, but it is definitely one of the most underrated. The romantic comedy is a fun take on Hollywood that also stars Catherine Zeta-Jones, John Cusack, and Billy Crystal.

14 'Parks and Recreation' relatablefriends.tk If you are a human person, then Parks and Recreation will definitely put you in a good mood. If you are not, then I really don't know how to help you.

15 'The Magic School Bus Rides Again' hereidinathoreauwrites/tumblr After a long, crappy day, sometimes you just don't have enough mental capacity to watch something really closely, and that's where The Magic School Bus Rides Again comes in. Netflix's reboot of the classic Magic School Bus series is made for kids, so it's easy to follow, and it's educational.

16 'Stardust' filmgifs/tumblr Sometimes the only way to escape a bad day is to go so far into a fantasy world, you forget what the real world actually feels like. Stardust is a fantasy romance about a man who travels to capture a fallen star in the hopes of winning the love of his longtime crush. Witches, pirates, unexpected love, and madness ensue.