26 Things For People Who Love Cheese
To brie or not to brie? That is the question. Actually, there is no question, because the answer is always... cheese. The Center for Science in the Public Interest says we're eating 23 pounds of cheese a year, once again proving that America is the greatest country on earth. If you want to revel in all the cheesiness life has to offer, you'll want to take a look at these 26 items for people who love cheese.
One would like to believe that our cheese obsession has already hit its apex, but methinks we'll continue finding ways to outdo ourselves. Just look at the "Ultimate Cheeseburger," made of nine different cheeses. Note: It does not *include* nine different cheeses. It's *made* of nine different cheeses.
Then we got sick of regular grilled cheese (not sure how that's possible), and we had ~rainbow~ grilled cheese, made colorful with ingredients like basil and lavender, because who cares how awful it tastes as long as it's Instagram-worthy?
Then our obsession started infiltrating the wedding industry and someone had the idea to make cheese wedding cakes — much more sensible than Harry and Meghan's lemon and elderflower cake, if you ask me.
It's always a good time to celebrate cheese. If your body can digest dairy and nothing makes you happier than a fresh brick of muenster, these 26 cheesy items are for you.
1PopSocket
Cheese lover, holey cheese - PopSockets Grip and Stand for Phones and Tablets
Where has this been all our lives? You're not a true cheese lover until you have a cheesy PopSocket.
2Cheesemaking Kit
All you have to do is add milk and you have all the makings for 10 different kinds of Italian cheese.
32019 Weekly Planner
I'm Pretty Sure My Birthstone is Made of Cheese: 2019 Weekly Planner for Cheese Lovers
Have the cheesiest 2019 possible with this dairy-ific weekly planner.
4Raclette Grill
Swissmar® 8-Person Zermatt Copper Raclette Party Grill with Granite Stone
Enjoy raclette the way the universe intended us to.
5Travel Coffee Mug
Funny Novelty Gift For Food Lover
Ditch your plain, boring, ordinary travel coffee mug for *this* spectacular gem.
6Fondue Maker For Two
To be clear, no one will judge you if you eat it all by yourself. Making a meal out of melted cheese? Totally appropriate.
7Notepad
Cheese is My BAE Perfect for Cheese Lovers - Mini Notepad
Jot down all of your important thoughts and feelings about cheese on this handy notepad. A work of art, I tell you.
8Cheese Vault
9Mug
It's All Gouda But Could Brie Better Cheese Lover Mug
LOLZ! Cheese puns! Your morning cuppa joe is going to be hilariously cheesy.
10Cheese Huggers
Never again will the open end of your cheese get all hard and crusty.
11Keychain
NEONBLOND Keychain Queso Lover Swiss Cheese
Listen, if you've got a picture of your children and your dog on your keyring, shouldn't there be something dedicated to cheese? That's what I thought.
12Cutting Board
You're going to have the most precisely cut cheese in the neighborhood.
13Cookbook
This cookbook contains more than 90 recipes all catered to cheese lovers. Heaven!
14Wine Markers
These might just be the cutest things you've ever seen.
15Labels
Cheese Marker Gift Set of 4 Cheese Labels & 2 Chalk Markers
Never again will you mix up the parmesan and brie. Crisis averted.
16Holiday Ornament
'Cheese Stack' Handblown Glass Ornament
'Tis the season for all the cheese, fa la la la la la la la la la la la la la la la la la la!
17Notebook
18Towel
19Pairing Swatchbook
Max McCalman's Wine and Cheese Pairing Swatchbook
Ugh, the pain of trying to figure out which wine goes best with what cheese. Say no more, fam.
20Bandages
There's no better way to protect a fresh boo-boo than a cheesy bandage.
21Grilled Cheese Sandwich Toaster
Nostalgia TCS2 Grilled Cheese Sandwich Toaster
Dreams really do come true. Making grilled cheese has never been this easy. Your friends are going to be so impressed.
22Plates
Fred SWISS DISH Cheese Slice Party Plates, Set of 4
Boring paper plates be damned! These swiss cheese plates will give you life.
23Wine Glass
Sweet dreams are made of cheese stemless wine glass
Sip on your favorite wine while you nibble on cheese with this exceptionally classy wine glass. Get it from WittyAndWineyDesign on Etsy.
24Pencils
You should always have a writing tool on you. Might as well make it a cheesy one. ThePoshShopCo sells these on Etsy.
25Macaroni And Cheese Soap
Looks so good you could almost eat it, right? (Don't.) Get a bar from sweetsoaptreat on Etsy.
26Macaroni And Cheese Candle
To you, it might be a gag gift. To a cheese lover, it'll be the best gift ever. EastEdenCandles has them available on Etsy.