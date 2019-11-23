19 Genius Things To Keep Your Body Temperature Comfortable At Night

How annoying is it to wake up in the middle of the night because you’re too hot or too cold? (Hot sleeper over here!) And not only is it a frustrating experience, it can also cut into the amount of rest you get. While it’s always a good idea to consult with your doctor if you’re experiencing regular discomfort or insomnia, these genius things to keep your body temperature comfortable at night can aid in temperature regulation and help you get a good night's sleep.

Every body is unique and requires a different temperature range for sleeping. If you find yourself waking up because you feel warm, you can try cooling down the air in your room with an air conditioner or fan, sleeping on mattresses or pillows that can absorb body heat, or wearing pajamas made of a breathable cotton or moisture-wicking bamboo fabric. On the other hand, if you tend to run cold at night, you should consider using a heater in the room, trying bedding that is designed to heat up or help you retain body heat, or opting for clothing made of warmer fabrics.

Remember that maintaining a pleasant temperature at night isn’t just important for comfort’s sake — it can actually improve the overall quality of your sleep. And consistently getting good sleep positively affects your health and mood and offers major long-term benefits, including supporting learning and memory function.

So next time your sleep is disrupted because you're too hot or too cold, turn to one of these truly genius products to keep yourself sweat- or shiver-free. From heating appliances to moisture-wicking sheets and pajamas, there’s something for every cold or hot sleeper — and they’re all available for purchase on Amazon.

1. A Weighted Blanket For Hot & Cold Sleepers Degrees of Comfort Weighted Blanket $90 | Amazon See On Amazon Weighted blankets can improve the quality of your sleep, and the Degrees of Comfort weighted blanket comes with two different covers — one made of warm fleece material for when you're cold, and one with CoolMax Microfiber technology for when you're too hot. It's available in 10 size and weight combinations, plus five colors.

2. A Cooling Mattress Topper That's Machine-Washable oaskys Mattress Pad $40 | Amazon See On Amazon This oaskys mattress pad has over 1,500 five-star reviews on Amazon. The quilted cotton mattress topper is filled with down alternative, and it's breathable so you won't find yourself sweating instead of sleeping. You can purchase it in twin, twin XL, full, full XL, queen, Olympic queen, and California king sizes.

3. An Electric Blanket With 10 Heat Settings Sunbeam Heated Blanket $76 | Amazon See On Amazon Stay warm at night with this quilted fleece heated blanket, which comes with a controller to easily adjust the heat to between 10 settings — unless you buy a king or queen size, in which case there are two controls, one for each side of the bed! The machine-washable, dryer-safe blanket is available in twin, full, queen, and king sizes, with seven different colors to choose from.

4. This Air Conditioner That's Also A Heater Koldfront Heat/Cool Window Air Conditioner $479 | Amazon See On Amazon No matter the weather, the Koldfront heat/cool window air conditioner will keep your bedroom the perfect sleeping temperature. This combination air conditioner and heater has 12,000 BTUs of cooling power and 11,000 BTUs of heating power. It offers three fan speeds, a dehumidifying mode, and a sleep mode, and is best for spaces up to 550 square feet in size. While the Koldfront air conditioner is great for people who run both hot and cold, especially if you don't have a lot of space for different heating and cooling devices, you can definitely save some money if you'd prefer your AC without an attached heater. Our favorite standard window air conditioners are a bit cheaper.

5. A Pillow That Absorbs Heat PharMeDoc Memory Foam Pillow With Cooling Gel $28 | Amazon See On Amazon The PharMeDoc memory foam pillow with cooling gel is perfect for those of us who enjoy flipping our pillows to the cooler side. The curved memory foam pillow contains a cooling gel pad that absorbs body heat and comes with a removable, machine-washable cover. If you prefer a regular pillow shape over a contoured orthopedic, a standard version of the pillow is available at the same price.

7. This Heated Mattress Pad For Chilly Sleepers Sunbeam Heated Mattress Pad $70 | Amazon See On Amazon Like the Sunbeam heated blanket, the Sunbeam Heated Mattress Pad comes with a controller with 10 heat settings (the queen and king sizes have an additional controller, one for each side of the bed). The mattress pad automatically shuts off after 10 hours so you don't have to worry about forgetting to turn it off after you get up. It's available in twin, full, queen, and king sizes and comes with a five-year limited warranty.

8. A Comfy Thermal Underwear Pajama Set Thermajane Women's Ultra Soft Thermal Underwear Long Johns Set $22 | Amazon See On Amazon If you enjoy sleeping in cozy PJs, this Thermajane thermal underwear set is for you. The matching thermal underwear set is made of stretchy fabric that will keep you comfortably cozy all night. The ultra-light fabric is designed to help you retain body heat, but it's also wicking and super-breathable to keep you both warm and dry. Sizes range from xx-small to xxx-large and the pajamas come in eight colors ranging from pink to green. The tight fit of these long johns make them great for layering on cold winter days, but if you prefer a looser fit for warm PJs, you might prefer a flannel set.

9. A Set Of Breathable Bamboo Sheets To Keep You Dry Cosy House Collection Luxury Bamboo Sheets $42 | Amazon See On Amazon Bamboo fabric is soft, hypoallergenic, and naturally wicks away moisture, which makes it a great fit for cold sleepers and allergy sufferers. These Cosy House Collection bamboo sheets are made of 60% bamboo fibers, and over 3,000 Amazon users have given them an overall rating of 4.4 stars. You can get them in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king, and split king sizes, as well as 13 colors. Overall, it's a great bang for your buck for a complete sheet set.

10. A Compact Space Heater With Fan Givebest Ceramic Space Heater With Overheat Protection $29 | Amazon See On Amazon Just 6.2 by 7 by 9.2 inches in size, the Givebest ceramic space heater has two heat settings for when you're too cold to sleep, plus a cooling fan setting that you can use to stay comfortable on warmer nights. You’ll sleep soundly knowing that the compact space heater automatically shuts off if it begins to overheat.

11. A Cooling Eye Mask To Help You Chill Out Ariel Edge Plush Hot/Cold Eye Mask $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Block out light and cool off while you sleep with this multipurpose Ariel Edge eye mask. One side is a soft cloth material and the other has gel beads. To provide cooling relief to tired eyes, stick the eye mask in the fridge or freezer to chill the gel then secure it on your face with the elastic strap.

12. This Classic Hot Water Bottle Attmu Classic Hot Water Bottle With Knit Cover $11 | Amazon See On Amazon How adorable is the Attmu rubber hot water bottle with a knit cover? The water bottle's little turtleneck sweater is easy to remove and wash. Just put hot water into the bottle and place it in your bed to warm the sheets before you jump in. (Some reviewers also recommend it for soothing stiff muscles and menstrual cramps.) The bottle comes in a rainbow of color options — and though it's inexpensive, it's still nice to know that it comes with a lifetime warranty.

15. This Mattress Made With Cooling Gel Tuft & Needle Mattress $595 | Amazon See On Amazon This Tuft & Needle mattress incorporates graphite and cooling gel into its high-grade foam to wick heat away from your body, making it way less sweaty to sleep on than latex or memory foam. It’s available in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, and California king sizes, and you also have the option to upgrade to a Sleep Set, which bundles two pillows with the mattress. The mattress comes with a 100-day trial and 10-year warranty.

16. A Heating Pad To Warm Your Feet At Night DONECO King-Size XpressHeat Heating Pad $29 | Amazon See On Amazon The DONECO king-size XpressHeat heating pad measures 12 by 24 inches, making it larger than the standard heating pad and perfect for warming up cold feet without overheating the rest of the body. It has four temperature settings and an auto-shutoff option if you’d like it to switch off after two hours. (If you're not sold on this specific heating pad, check out some of our other favorites.)

17. This Remote-Controlled Fan You Can Adjust From Bed AmazonBasics Oscillating Dual Blade Standing Pedestal Fan With Remote $39 | Amazon See On Amazon With the AmazonBasics standing pedestal fan's remote, you'll never have to get out of bed to adjust your fan if you need to cool off in the middle of the night again. You can choose between three speed settings and three airflow modes. The fan's height and angle are also easily adjustable, and an auto-shutoff timer is helpful for saving energy.

18. A Fluffy Fleece Throw For Chillier Nights Bedsure Sherpa Fleece Blanket $23 | Amazon See On Amazon The 100% microfiber sherpa-fleece blanket is super soft and fluffy, with a plush fleece side and a fuzzy sherpa side you can switch between at will. Keep it at the foot of your bed (or draped over a couch arm) for particularly chilly nights. It comes in four sizes (twin, queen, king, and throw) and a whopping 18 colors. It's also machine washable.