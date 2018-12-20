To brie or not to brie? That is the question. Actually, there is no question, because the answer is always... cheese. The Center for Science in the Public Interest says we're eating 23 pounds of cheese a year, once again proving that America is the greatest country on earth. If you want to revel in all the cheesiness life has to offer, you'll want to take a look at these 26 items for people who love cheese.

One would like to believe that our cheese obsession has already hit its apex, but methinks we'll continue finding ways to outdo ourselves. Just look at the "Ultimate Cheeseburger," made of nine different cheeses. Note: It does not *include* nine different cheeses. It's *made* of nine different cheeses.

Then we got sick of regular grilled cheese (not sure how that's possible), and we had ~rainbow~ grilled cheese, made colorful with ingredients like basil and lavender, because who cares how awful it tastes as long as it's Instagram-worthy?

Then our obsession started infiltrating the wedding industry and someone had the idea to make cheese wedding cakes — much more sensible than Harry and Meghan's lemon and elderflower cake, if you ask me.

It's always a good time to celebrate cheese. If your body can digest dairy and nothing makes you happier than a fresh brick of muenster, these 26 cheesy items are for you.

2 Cheesemaking Kit Italian Cheesemaking Kit $24.95 Uncommon Goods All you have to do is add milk and you have all the makings for 10 different kinds of Italian cheese.

6 Fondue Maker For Two Fondue For Two $29.99 Uncommon Goods To be clear, no one will judge you if you eat it all by yourself. Making a meal out of melted cheese? Totally appropriate.

16 Holiday Ornament 'Cheese Stack' Handblown Glass Ornament Nordstrom 'Tis the season for all the cheese, fa la la la la la la la la la la la la la la la la la la!

24 Pencils Cheese Lover Pencil Set $10 Etsy You should always have a writing tool on you. Might as well make it a cheesy one. ThePoshShopCo sells these on Etsy.

25 Macaroni And Cheese Soap Macaroni and Cheese Soap $4 Etsy Looks so good you could almost eat it, right? (Don't.) Get a bar from sweetsoaptreat on Etsy.