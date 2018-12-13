21 Netflix Shows To Watch When You Want To Fall Asleep

Sometimes, at the end of a long and stressful day, the best thing to do is climb into bed and watch something relaxing on Netflix — preferably until you fall asleep. When you're keyed up, this always feels like the perfect remedy, as it helps distract from your worries, while giving your brain something more positive to focus on.

Of course, it's up to you to decide what feels most relaxing, depending on how you're feeling. But you may want to take a few things into consideration, whilst you scroll through the endless options. Once you've decided to wind down for the night, for example, it may be a good idea to skip the true crime and loud, fast-paced shows, and instead search for ones with just the right amount of background noise, soothing imagery, and chill content.

Relaxing shows are far from boring, and when you watch them during the day they can be all sorts of riveting, both for their cinematography, instrumentation, and content. But these very same things can be what makes them a soothing choice for the evening hours, too. Here are a few of the most relaxing choices that you may want to put on in the background as you fall asleep.

1 'Chef's Table' Netflix on YouTube What could be better than falling asleep whilst looking at beautifully set tables and delicious food? Each episode of Chef's Table tells the story of a top chef, where they came from, and what sets them apart in the food scene today. But most importantly, it has a slow pace and is set to relaxing music, making it perfect for bedtime.

2 'The Great British Baking Show' Channel 4 on YouTube While the cheeky commentary and nail-biting competition might keep you riveted by day, the relaxed pace — and pretty pastel colors — of this British baking show make it the perfect thing to watch at night, too.

3 'Chill With Bob Ross' Bob Ross on YouTube Chill With Bob Ross includes everything the famous painter's fans have loved about him for decades: his soothing voice, relaxed vibes, and beautifully painted landscapes. This series focuses on wintry scenes, with plenty of liquid white and phthalo blue. Good luck staying awake for an entire episode.

4 'Planet Earth' kokorochiin on YouTube Whenever you want to relax, turn on Planet Earth and the let the beauty and majesty of nature lull you sleep. With 11 seasons taking you from jungles, to caves, to mountains, there's a terrain to suit any mood.

5 'Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee' Netflix on YouTube What could be more relaxing than driving around in a car with comedian Jerry Seinfeld? In this show, he chats with celebs like Ellen Degeneres, Dave Chappelle, Jim Carrey, and Kate McKinnon. It's funny, obviously. But the driving and coffee sipping make it highly relaxing, too.

6 'The World's Most Extraordinary Homes' Netflix on YouTube While it's always fun to snoop through other people's homes — especially extraordinary ones — what makes this show perfect for bedtime is the sweet commentary from hosts Caroline Quentin and Piers Taylor.

7 'The Farthest: Voyager In Space' PBS on YouTube In The Farthest: Voyager In Space, you'll get to learn more about NASA's 1977 launch of the Voyager mission, where the vessel has traveled, and what we currently know about space as a result. Or, you could just let the sounds of deep space lull you to sleep.

8 'Terrace House: Aloha State' Netflix Asia on YouTube Terrace House is similar to many American reality TV shows, in that it crams strangers into a house and lets us watch as the drama unfolds. But this show, from Japan, has much more relaxed vibes. This season takes place in Hawaii, and is chock full of chill moods and tropical views. And people who surprisingly get along.

9 'Salt Acid Fat Heat' Netflix on YouTube If you want to feel like you're hanging out with a really good friend, watch author and chef Samin Nosrat on her new show, Salt Acid Fat Heat. The beautifully directed travel and food series is something you'll want to watch all the way through — during the day. But having it on in the background for a third or fourth time once you're in bed will be the most comforting way to fall asleep.

10 'Jeopardy!' Jeopardy 2018 DC on YouTube With Alex Trebek's soothing and perfectly-enunciated voice, plus trivia questions you've heard a hundred times, Jeopardy! is another great one to have playing in the background while getting comfy in bed. It's so nostalgically sweet, you'll likely be asleep before the first Daily Double.

11 'Big Dreams Small Spaces' Inside Outside House and Garden on YouTube For another relaxing show from Great Britain, try Big Dreams Small Spaces. Monty Don, host and horticulture expert, helps amateur gardeners make their dreams a reality — in the most relaxing way possible. While there is a time crunch for families to complete their goals, it doesn't impact the peaceful vibe of the show.

12 'Fireplace For Your Home: Birchwood Edition' Netflix on YouTube Following the highly relaxing Fireplace For Your Home, is its sequel, Fireplace For Your Home: Birchwood Edition. Watch in 4K Ultra-HD quality as birchwood burns and crackles on your screen for an entire, riveting hour. Or, not so riveting. If you want to feel cozy, or need a little white noise, this is the "show" for you.

13 'Blue Planet II' BBC Earth on YouTube Watch as the camera dips below the ocean's surface, follows dolphins, and glides through the bluest lagoons in Blue Planet II. And then wake up refreshed in the morning.

14 'Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Gauntlet' Netflix on YouTube To get your mind off the stresses of the day — and hopefully fall asleep quickly — throw on the new season of Mystery Science Theater 3000 and laugh quietly to yourself as a man and his robot friends make fun of terrible movies.

15 'Gilmore Girls' Ralph Benson on YouTube While any TV show of this genre will do, there's something great about kicking back and watching reruns of Gilmore Girls. Instead of letting your own worries run away with you, focus on those of Lorelai and Rory — and all the goings on of their small town.

16 'The Great British Bake Off: Master Class' PBS on YouTube To chill out fast, watch the hosts of The Great British Baking Show, Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood, as they show you how to make perfect bakes from the show — while avoiding soggy bottoms. These two have great chemistry. And as always, the set is perfectly appointed and adorable. With that combo, you're sure to be peacefully asleep in no time.

17 'Escape To The Country' Escape UK Series on YouTube Escape To The Country is a house-hunting show that follows folks who want to leave their busy city life behind and start anew in the gorgeous English countryside. With charming hosts and plenty of thatched cottages to behold, this is a great one to pop on at night.

18 'Minimalism' The Minimalists on YouTube If you feel like your life is out of control, and need to be reminded that it is possible to rein it all back in, then watch Minimalism, a documentary about "the important things in life." The hosts are experts in shedding life's excesses, and can teach you a thing or two about letting go. But for the sake of getting to sleep, the soothing aesthetics of the film are where it's at.

19 'Slow TV: Train Ride Bergen To Oslo' SlowTV Relax&Background on YouTube For the ultimate in soothing experiences, watch as train-mounted cameras in Slow TV show off the passing landscape from Bergen to Oslo, two cities in Norway. It's seven hours and 14 minutes of passing trees and the subtle click clack of the rails, which can realistically get you through an entire night.

20 'Amazing Interiors' Barcroft TV on YouTube Amazing Interiors shows off homes that look perfectly normal from the outside, only to open up to, well, amazing interiors. Like other home design shows, it has a slow pace that's perfect for bedtime.