20 Platform Sandals That Are Perfect For Summer

You may think that summer clothes means tons of options, and you'd be right. From shorts to sundresses to flowy blouses, there's so much summer style out there, but don't underestimate the power of a good shoe. These 20 platform sandals are perfect for summer and proof that a good outfit requires a good shoe, too.

Like summer-ready clothing, your footwear during the warmer weather can run the gamut from casual sneakers a la Kate Middleton's Superga style to classic Old Navy $1 flip flops to flats to sandals. Basically, there are a lot of options, but platform sandals seem be having kind of a moment right now, and honestly, it's not hard to see why.

Nostalgia is in right now. From Forever21's Pepsi collection that's a total throwback to the Spice Girls-inspired platform sandals taking over summer, the nostalgia trend is here. These 20 platform sandals are perfect for it. Plus, unlike a typical heel, your poor feet won't be crying for CBD oil or for you to throw your shoes in a trash can by the end of the evening.

If you want to snag a pair of platform sandals to get in on one of summer's biggest footwear trends, these 20 pairs are a great place to start.