Valentine's Day is on its way which means your social media feeds are about to be filled with flowers, chocolates, and love galore. If you're one of those totally enamored couples posting your romantic day together, you probably don't mind much. But if you're in a long-distance relationship and have to spend the holiday without your boo, you might feel left out. Well, you don't have to. Just because you're not with your S.O. in person doesn't mean you can't post cute Instagram captions about long-distance relationships on Valentine's Day.

In 2017, Instagram reported that the hashtag "#valentines" was shared by 5.5 million users. And being hundreds (or even thousands) of miles away from your partner shouldn't hinder you from celebrating your love online along with the other millions of people. Whether you're posting a screenshot of a V-Day Skype call, a throwback to your and your S.O. at your high school prom, or even the last picture you took together, the only thing more important than the actual picture you post is the caption that you post to go along with it.

Here are 19 captions you and your long-distance boo can use on Instagram for your Valentine's Day post.

1. "Distance means so little when someone means so much." — Tom McNeal dtephoto/E+/Getty Images This is a quality caption for your long-distance boo on Valentine's Day because it sends the message that no amount of distance can mess with what you have. Plus, it's a nice reminder when Valentine's Day can seem super important that the relationship you share is much more significant.

2. "Just get your a** back home." — Gym Class Heroes & Neon Hitch "A** Back Home" by Gym Class Heroes and Neon Hitch is a super old song, but the nostalgia is just what you need for your V-Day Instagram caption. Using this lyric as a caption is a playful and sassy way of telling your S.O. that you want to see them ASAP.

3. "Passionate from miles away." — Drake PeopleImages/E+/Getty Images If you can use a Drake lyric as an Instagram caption, you win. And for you long-distance love birds on V-Day, this lyric from Drake's "Passionfruit" is a great way to describe how you feel even being so far.

4. "I would walk 1,000 miles just to hold you tonight." — Vanessa Carlton I think Vanessa Carlton wrote "A Thousand Miles" especially for long-distance couples. So it's your time to shine. This classic is a great Instagram caption.

5. “The pain of parting is nothing to the joy of meeting again.” — Charles Dickens Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images If you and your boo are lovers of literature, this Charles Dickens quote is a great way to show them you're thinking of them and can't wait to see them again. Plus, quoting Charles Dickens in an Instagram caption on Valentine's Day? Trend setter.

6. "Love is the shortest distance between hearts." — Unknown If you want a more creative caption, this quote will do the trick. It's a cute way to remind your partner that even though you may be physically apart, the feelings you share with each other are what connect you.

7. "Distance makes the heart grow fonder." — Thomas Haynes Bayly Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images OK, this one's a classic. You can't go wrong with a famous quote that totally applies to your situation.

8. "When you leave, I'm begging you not to go." —Beyoncé Nothing makes for a better V-Day caption than quoting Queen Bey herself. This caption will send your boo the message that you're "crazy in love" even from so far away.

9. "With you is where I'd rather be." — Brandy Shutterstock Can you even celebrate a long-distance Valentine's Day without quoting Brandy's "Long Distance" in an Instagram caption? The answer is NO.

10. "Nothin' feels right when I'm not with you." — Shontelle OK, this lyric is from Shontelle's break-up song "T-Shirt." But it still applies! If you've been feeling down about being away from your partner, this lyric is a great option for a caption that'll send the message that being apart from them on the day of love just doesn't "feel right."

11. "Baby there ain't no mountain high enough, ain't no valley low enough, ain't no river wide enough to keep me from getting to you babe." — Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrel recep-bg/E+/Getty Images I mean, is there a better way to celebrate love than to quote Marvin Gaye? "Ain't No Mountain High" is a sweet reminder that even though you and your partner may be physically apart on Valentine's Day, nothing is keeping you two down.

12. "Whenever, wherever, we're meant to be together." — Shakira Your hips don't lie and neither does your Instagram caption. Using Shakira lyrics from her famous song "Whenever, Wherever" is a playful way to remind your partner that even despite being apart for the holiday, you two will make it work.

13. "Distance is just a test of how far love can travel." — Unknown CoffeeAndMilk/E+/Getty Images If you want your Valentine's Day caption to embody how hard you and your boo are working to make the long-distance relationship go well, this is it. It's short and to the point, but it also sends the message that distance can't stop you and your S.O.

14. "Ocean separates lands, not souls." — Munia Khan If you and your partner are super long distance, this Munia Khan quote is a great contender for a caption of you two on Valentine's Day. It demonstrates that no amount of distance can change what you feel inside. *Swoons.*

15. "Close together or far apart; you're always in my heart." — Harry Styles Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images Is using a Harry Styles lyric the best way to send love to your partner on Valentine's Day? I think so. The lyric is a nice reminder that you're always thinking of your person.

16. "Every time we say goodbye, I wish we had one more kiss. I'll wait for you, I promise you I will." — Colbie Caillat & Jason Mraz I used to love "Lucky" by Colbie Caillat and Jason Mraz back in middle school and come to think of it, the lyrics in the song would make the perfect caption for your long-distance V-Day post.

17. "Hey baby, I'm missin' you like crazy." — US the Duo Shutterstock US the Duo is the most adorable husband-and-wife singing duo ever and the fact that they make music together is even more heartwarming. What better way to caption your Valentine's Day picture than a cute little reminder that your partner is on your mind?

18. "Wish you were here." A meaningful "wish you were here" can be the perfect caption for you and your boo. Simple and straight to the point, this caption says it all without saying too much.