22 Products For People Obsessed With Crystals
Crystals are the "it" thing right now. Some of us are totally clued in on how to use them and what they all mean, and some of us are just here because crystals are pretty. If you want to bask in the healing power of crystals, or if you just want something nice to look at, I've rounded up 22 products for people obsessed with crystals, so you can cleanse your aura (or, in some of our cases, your Instagram feed).
To truly enjoy all the benefits that crystals have to offer, we need to better understand them. According to Ducksters, crystals have molecules that "fit together in a repeating pattern." This helps to explain their unique shapes. Crystallization happens when liquid cools and starts to harden. Crystallization can also happen when water evaporates from a mixture and a solid is left behind.
Now, importantly, do crystals work? Believers of alternative medicine will argue that crystals can heal you both mentally and physically, as well as help restore peace and calm to your life. Perhaps unsurprisingly, not many studies have been conducted to determine if crystals are legit, says TIME. What little research does exist suggests the power of crystals is really in the eye of the beholder — meaning they'll work if they believe we do.
At the end of the day, all that matters is your own opinion. Also, if they're good enough for Kim Kardashian's fragrance, they're good enough for me.
If you believe in the power of crystals, if you enjoy having them around you, then that's all you need to know. Are you #TeamCrystal? Treat yourself to one of these purchases.
1Calendar
A Year of Crystal Healing 2019: 16-Month Calendar
Make 2019 a year of healing, health, and happiness with your very own crystal calendar.
2Soap
This amethyst crystal soap from LadyHellcat on Etsy is almost too beautiful to use.
3Himalayan Salt Lamp
Himalayan Glow 1002 Pink Crystal Salt Lamp
Restore peace and tranquility to your life with this calming pink Himalayan salt lamp. It's hand-carved for an extra unique look.
4Mug
5Planters Kit
3 Pcs Tillandsia Air Plant Crystals Kit
This kit comes with an amethyst cluster, rose quartz, and crystal geode — plus the plants and materials you'll need to put them together.
6Cookie Cutter
Whether you're a crystal lover or an expert baker (or both!), you'll want to add this crystal cookie cutter from Etsy seller Bakerlogy to your kitchen collection.
7Healing Collection
Luxury Full Healing Crystal Collection
This set comes with crystals, stones, and even aromatherapy oil, plus a guide that'll help you cleanse your chakras and live a happier life.
8Water Bottle
Glacce Crystal Elixir Water Bottle
Level up your hydration with one of these water bottles that has a crystal stone fixed on the bottom.
9Suncatcher
H&D Chandelier Crystals Prisms Rainbow Octogon Chakra Suncatcher, Set of 3
Nothing is better than when the light hits crystal *just* right and it emits a gorgeous rainbow of colors.
10Subscription Box
Every month, get a collection of crystals, stones, aromatherapy, jewelry, and other holistic treasures delivered to your front door.
11Crystal Growing Kit
Mini Explorer Light-Up Crystal Growing Kit
Channel your inner scientist and hone your DIY skills by growing your own crystals at home.
12Elixir Spray
This elixir was made under the light of the full moon and even has rose quartz stones at the bottom of the bottle. ShaktiHealingSpace sells them on Etsy.
13Coasters
JIC Gem Natural Sliced Agate Coaster
Protect your furniture against water rings in style.
14Candle Holder
Lighting is everything. Add a peaceful touch to your home with these teal agate candle holders from Etsy seller RockParadise.
15Funny Mug
Sorry I Can't I Have To Charge My Crystals Coffee Mug
A valid excuse for not attending social gatherings, if I ever heard one.
16Phone Case
Your phone case should reflect your personal style, and this marbled, crystal-like option isn't a bad way to go if you love crystals.
17Guide Book
Crystals for Beginners: The Guide to Get Started with the Healing Power of Crystals
Let's drop some knowledge and brush up on what it really means to heal using crystals.
18Night Light
Are you scared of the dark? Crisis averted. Grab one of these crystal night lights from EarthyStoneTreasures on Etsy.
19Keychain
Add to Favorites image 0 image 1 image 2 Quartz Crystal Keychain
Jazz up your key ring with one of these raw crystal keychains from Etsy seller StoneMaidens.
20Tote Bag
Carry around all the essentials in this crystal print tote bag from BlossomAndIvy on Etsy.
21Terrarium
A garden that requires zero upkeep? Sounds good to me. You can shop these crystal terrariums from RockAndTumbleCo on Etsy.
22Notebook
7 Chakras Crystals Spiral Notebook
Use this crystal- and chakra-themed notebook from Etsy seller MandalaGems to jot down all your important thoughts.