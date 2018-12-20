26 Things For People Who Love Cheese

By

To brie or not to brie? That is the question. Actually, there is no question, because the answer is always... cheese. The Center for Science in the Public Interest says we're eating 23 pounds of cheese a year, once again proving that America is the greatest country on earth. If you want to revel in all the cheesiness life has to offer, you'll want to take a look at these 26 items for people who love cheese.

One would like to believe that our cheese obsession has already hit its apex, but methinks we'll continue finding ways to outdo ourselves. Just look at the "Ultimate Cheeseburger," made of nine different cheeses. Note: It does not *include* nine different cheeses. It's *made* of nine different cheeses.

Then we got sick of regular grilled cheese (not sure how that's possible), and we had ~rainbow~ grilled cheese, made colorful with ingredients like basil and lavender, because who cares how awful it tastes as long as it's Instagram-worthy?

Then our obsession started infiltrating the wedding industry and someone had the idea to make cheese wedding cakes — much more sensible than Harry and Meghan's lemon and elderflower cake, if you ask me.

It's always a good time to celebrate cheese. If your body can digest dairy and nothing makes you happier than a fresh brick of muenster, these 26 cheesy items are for you.

1PopSocket

Cheese lover, holey cheese - PopSockets Grip and Stand for Phones and Tablets

$14.99

Amazon

Where has this been all our lives? You're not a true cheese lover until you have a cheesy PopSocket.

2Cheesemaking Kit

Italian Cheesemaking Kit

$24.95

Uncommon Goods

All you have to do is add milk and you have all the makings for 10 different kinds of Italian cheese.

32019 Weekly Planner

I'm Pretty Sure My Birthstone is Made of Cheese: 2019 Weekly Planner for Cheese Lovers

$9.99

Amazon

Have the cheesiest 2019 possible with this dairy-ific weekly planner.

4Raclette Grill

Swissmar® 8-Person Zermatt Copper Raclette Party Grill with Granite Stone

$139.99

Bed Bath & Beyond

Enjoy raclette the way the universe intended us to.

5Travel Coffee Mug

Funny Novelty Gift For Food Lover

$17.95

Amazon

Ditch your plain, boring, ordinary travel coffee mug for *this* spectacular gem.

6Fondue Maker For Two

Fondue For Two

$29.99

Uncommon Goods

To be clear, no one will judge you if you eat it all by yourself. Making a meal out of melted cheese? Totally appropriate.

7Notepad

Cheese is My BAE Perfect for Cheese Lovers - Mini Notepad

$9.99

Amazon

Jot down all of your important thoughts and feelings about cheese on this handy notepad. A work of art, I tell you.

8Cheese Vault

Moisture Wicking Cheese Vault

$30

Uncommon Goods

Keep your cheese delicious and mold-free.

9Mug

It's All Gouda But Could Brie Better Cheese Lover Mug

$17.99

Amazon

LOLZ! Cheese puns! Your morning cuppa joe is going to be hilariously cheesy.

10Cheese Huggers

Butter & Cheese Huggers

$10

Uncommon Goods

Never again will the open end of your cheese get all hard and crusty.

11Keychain

NEONBLOND Keychain Queso Lover Swiss Cheese

$12.99

Amazon

Listen, if you've got a picture of your children and your dog on your keyring, shouldn't there be something dedicated to cheese? That's what I thought.

12Cutting Board

Cheese Degrees Cutting Board

$0

Uncommon Goods

You're going to have the most precisely cut cheese in the neighborhood.

13Cookbook

The Cheese Lovers Cookbook

$15.98

Amazon

This cookbook contains more than 90 recipes all catered to cheese lovers. Heaven!

14Wine Markers

Cheese Wine Markers Set Of 6

$4.99

$2.49

World Market

These might just be the cutest things you've ever seen.

15Labels

Cheese Marker Gift Set of 4 Cheese Labels & 2 Chalk Markers

$13.99

Amazon

Never again will you mix up the parmesan and brie. Crisis averted.

16Holiday Ornament

'Cheese Stack' Handblown Glass Ornament

Nordstrom

'Tis the season for all the cheese, fa la la la la la la la la la la la la la la la la la la!

17Notebook

Gouda Ideas Noteblock

$9.95

Amazon

Get it? Gouda ideas?

18Towel

Classic Cheeses of the World Towel

$14

Uncommon Goods

Educational *and* practical!

19Pairing Swatchbook

Max McCalman's Wine and Cheese Pairing Swatchbook

$0

Amazon

Ugh, the pain of trying to figure out which wine goes best with what cheese. Say no more, fam.

20Bandages

Macaroni & Cheese Bandages

$5.99

Perpetual Kid

There's no better way to protect a fresh boo-boo than a cheesy bandage.

21Grilled Cheese Sandwich Toaster

Nostalgia TCS2 Grilled Cheese Sandwich Toaster

$23.99

Amazon

Dreams really do come true. Making grilled cheese has never been this easy. Your friends are going to be so impressed.

22Plates

Fred SWISS DISH Cheese Slice Party Plates, Set of 4

$21.77

Amazon

Boring paper plates be damned! These swiss cheese plates will give you life.

23Wine Glass

Sweet dreams are made of cheese stemless wine glass

$9.99

Etsy

Sip on your favorite wine while you nibble on cheese with this exceptionally classy wine glass. Get it from WittyAndWineyDesign on Etsy.

24Pencils

Cheese Lover Pencil Set

$10

Etsy

You should always have a writing tool on you. Might as well make it a cheesy one. ThePoshShopCo sells these on Etsy.

25Macaroni And Cheese Soap

Macaroni and Cheese Soap

$4

Etsy

Looks so good you could almost eat it, right? (Don't.) Get a bar from sweetsoaptreat on Etsy.

26Macaroni And Cheese Candle

Mac & Cheese gift

$24

Etsy

To you, it might be a gag gift. To a cheese lover, it'll be the best gift ever. EastEdenCandles has them available on Etsy.