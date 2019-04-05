20 Shows & Movies To Watch If You're Fascinated By 'The Act'

The Act is dark and often hard to watch, but viewers can't seem to get enough of it. The Hulu series dramatizes the real-life case of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who orchestrated a plot to murder her mother in 2015 and is now serving a 10-year prison sentence. Of course, the story is more complicated than that, but if you're still curious about the Blanchards and Munchausen by proxy or just eager from more true crime in general, there are plenty of shows and movies to watch after The Act.

Following the unprecedented success of Making A Murderer in 2015, there's been somewhat of a true crime surge. Over the last few years, cases like JonBenét Ramsey's 1996 murder, O.J. Simpson's murder trial, and the almost-too-wild to believe story of the Rajneeshpuram community have all been explored onscreen. In fact, Making A Murderer even returned for a second season. So suffice it to say, there's no shortage of ways to scratch your true crime itch.

Some of the below projects directly involve the Blanchards or are reminiscent of their case, while some offer another take on true crime. But all of them will hook you from the second you press play.

Mommy Dead & Dearest HBODocs on YouTube This is a natural follow-up to The Act. HBO's documentary is a straight-to-the-facts take on the Blanchards' story, including interviews with Gypsy herself, as well as family members, friends, and experts who give their opinion on Gypsy and Dee Dee's complicated relationship.

Gypsy's Revenge This show from Investigation Discovery is similar to Mommy Dead & Dearest — it takes more of a straightforward documentary approach to Gypsy and Dee Dee's story, but in a serialized format. Full episodes can be found on ID's site.

Love You To Death Nhạc Vui Cho Bé on YouTube Marcia Gay Harden stars as Dee Dee in this Lifetime adaptation of the Blanchards' story, which dramatizes the story similar to The Act. Instead of a show, though, it's one full movie.

20/20's Interview With Gypsy ABC News on YouTube All four parts of Gypsy's interview with ABC News' 20/20 are available to stream on the news outlet's YouTube page. These are similar to the documentaries listed above, but take the tone of a more straightforward newscast investigating the case.

Dr. Phil's Interview With Gypsy Dr. Phil on YouTube Gypsy has also sat down with Dr. Phil for his eponymous talk show, in which he actually traveled to prison to speak with her from behind bars. Pieces of the interview are available on the Dr. Phil website and on YouTube.

Sharp Objects HBO on YouTube HBO's critically acclaimed mini-series, Sharp Objects, follows investigative journalist Camille Preaker as she heads to her suffocating hometown to investigate a murder. I won't give too much away as to why fans of The Act will respond to Sharp Objects — that's a pretty big spoiler — but you won't regret the watch.

True Detective HBO on YouTube The first season of True Detective is a marvel all its own that's worth a watch for anyone who's intrigued by mystery and crime stories, and the sixth episode in particular actually touches on criminal cases of Munchausen by proxy in a pretty severe way.

Big Little Lies HBO on YouTube This miniseries-turned-renewed series will intrigue fans of The Act for a few reasons. Though the subject matter is dark in a different way, it's all about overcoming past trauma and escaping abuse. Season 2 is coming soon, so catch up quickly!

Mommie Dearest British Secret Agent 007 on YouTube Mommie Dearest is a 1981 drama based on a novel of the same name by Christina Crawford. In her book, she alleges her mother, actress Joan Crawford, physically and emotionally abused her. (According to Not the Girl Next Door, Christina's younger siblings, Cathy and Cindy, vehemently denied the claims, as did Crawford's first husband, Douglas Fairbanks Jr.) The film outlines Christina's story in extensive detail, and has become one of the most infamous mother-daughter stories ever told.

Everything, Everything Entertainment Access on YouTube Everything, Everything is another one that will resonate with fans of The Act for reasons I won't go into due to spoilers, but it's definitely relevant to Gypsy's story. It received its share of criticism, but may still be worth a watch if you like The Act.

The Staircase Netflix on YouTube Netflix's The Staircase re-examines Kathleen Peterson's death and her husband, novelist Michael Peterson's, alleged role in it. (Peterson has always maintained his innocence in the case). It's yet another tragic story that tears apart a family, and leaves more questions than answers.

Escape At Dannemora SHOWTIME on YouTube Patricia Arquette, who plays Dee Dee in The Act, stars in this Showtime series that aired last year. It dramatizes the real-life prison escape of Richard Matt and David Sweat.

Lorena Amazon Prime Video on YouTube Like Gypsy, Lorena Bobbitt is at the center of an infamous crime that she claims only occurred because she needed to escape a dangerous situation. Amazon's four-part documentary series features interviews with her, her friends and family, and the ex-husband she wanted so desperately to leave.

The Keepers Netflix on YouTube The Keepers is a Netflix true crime doc retraces Sister Catherine Cesnik's murder and the troubling circumstances that surrounded it. It's a seven-part story that unravels in even more unexpected ways the longer you watch.

Amanda Knox Netflix UK & Ireland on YouTube Everyone knows the story of Amanda Knox — she was suspected of murdering her roommate when she was studying abroad in Italy, and the subsequent trial sent the tabloids into a frenzy. In Netflix's documentary, she tells her side of the story.

Dear Zachary: A Letter to a Son About His Father Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube Dear Zachary is a 2008 film that outlines the life of Andrew Bagby, a man who was allegedly shot and killed by his pregnant ex-girlfriend in 2001. His childhood friend, filmmaker Kurt Kuenne, made the movie in a heartfelt effort to show Bagby's future son who his father was. The New Yorker revisited the film in 2016, deeming it "a true crime story that puts the victims first."

Abducted In Plain Sight Skye Borgman on YouTube This is another movie that's been buzzing around social media since its release on Netflix. Abducted in Plain Sight details the strange story of Jan Broberg's kidnapping, and her family's bizarre relationship with the kidnapper.

There's Something Wrong With Aunt Diane HBODocs on YouTube This HBO documentary examines the tragic events of the 2009 Taconic State Parkway crash, in which Diane Schuler drove down the highway on the wrong side of the road, killing herself and seven others, including her 2-year-old daughter and her three young nieces. She died with a large amount of alcohol in her system, but her family is convinced the coroners are wrong.

Paradise Lost: The Child Murders at Robin Hood Hills Paradise Lost: The Child Murders at Robin Hood Hills - Trailer on YouTube Paradise Lost re-hashes the murders of three 8-year-old boys — allegedly at the hands of three teenage boys engaged in a Satanic ritual. It's just the first in a trilogy of documentaries, the third of which was nominated for an Academy Award for best documentary feature.